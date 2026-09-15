Nigerian music stars dominated at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards held on September 12 in Dallas, Texas

Davido picked up Album of the Year for 5ive, while Tems and Phyno also clinched top honours at the ceremony

Victor Osimhen, Real Warri Pikin and Uche Montana were among 17 Nigerians recognised across the 41 categories

Nigerian artists made a commanding statement at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), claiming a sizeable chunk of the prizes on offer at the annual celebration of African music and culture.

The ceremony took place on September 12, 2026, in Dallas, Texas, with the official results confirmed across 41 categories recognising talent from across the continent and the diaspora.

Nigerian music stars dominate 2026 AFRIMMA Awards as Davido, Tems, Phyno and others win. Photo: davido/temsbaby/phynofino/mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Davido walked away with the night's biggest individual music prize, Album of the Year, for his project 5ive.

Tems was honoured as Best Female West Africa, while Ruger claimed Best Male West Africa.

Phyno secured Best Male Rap Act, and gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was recognised in the Best Gospel category.

Full list of Nigerian winners at AFRIMMA 2026

Beyond the headline acts, Nigeria's footprint stretched well into the entertainment and lifestyle categories.

Wizkid's longtime disc jockey, DJ Tunez, was named Best DJ Africa, and Patoranking won Best Male Reggae/Dancehall.

Comedian Real Warri Pikin took the Best Comedian prize, and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen claimed Athlete of the Year.

Victony earned the AFRIMMA Fans Choice Award, while Director Pink was recognised as Best Video Director.

Music Producer of the Year went to London, and Nasty Blaq picked up Best Influencer.

BNXN and Sarz claimed Song of the Year, and Timaya received the Timeless Impact Award.

Actress Uche Montana won Best Actor/Actress, Kwate claimed Best African USA-Based Artist, and DJ Prince was named Best African DJ USA.

Emerging act Fola rounded off the Nigerian haul with Best Newcomer.

Other winners at AFRIMMA 2026 across Africa

Outside of Nigeria, Congolese music icon Fally Ipupa had a remarkable night, picking up both Artist of the Year and the Crossing Boundaries with Music Award.

Tanzanian duo Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux won Best Collaboration, with Juma Jux also taking home the AFRIMMA Music Without Borders Award.

Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony claimed Best Female Rap Act, and Dope Nation was recognised as Best African Group.

Jamaican-Trinidadian artiste Shenseea won Best Female Reggae/Dancehall.

Tyla was named Best Female Southern Africa, while DJ Maphorisa claimed Best Male Southern Africa.

French DJ Snake won Best Male North Africa, and Tunisia's Latifa took Best Female North Africa.

Other winners on the night included Marioo (Best Male East Africa), Nikita Kering (Best Female East Africa), Gerilson Israel in both Best Male Central Africa and Best Lusophone, Emma'a for Best Female Central Africa, Innoss' B for Best Francophone, Florito as AFRIMMA Rising Star, Didi B for Francophone Viewers' Choice Award, Big Smart as Best Hypeman, Ghetto Kids for Best African Dancer, and Esther Mathew Tonlagha for Community Impact Award.

Davido, Tems, Phyno and other Nigerian stars celebrate wins at 2026 AFRIMMA Awards. Photo: davido/temsbaby/phynofino

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, Shakira's World Cup song makes history

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy’s FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration with Shakira, Dai Dai, ranked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart after climbing two spots.

The track also held firm atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart for a third consecutive week, marking the first official World Cup song to lead either chart since their launch in 2020.

For Burna Boy, this milestone represents his first-ever Billboard Global 200 No. 1, while Shakira secured her second chart-topping hit.

Source: Legit.ng