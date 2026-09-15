Redeemer's University published its 2026/2027 tuition fees for 100-level students across several courses

The university listed fees for courses spanning science, technology, and humanities departments

Computer Engineering and Medical Laboratory Science attracted the highest fees among the three courses listed

Redeemer's University, one of Nigeria's prominent private universities, has released its 2026/2027 tuition figures for incoming 100-level students, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what studying at the institution will cost.

The fees published cover a range of departments, and Legit.ng has broken down the amounts for three specific courses that many aspirants tend to consider when applying to the school.

Redeemer's University publishes approved 100-level school fees. Photo Source: Facebook/Redeemer's University Official

Source: Facebook

Redeemer's University school fees for science courses

Students admitted into Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) will pay N2,084,250.00 as their 100-level tuition fee. Those who choose Computer Engineering will face the steepest bill among the three courses, with fees set at N2,160,000.00 for their first year.

Both science-based programmes carry fees that exceed the two-million-naira mark, reflecting the resource-intensive nature of laboratory and engineering education at the private institution.

School fees for History and International Studies

Prospective students drawn to the humanities will find a comparatively lower fee attached to History and International Studies. The 100-level tuition for that course stands at N1,578,000.00, making it the most affordable of the three programmes highlighted.

The figures below summarise what each course costs at the 100-level entry point:

- Medical Laboratory Science (MLS): N2,084,250.00

- History and International Studies: N1,578,000.00

- Computer Engineering: N2,160,000.00

Redeemer's University offers more than ten courses across its various departments, and the fees listed here represent only a portion of what is available to prospective students. Those interested in other programmes are advised to consult the university directly for a full breakdown of tuition across all faculties.

Redeemer's University publishes school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had published the approved fees for the 2026/2027 academic session for students in Law, Biochemistry and Civil Engineering.

The school fees vary across the different levels of study. Among the three programmes, Law had the highest fee, with 200-level students expected to pay N3,037,500, while Biochemistry was the least expensive based on the listed fees.

Source: Legit.ng