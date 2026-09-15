Chukwunonso Nelly Amolo, who grew up in Sapele, Delta State, earned a first-class equivalent in her postgraduate degrees at the University of Benin

She completed her BSc, MSc, and PhD by age 30, despite a rocky admission journey that nearly stopped her academic career before it began

In this interview, Nelly opened up about her admission struggle, study tips, and what she plans to do next with her qualifications

Chukwunonso Nelly Amolo, a Sapele-raised graduate from Ibusa, Delta State, completed her Bachelor's, Master's, and doctoral degrees before the age of 30, achieving a perfect 5.0 CGPA in both her postgraduate programmes at the University of Benin.

In this exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Nelly shared the full story of her academic journey, a path that began with repeated admission setbacks and a dream of studying medicine that never quite materialised.

DELSU graduate who got 5.0 CGPA in MSc and PhD before 30 shares study secrets. Photo: Chukwunonso Nelly

Source: UGC

PhD graduate shares how she missed studying medicine

Nelly's road to the lecture hall was far from straightforward. After missing out on admission in the same year as most of her secondary school classmates, she enrolled in a six-month pre-science programme at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, hoping it would lead her into Medicine.

Instead, she was offered Crop Science, a course she declined. A separate application to Delta State University also redirected her, this time into Animal and Environmental Biology.

She accepted the DELSU offer with a plan: transfer to Medicine in her second year. That plan fell apart when the Vice Chancellor barred transfers out of science departments except for students already in Basic Medical Sciences.

Her words:

"Sadly, in my second year, after purchasing the change of course form, the VC declined the transfer of the best graduating student in each department. My HOD refused to allow me to transfer, but with the intervention of my course advisor, who also doubled as my mentor, he eventually allowed me to transfer.

"This came after I battled writing applications for missing scripts and remarking for some scores I was so sure weren't mine after the second semester results were released. The remarked scripts came out, and my scores changed for the better, obviously. I knew from the start that those scores weren't mine because I studied hard.

"The VC then also refused students from the sciences to move to Medicine and Surgery except those already in Basic Medical Sciences, so I decided to make a decision between Medical Biochemistry, Pure Biochemistry and Microbiology. I eventually settled for Microbiology and started taking classes with them just 2 weeks before the first semester exams, as the transfer process took long, and I was still attending classes in my previous department before it was finalised."

She graduated in 2017 with a BSc CGPA of 4.61, completed her National Youth Service in 2017/2018, and went on to study Environmental and Public Health Microbiology for both her MSc (completed 2021) and PhD (completed 2025) at the University of Benin, achieving 5.0 in each.

A first-class graduate from DELSU shared her experience after earning a 5.0 CGPA in her Master’s and PhD degrees before 30. Photo: Chukwunonso Nelly

Source: TikTok

PhD graduate with 5.0 shares motivation, experience

Nelly described completing her PhD as deeply emotional. She said her older coursemates supported her throughout, sometimes helping with sample collections and document submissions when she was unavailable, and that age was never a barrier between them.

Speaking of her motivation, she said:

"What motivated me was my passion for learning and my desire to keep challenging myself. Each degree represented a different stage of my growth and brought me closer to the kind of impact I want to make, particularly in research, healthcare, and society. I also wanted to prove to myself that with discipline, consistency, and the right mindset, I could achieve goals that initially seemed very ambitious.

"I feel incredibly grateful and proud of the achievement, but I also see it as the beginning rather than the end. The degrees have given me knowledge and opportunities, but what matters most to me is how I use that knowledge to create meaningful impact and contribute to the lives of others."

On the day of her PhD defence, she called her father with the news. "Daddy, you're talking to the latest PhD holder," she told him, and recalled his proud reaction with warmth. She also acknowledged the absence that weighed on the moment, saying her late mother would have been waiting by the phone in celebration had she still been alive.

DELSU graduate who got 5.0 CGPA in MSc and PhD from UNIBEN before 30 shares her experience. Photo: Chukwunonso Nelly

Source: UGC

2-time UNIBEN 5.0 graduate shares study secrets

When asked about her study approach, Amolo credited consistent revision, breaking topics into manageable sections, and active engagement with her material rather than last-minute cramming.

For postgraduate work specifically, she emphasised critical reading, discussions with supervisors and colleagues, and disciplined time management.

Nelly told Legit.ng:

"From my BSc through my MSc and PhD, I maintained a strong academic record, although each level came with its own challenges. The study techniques that helped me most were setting clear study goals, breaking difficult topics into smaller and manageable sections, revising consistently rather than waiting until examinations, and actively engaging with what I was learning.

"For my postgraduate studies, research, critical reading, discussions with colleagues and supervisors, and learning how to manage my time effectively became particularly important. I also learned that consistency is more important than studying close to examinations. Balancing academics with other responsibilities taught me discipline, resilience, and effective time management."

Looking ahead, she said her goal is to build a career in public health research, take on mentorship roles for young people who doubt their own potential, and pursue a life that is both successful and purposeful.

In her words:

"I want to be successful, but I also want my success to have purpose."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng