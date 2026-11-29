A white woman who advocates for the Igbo language shared her encounter with Pete Edochie just four days before news of his passing broke

The woman recounted how she and the veteran actor appeared together on a platform to champion a specific cause

She admitted she never met Pete Edochie in person, but said she was grateful their voices joined for the same cause in his final days

Four days before the world learned that Pete Edochie had died, a white woman who goes by Nwanyo_ocha on X sat across a virtual roundtable with the legendary actor, united by a shared cause.

Nwanyo_ocha, an advocate for the Igbo language and culture, revealed that she and Chief Pete Edochie both participated in a roundtable hosted by @tokatahq under the campaign PutIgboInTech.

White woman recounts encounter days before Pete Edochie's death. Photo credit: Nwanyo_ocha, Pete Edochie/ X.

Source: Twitter

The discussion, which centred on elevating the Igbo language within the technology space, turned out to be one of Edochie's final public engagements before his death.

A tribute from an inspired woman

Writing on X after news of his passing broke, Nwanyo_ocha said the connection she shared with the veteran actor, brief and virtual as it was, carried a weight she did not expect to feel so deeply.

"Just four days ago, we stood together for the same cause, talking on the @tokatahq roundtable to #PutIgboInTech. Today I learned that you have passed on," she wrote.

She described Pete Edochie as "a legend and the very picture of an Igbo man," praising his decades-long commitment to defending Igbo language, culture and values.

She noted that his portrayal of Okonkwo, the iconic character from Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart, brought the depth and richness of the Igbo people to global audiences.

"I never had the privilege of meeting you in person, but I'm grateful our voices met for the same cause in your final days," she added.

Her tribute carried one of Edochie's own words as a rallying call for those who continue the work:

"Let us showcase Igbo so it shines."

Reactions to Pete Edochie's passing

Her post drew responses from people still mourning the actor's death and reflecting on what he meant to Igbo identity worldwide.

Krisskit said:

"I'm just speechless. Rest well sir. Ebubedike ndi igbo."

Okeosisi said:

"As you rest with our ancestors, May your soul reincarnate for good. great soul."

Anikwenze reacted:

"Ebubedike global lives on, A Trust of Anambra Rest on Ogalagidi na Nteje Aborgu Ide."

Ossy added:

"Odogwu anaa, ibubo jee nke oma aririiiii"

See the post below:

Pete Edochie's interview resurfaces after death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated actors, passed away on November 25, 2026, after battling prostate cancer.

The iconic actor had spoken about his legacy during an interview to mark his 76th birthday in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng