Johannesburg Stock Exchange is pursuing a secondary listing for Dangote Refinery to attract major African institutional investors

Dangote Refinery’s Nigerian IPO drew $4.3 billion in applications, nearly three times its base fundraising target

A Johannesburg listing faces a 10% minimum free-float requirement but could broaden investor access across Africa

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has intensified efforts to attract Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals to South Africa’s capital market, following overwhelming investor interest in the refinery’s landmark initial public offering (IPO) in Nigeria.

The move could mark another major milestone for Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, as his sprawling industrial empire seeks to broaden its shareholder base and attract institutional investors across the continent and beyond.

Dangote Refinery eyes JSE listing as Nigerian share trading begins December 8 Credit: Novatis

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The proposed secondary listing would also strengthen the refinery’s international investment profile, potentially positioning it among Africa’s most prominent publicly traded companies.

South Africa moves to attract Dangote Refinery

Speaking during an interview with Bloomberg Television, JSE Chief Executive Officer Valdene Reddy disclosed that the exchange had worked closely with Dangote Group and the Nigerian stock exchange ahead of the refinery’s IPO.

Reddy described a secondary listing in Johannesburg as the preferred next step, although differences between Nigerian and South African regulatory requirements would need to be addressed.

She noted that securing the listing remained a major priority for the Johannesburg exchange.

A successful listing would give Dangote Refinery access to Africa’s deepest capital market, including some of the continent’s largest pension funds, asset managers and institutional investors.

It could also deepen financial market integration between Nigeria and South Africa, two of Africa’s largest economies, ThisDay reports.

Dangote Refinery attracts $4.3 billion in IPO applications

Interest in the refinery’s Nigerian public offering has been substantial, with applications reportedly reaching the equivalent of $4.3 billion, nearly three times the base amount the company sought to raise.

The refinery is offering 3.3% of its enlarged share capital, which could increase to approximately 4.25% if its 30% overallotment option is fully exercised.

However, a secondary listing in Johannesburg would require compliance with the JSE’s regulations, including its minimum free-float requirement of 10%.

The requirement represents one of the regulatory hurdles that would need to be addressed before the proposed listing could materialise.

Dangote seeks to attract more international investors

Reddy explained that expanding the refinery’s shareholder base would help the company attract a broader range of international and institutional investors.

South African investment funds operate under prudential limits governing their exposure to foreign assets.

An inward listing on the Johannesburg exchange could allow eligible domestic institutions to invest in Dangote Refinery without using part of their offshore investment allocations.

The refinery is also offering depositary receipts in Botswana and Kenya as part of its efforts to expand investment opportunities across Africa.

However, Reddy maintained that a secondary listing would offer a different level of market access.

Johannesburg exchange pushes for fresh listings

The JSE’s interest in Dangote Refinery comes amid a broader campaign to attract new companies, increase market activity and strengthen its position as Africa’s leading securities exchange.

Reddy said the exchange had a promising pipeline of potential IPOs, secondary listings and additional capital-raising activities.

Dangote Refinery may list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Credit: Novatis

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She also disclosed that the exchange expects another South African company to launch an IPO in the first quarter of 2027.

For Dangote Refinery, a Johannesburg listing could represent another significant step towards becoming a truly pan-African investment opportunity, although regulatory approvals and listing requirements remain critical to its realisation.

Dangote moves to sell more refinery shares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, is considering selling part of his personal stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery following overwhelming investor demand for shares in the company's initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed transaction could give more investors an opportunity to own part of Africa's largest refinery after applications worth approximately ₦5.85 trillion ($4.3 billion) exceeded the company's fundraising target of between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion.

Source: Legit.ng