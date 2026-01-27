As a Smart Connect user, knowing how to change the Wi-Fi password on the Airtel network is essential for maintaining a secure internet connection. This can be done using the default IP address, 192.168.1.1, or updating your security settings on Airtel mobile applications, such as the Airtel Thanks App and My Airtel App.

To change your Wi-Fi password on Airtel in Nigeria, connect your device to the router and use the default IP address 192.168.1.1 and confirm changes. Photo: @AirtelKe (modified by author)

Key takeaways

To learn how to change your Wi-Fi password, Airtel users must access the router's configuration page by entering the default IP address 192.168.1.1 into a web browser.

by entering the default IP address into a web browser. For new Airtel Smart Connect users, the standard login for the router configuration admin panel is admin for both username and password .

. Users can also manage their internet security settings by navigating their Airtel apps: Airtel Thanks app and My Airtel App.

It is recommended to use a strong password of at least eight characters, including a mix of uppercase letters, numbers, and special symbols, to prevent hacking.

A complete guide: How to change my Wi-Fi password on Airtel in Nigeria

Airtel offers affordable and unlimited Wi-Fi internet connection plans for the home or office, better known as Airtel Smart Connect. To change your Wi-Fi password on Airtel in Nigeria, you need to use your devices to configure security settings on your router.

An advertisement poster for Airtel internet devices, including routers, Mi-Fi, and outdoor unit devices. Photo: @AirtelNigeria

Changing your password and username periodically keeps your connection secure and prevents hackers from tracing your Wi-Fi network. It is recommended that you use a strong password, preferably one with more than eight letters, a combination of numbers, and special characters.

How to change the Wi-Fi password on my phone or laptop

Unlimited Airtel data plans are provided through the 4G Pocket Wi-Fi, 4G Smart Connect, and 5G Smart Connect router devices. Here is how you can complete the security steps compatible with Airtel Xstream Fibre and Airtel 4G Router.

The login screen for a D-Link DSL-2750U router's web interface used to manage router settings, such as the Wi-Fi password or network configuration. Photo: @HackshowTeam

On your phone or laptop, open your preferred web browser to access the Airtel router’s configuration page. In the browser’s address bar, enter 192.168.1.1, which grants you access to the configuration page. If 192.168.1.1 does not work, try 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.2.1. Enter 'admin' as your default login credentials if you are still using the router's default settings. Alternatively, you can find your default IP address, username, and password printed on a label on the back of your router. If you are using the Airtel Nokia ONT, enter a new Wi-Fi password in the 'WPA Key' field. For Airtel Huawei ONT, enter a new Wi-Fi password in the 'WPA PreSharedKey' field. For Airtel ZeroTouch ONT, select 'Security' under 'WLAN,' and enter the Wi-Fi name and password in the 'Pre-Shared Key' field. If you are using the Airtel Tenda ADSL Router, enter a new Wi-Fi password in the Wireless Key field. Click 'Apply' or 'Save' to confirm the changes.

How to change my Wi-Fi password on the Airtel app

The Airtel Thanks mobile app is a convenient all-in-one platform useful for managing Airtel services such as making payments, accessing 5G services, 2GB free cloud storage, and changing Wi-Fi settings. Here is how you can complete the process.

Airtel applications are used for managing telecommunications and internet connectivity. Photo: @AIRTEL_KE

Open and log in to your Airtel Thanks app. Click on the 'Manage' icon at the bottom of the screen. On the dashboard, you will see shortcut icons displayed. Select the 'My Wi-Fi' option. This action will prompt the device to fetch your router details. Once complete, you will be redirected to the 'My Wi-Fi' dashboard. Tap the 'Airtel_mywifi' tab. This will activate a bottom-anchored menu. Select 'manage Wi-Fi ID & password'. Enter a new and secure password in the designated field. Select the 'Save' option to update the changes.

How much is an Airtel router subscription in Nigeria?

An Airtel 4G home internet router and a portable pocket Wi-Fi device (Mi-Fi). Photo: @AirtelNigeria

To subscribe to an Airtel router, simply visit the nearest Airtel or reseller store. You can also dial 300 from your Airtel line or +234 802 1500 300 from any other Nigerian mobile number to place your order. Airtel router subscriptions in Nigeria vary in price based on the plan purchased.

They range from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000 for monthly 4G data bundles and ₦25,000 to ₦45,000 for 5G unlimited monthly plans. For users in need of mobile options, pocket Wi-Fi router bundles can cost up to ₦100,000 for 650GB bonus data for one year. Have a look at the costs of Smart Connect devices.

Device type Cost in Naira 4G wireless router ₦25,000 5G wireless router ₦50,000 4G Pocket Wi-Fi (Mi-Fi) ₦12,500 Airtel Smart Router ₦25,000

How do I check how many people are using my Airtel Wi-Fi?

Unknowingly sharing your Wi-Fi network can lead to slower internet and limited bandwidth. This list is accessible on the Airtel DHCP settings. Here is how you can see unwanted devices on your Wi-Fi.

The system status page of an Airtel 4G/5G smart router is only accessible via its local IP address (192.168.1.1). Photo: @taiyeabdullahi

On your phone or laptop, open your preferred web browser to access the Airtel router’s configuration page. In the browser’s address bar, enter 192.168.1.1, which grants you access to the configuration page. If 192.168.1.1 does not work, try 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.2.1. Navigate the dashboard and click on 'System Status' and locate the 'DHCP Information'. Tap 'Device List.' This will reveal the number of connected devices, their names, MAC addresses, and IP addresses.

How do I stop others from using my Airtel Wi-Fi?

You can stop unwanted uses of your Airtel Wi-Fi by immediately changing your password and Wi-Fi name (SSID) on the router’s configuration page or the Airtel Thanks app. Follow the steps below to kick out any devices that may already be connected to your Wi-Fi.

Airtel device settings configuration webpage showing the Firewall and Filtering Rules sections. Photo: @taiyeabdullahi

Log in to your Airtel router to access the configuration page by using the 192.168.1.1 IP address. On the dashboard, locate 'System Status' in the left menu. This will activate the drop-down menu, allowing you to see the 'DCHP Information'. On the generated dashboard, click 'Device List' to show all connected devices, their names, MAC addresses, and IP addresses. Copy the MAC addresses of the unwanted devices. On the left, tap on 'Firewall,' followed by 'Filtering Rules' on the generated drop-down menu. Click on 'MAC filtering' and 'Add Rule' Enter the copied address and include the device name in the remarks box, and save.

How do I check my Airtel Wi-Fi data balance?

The fastest method to use when checking your 4G Pocket Airtel Mi-Fi data balance is dialling *323# or *121# using the phone number linked to your router for broadband and pocket Wi-Fi. You can also use the My Airtel App to check and recharge your Airtel bundles.

Mastering how to change your Wi-Fi password on Airtel ensures that your network remains secure and protected from external threats. You can easily manage your internet security by utilising the 192.168.1.1 IP address or the Airtel mobile apps.

