Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

UK States Amount Foreigners Must Earn Yearly as Salary to Qualify for Expansion Worker Visa
People

UK States Amount Foreigners Must Earn Yearly as Salary to Qualify for Expansion Worker Visa

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • The UK government has revealed the minimum salary non-citizens must earn to qualify for an Expansion Worker visa
  • The visa is designed for senior managers or specialist employees setting up a branch of an overseas business in the UK
  • Applicants must earn at least £52,500 per year or the going rate for their job, whichever figure is higher

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The United Kingdom has outlined the salary threshold foreign nationals must meet to be considered for an Expansion Worker visa.

The visa is designed for individuals who wish to come to the United Kingdom to establish a branch of an overseas business that has not yet begun trading in the country.

UK reveals salary foreigners need to get Expansion Worker visa
UK states salary requirements for expansion worker visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Wiktor Szymanowicz/Richard Newstead
Source: Getty Images

What the UK Expansion Worker visa covers

To be eligible, applicants must already be employed by that overseas company, either in a senior management role or as a specialist employee.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

The UK government has set a clear earnings benchmark for prospective applicants. Anyone applying for this visa must be paid at least £52,500 (N93,675,645) per year.

Read also

Australia releases 4 categories of foreigners eligible for Distinguished Talent Visa

The UK Expansion Worker visa

However, the requirement does not stop there. If the standard going rate for a particular job exceeds that figure, the applicant must be earning at or above that higher rate instead. In short, whichever amount is greater between £52,500 and the going rate for the role will serve as the applicable threshold.

The going rate is typically determined by the occupation code linked to the applicant's specific job, meaning salaries can vary depending on the nature of the work being carried out.

UK names countries eligible for ETA entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published the full list of 82 nationalities whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.

Only two African countries, Mauritius and Seychelles, appeared on the list, while citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa were not included among the eligible nationalities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
DiasporaJobs
Hot:
Love trust messages Turkey Ashlyn castro Marie anne thiebaud Lisa boothe