Before enrolling in any Nigerian university, verify its NUC accreditation status, both at the institution level and the programme level. Find out more on what NUC accreditation means, how to check it step by step on the official portal, and what happens if you attend an unaccredited school or study an unaccredited course.

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Key takeaways

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is a Nigerian government agency set up to regulate higher education in Nigeria.

set up to regulate higher education in Nigeria. A university licence from NUC is not the same as programme accreditation. The licence permits the institution to exist; accreditation is a separate, programme-by-programme judgement renewed periodically.

the same as programme accreditation. The licence permits the institution to exist; accreditation is a separate, programme-by-programme judgement renewed periodically. The NUC publishes both its approved-universities list and its accreditation technical reports.

Without proper accreditation and the mandatory one-year NYSC exercise, a university's certificates will not be recognised for employment , postgraduate studies, or international opportunities.

, postgraduate studies, or international opportunities. Because approvals and accreditation outcomes change throughout the year, always check the current published list rather than relying on a cached search result.

What is NUC accreditation?

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is a Nigerian government agency set up to regulate higher education. It was established in 1962 as an advisory agency in the cabinet office.

In 1974, it became a statutory body. NUC is currently part of the Federal Ministry of Education and is a government-owned corporation.

The NUC has the statutory power to set minimum academic standards for universities and to accredit their programmes against these standards.

Accreditation of degree programmes by the NUC is a system of evaluating academic programmes in Nigerian universities to ensure they meet the provisions of the minimum academic standards documents.

Accreditation vs. licensing: what is the difference?

These two terms are often confused. Understanding both protects you.

University licence – permission for an institution to exist and admit students.

– permission for an institution to exist and admit students. Programme accreditation – a separate approval confirming a specific degree meets NUC's curriculum, staffing, and resource benchmarks.

A programme can be approved internally by a university senate and still require separate NUC accreditation to be recognised nationally.

NUC accreditation panels visit and assess programmes against staffing, facilities, curriculum content, and library/laboratory resource benchmarks and typically return one of a small number of outcomes: full accreditation, interim accreditation (a conditional, time-limited status requiring specific improvements), or denial of accreditation.

Interim accreditation means the programme is permitted to continue running and admitting students, but NUC has identified specific deficiencies the institution must address before the next accreditation cycle.

How to check if a university is NUC-accredited

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You can check the accreditation status of an institution of higher learning in the following ways.

Step 1 — Check the NUC-approved universities list

NUC publishes its list of approved universities and, separately, notices about unapproved or illegal institutions on its official site, nuc.edu.ng.

Go to nuc.edu.ng. Navigate to the Approved Universities section. Search by institution name, state, or ownership type (federal, state, or private). Confirm the university appears on the current list before proceeding.

The NUC official list includes federal, state, and private universities and is regularly updated.

Step 2: Check programme-level accreditation status

Confirming that your chosen course is accredited is equally important. A licensed university may still offer unaccredited programmes.

Visit the Accreditation Tech Report page on nuc.edu.ng. Select the relevant category: Undergraduate, Postgraduate, or Affiliate accreditation results. Search for your institution and locate your specific programme. Note the outcome: full accreditation, interim accreditation, or denied.

NUC ranks programmes and universities based on their accreditation status and publishes the accreditation status of all programmes.

Step 3: Cross-check on the NYSC portal

You can also follow the steps on the NYSC portal to check the list of NUC, NBTE, and NCCE accredited courses within a selected institution. Visit the NYSC accreditation checker, select your programme type, and search for your school and course. If you cannot locate your school or course of study on the list, it indicates that your institution or course is not accredited.

Step 4: Check the JAMB portal

Check the JAMB portal, especially during application season. If a university is not listed there, it may not be legally recognised.

What to do if you are unsure

Ask the school directly for documentation proving their accreditation. If they hesitate or cannot provide it, take that as a red flag.

Reputable universities are transparent about their accreditation status and can provide official confirmation when requested.

Check trusted Nigerian news outlets such as The Guardian Nigeria or The Punch for recent reports on institutions that have been shut down or sanctioned.

Why accreditation status matters

Only graduates from NUC-approved institutions can participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a crucial programme for employment eligibility in Nigeria.

Professional regulatory bodies, for example, MDCN for doctors, NBA for lawyers, and COREN for engineers, will reject your application if your degree is from an unaccredited institution.

Career and academic progression

Students who attend unaccredited institutions face multiple career-limiting consequences. Their certificates become worthless for employment purposes, particularly in government positions that require NYSC participation. Additionally, these qualifications are not recognised for further studies or professional certifications.

The financial impact extends beyond tuition fees, as students may need to restart their education at legitimate institutions, effectively doubling their educational investment and time commitment.

Real-world consequences of an unaccredited programme

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Even in a licensed university, studying an unaccredited course carries serious risk. In 2021, over 200 engineering students at one university were demoted from final year and third year to second year because the university had yet to secure accreditation for their course.

A degree from an institution that never held NUC approval is not a recognised Nigerian university qualification, regardless of how legitimate the institution's marketing or physical campus may appear.

How many universities does NUC currently recognise?

The NUC has expanded Nigeria's higher education landscape with the approval of 33 new universities in 2025, further increasing the number of degree-awarding institutions across the country to 309.

Of the overall total, the private sector leads with 168 universities, followed by the federal government with 74, while state governments account for the remaining 67.

Ownership type Number of universities Private 168 Federal government 74 State government 67 Total 309

Because that count changes whenever NUC approves a new institution, approvals happen multiple times a year, treat any specific total as a snapshot rather than a fixed figure, and check nuc.edu.ng directly for the current list.

FAQs

How do I verify if a university is accredited by NUC?

Visit nuc.edu.ng and check the official approved-universities list. Then use the Accreditation Tech Report page to confirm that your specific programme has full or interim accreditation. You can also cross-check using the NYSC portal's institution-and-course checker.

Is NUC the only body that accredits Nigerian universities?

NUC's remit is universities specifically. Nigeria's polytechnics fall under the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and colleges of education fall under the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), each tertiary-education sub-sector has its own dedicated regulator.

What does "interim accreditation" mean for my course?

Interim accreditation is a conditional, time-limited status. The programme is permitted to continue running and admitting students, but NUC has identified specific deficiencies the institution must address before the next accreditation cycle, and failure to do so puts the programme at risk of losing accreditation entirely. Always ask the university for its latest accreditation certificate before enrolling.

Can a university lose its NUC accreditation after I enrol?

Yes. NUC reviews universities periodically. Schools can be delisted if they no longer meet the requirements that NUC mandates. This is why you should recheck accreditation status annually, not just once during the application process.

What happens if I graduate from an unaccredited Nigerian university?

NUC has previously identified and shut down illegal universities and study centres that were offering degrees without approval. Certificates from these institutions were explicitly stated to be unrecognised for NYSC, employment, or further study. Graduates may need to repeat their degree at an accredited institution.

We also highlighted facts about computer science salaries in Nigeria, including earnings by experience, high-paying roles, university options, course duration, tuition costs, and career pathways. The guide also explains how skills in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity can improve graduates’ prospects in the local and international job markets.

Remote positions paying in dollars can raise a Nigerian tech worker’s monthly income from about ₦202,000 to between ₦800,000 and ₦3 million or more. This widening pay gap is driving more graduates to pursue global opportunities while local employers face growing pressure to retain skilled professionals.

Source: Legit.ng