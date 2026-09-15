Peter Obi, NDC presidential candidate and former Anambra governor, revealed a First Bank account number linked to over N2.13bn in ecological funds

Obi made the disclosure in response to Anambra State Government claims that his administration left behind inherited debts and unpaid liabilities

The former governor said his administration cleared more than N35bn in historical gratuities and left the state owing nothing to workers or contractors

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Peter Obi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, has gone public with a First Bank account number he says contains more than N2.13 billion in ecological funds that his administration preserved when he left office as Anambra State governor.

Obi said the money was released to his government to tackle the erosion crisis in Oko/Umuchiana, roughly three months before his tenure ended.

Peter Obi reveals where he left N2.13bn ecological fund before leaving office Photo: Grassroot

Source: Facebook

Rather than spend it, he said he left it untouched for the incoming administration, citing the principle that government is a continuum and that the funds were tied to a specific project.

Obi said:

"Despite pressure to spend the money, I refused, insisting that it should be left for my successor because government is a continuum and the funds were tied to a specific project

He identified the account as First Bank account number 2018779464, with a balance of over N2.13 billion, which he said was left "100 per cent intact."

Obi responds to debt allegations**

The disclosure was a direct response to claims by the Anambra State Government that Obi's administration handed over inherited debts, including a N2 billion ecological loan, outstanding contractor payments, and unpaid salaries, gratuities and pensions.

Obi in a statement released on X on Spetember 15 rejected all of those claims as "completely false." He said his government spent years clearing historical gratuity arrears and pension backlogs dating back well before his tenure, with total payments amounting to more than N35 billion.

He said:

"At the point of handover, the state owed nothing in salaries, gratuities, or pensions, nor did we owe anything to any contractor for projects duly executed and certified."

Obi also pointed to what he described as a broader financial record, saying his administration left behind over N75 billion in savings.

eter Obi says the N2.13 billion ecological fund was excluded from the more than N75 billion in savings he says he left behind. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

He was clear that the N2.13 billion ecological fund was not part of that figure, since it was ring-fenced for a particular purpose.

He said:

"It is important to stress that funds tied to specific projects or set aside for particular purposes were not even included in the over N75 billion in savings we left behind."

He went further, issuing a direct challenge to anyone who disputes his account.

Obi added:

"If anybody can establish anything to the contrary, I will stop campaigning"

Nigeria secures another $500m world bank loan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the World Bank has approved a $500 million credit facility for Nigeria to support agricultural development under a new programme aimed at improving productivity, strengthening value chains, and enhancing food security.

The funding, provided through the International Development Association, will finance the Nigeria Sustainable Agricultural Value Chains for Growth Project (AGROW)

The bank said the initiative is designed to boost smallholder farmers’ productivity, improve market linkages, and create jobs across the country.

Source: Legit.ng