The UK government has revealed the minimum salary non-citizens must earn to qualify for an Expansion Worker visa

The visa is designed for senior managers or specialist employees setting up a branch of an overseas business in the UK

Applicants must earn at least £52,500 per year or the going rate for their job, whichever figure is higher

The United Kingdom has outlined the salary threshold foreign nationals must meet to be considered for an Expansion Worker visa.

The visa is designed for individuals who wish to come to the United Kingdom to establish a branch of an overseas business that has not yet begun trading in the country.

UK states salary requirements for expansion worker visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Richard Newstead

Source: Getty Images

What the UK Expansion Worker visa covers

To be eligible, applicants must already be employed by that overseas company, either in a senior management role or as a specialist employee.

The UK government has set a clear earnings benchmark for prospective applicants. Anyone applying for this visa must be paid at least £52,500 (N93,675,645) per year.

The UK Expansion Worker visa

However, the requirement does not stop there. If the standard going rate for a particular job exceeds that figure, the applicant must be earning at or above that higher rate instead. In short, whichever amount is greater between £52,500 and the going rate for the role will serve as the applicable threshold.

The going rate is typically determined by the occupation code linked to the applicant's specific job, meaning salaries can vary depending on the nature of the work being carried out.

UK names countries eligible for ETA entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the full list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.

Only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, appeared on the list, while citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa were not included among the eligible nationalities.

Source: Legit.ng