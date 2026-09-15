Babcock University has published its approved 2026/2027 postgraduate fee schedule for all schools on its official admissions page

The School of Law and Security Studies and the School of Nursing Sciences are among the programmes with updated tuition figures

Fees for Master's programmes at Babcock University have increased compared to the previous session's rates

Babcock University has published its official 2026/2027 postgraduate fee schedule, with updated tuition figures now available for prospective Master's students across several schools, including Law and Security Studies and Nursing Sciences.

The fee breakdown is listed on the university's website, covering programmes such as PGD, MSc, MPhil, PhD, LLM, and other postgraduate qualifications offered across the institution's schools.

Babcock University releases new postgraduate school fees for Law, Nursing Sciences. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Babcock University Law, Nursing master's fees

For the School of Law and Security Studies and the School of Nursing Sciences, tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session now range from N800,000 to N1,100,000, depending on the programme and degree level. This represents an increase from the previous session's rates, which ranged from N650,000 to N950,000.

The published schedule covers multiple tabs, including separate sections for undergraduate fees, feeding and accommodation charges, miscellaneous charges, medical student fees, and BUCODEL and BCED fees, giving prospective students a full picture of the costs involved before enrolment.

Redeemer's University: Other programmes also affected

The updated fee structure applies across all listed schools, including Basic Medical Sciences, Computing and Engineering Sciences, Education and Humanities, and Management Sciences. The 2026 Summer Bill is also included as a separate item on the fee portal.

Prospective students and returning postgraduate candidates are encouraged to consult the Babcock University tuition and fees page directly for the most accurate and current figures ahead of the 2026/2027 session.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published the 2026/2027 approved school fees of Medical students.

Bowen University publishes school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bowen University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Medicine and Surgery, and Theatre Arts students. The figures apply to 100-level students and cover tuition-related charges only.

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fee among the listed programmes, while Theatre Arts is far cheaper. But prospective students should note that accommodation, bench fees, and other charges are not included in the published figures.

Source: Legit.ng