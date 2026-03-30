What is MTN XtraBuy? The unique payment feature and how to use it

What is MTN XtraBuy? It is a convenient service that allows customers to purchase airtime and data bundles instantly using bank USSD, debit or credit cards, or direct bank transfers. The feature also provides personalised top-up offers when your balance is low, making recharges quicker, smarter, and more convenient.

MTN XtraBuy makes airtime and data top-ups instant, smart, and hassle-free. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

MTN XtraBuy is a fast and convenient service from MTN Group that lets users instantly top up airtime and data via USSD, cards, or direct transfers.

XtraBuy doesn't require manual activation; it appears automatically via USSD prompts when your airtime or data balance is low.

when your airtime or data balance is low. Unlike borrowing services that add a 15% fee, XtraBuy lets you make a direct purchase, so you pay only the actual price of the airtime or data.

What is MTN XtraBuy?

MTN XtraBuy is a "Buy Now, Pay Now" digital top-up service that keeps you connected effortlessly. It offers multiple payment options, including USSD banking, debit or credit cards, and direct transfers. Personalised bundle offers appear automatically when your balance is low, making recharging faster, easier, and more convenient.

How to use MTN XtraBuy

MTN XtraBuy is a convenient service that helps you top up airtime or buy data quickly when your balance is low. It simplifies the process by sending automated offers, so you don’t have to search for USSD codes or navigate multiple apps, though you still confirm and pay through secure channels. Here's how to use it step by step:

MTN XtraBuy lets you buy data fast and securely. Photo: @mtnng (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Check your airtime or data balance and wait for the MTN XtraBuy USSD prompt when it runs low. Select the airtime or data bundle that best suits your needs. Choose your preferred payment method: bank USSD, bank account, or bank card. Complete the transaction to instantly top up your airtime or data.

How to buy data from the bank using MTN XtraBuy

Buying MTN data from your bank using MTN XtraBuy is a fast, secure way to top up without entering USSD codes or navigating banking apps. Here are the simple steps to quickly purchase your data bundle using your bank's USSD code or your bank account.

When your data balance falls to a critical level, usually below 10MB, wait for the MTN XtraBuy USSD prompt. It will display recommended data bundles based on your usage. Select the data bundle that fits your needs by entering the corresponding number and sending your response. Choose your preferred payment method, either via bank USSD or bank account, and follow the prompts to authorise the payment. Complete the transaction, and your data bundle will be activated instantly. You'll receive a confirmation SMS from MTN and a debit alert from your bank.

How to buy data from the bank: MTN XtraBuy manual option

If you prefer to purchase data right away rather than wait for a low-balance alert, you can use MTN On Demand, the manual version of XtraBuy.

MTN On Demand lets you buy data instantly by dialling *904#. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Dial *904# on your phone to open the MTN On Demand menu. From the options, select 'Buy Data.' Choose 'For Self' to purchase the data bundle for your own line. Select your bank and authorise the payment by entering your Transaction PIN. Complete the transaction, and your data bundle will be activated instantly. You'll receive a confirmation SMS from MTN along with a debit alert from your bank.

The payment methods available on MTN XtraBuy

MTN XtraBuy offers a range of secure and convenient payment options, allowing users to top up their airtime or data in their preferred way. Here are the available methods so you can select the one that works best for you.

Bank USSD: Make your payment directly via your bank's USSD platform. You will be taken to your bank's interface to complete the transaction quickly and easily.

Make your payment directly via your bank's USSD platform. You will be taken to your bank's interface to complete the transaction quickly and easily. Bank Account: You'll receive a secure payment link that takes you to your bank's payment gateway. Follow the prompts to authorise the transaction using your bank account.

You'll receive a secure payment link that takes you to your bank's payment gateway. Follow the prompts to authorise the transaction using your bank account. Bank Card: Top up using your debit or credit card through a secure payment link. You can also save your card for quicker future transactions, making recharges even more convenient.

What are the benefits of MTN XtraBuy?

MTN XtraBuy provides multiple benefits that make topping up airtime and data quicker, smarter, and more affordable. Here are the key benefits:

MTN XtraBuy delivers fee-free, smart, and flexible data and airtime top-ups. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

No service fees : Only pay the actual cost of airtime or data, saving up to 15% compared to borrowing services.

: Only pay the actual cost of airtime or data, saving up to 15% compared to borrowing services. Smart suggestions : Personalised bundle recommendations based on usage ensure the right amount is topped up every time.

: Personalised bundle recommendations based on usage ensure the right amount is topped up every time. Automatic alerts : XtraBuy appears when your balance is low (typically under 10MB), allowing you to recharge in just 2–3 clicks.

: XtraBuy appears when your balance is low (typically under 10MB), allowing you to recharge in just 2–3 clicks. Flexible payments : Securely pay via bank USSD, debit or credit card, or direct bank transfer.

: Securely pay via bank USSD, debit or credit card, or direct bank transfer. No credit limits: Large bundles like 20GB or 50GB can be purchased, limited only by the bank balance.

Large bundles like 20GB or 50GB can be purchased, limited only by the bank balance. Better financial control: Instant bank debits help manage your budget and avoid airtime debt.

What is the MTN XtraBuy code?

MTN XtraBuy doesn't have a USSD code. As a "reactive" service, it appears automatically when you're eligible, so you don't need to navigate any menus.

MTN XtraBuy is a reliable service that lets MTN customers buy airtime and data directly through their bank. It offers personalised bundle recommendations, flexible payment options, and automatic low-balance alerts. This makes it a smart choice for anyone looking for a faster, fee-free, hassle-free top-up experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to migrate to MTN XtraValue. MTN XtraValue is a hybrid tariff plan from MTN Nigeria that combines additional airtime for calls and SMS with generous data bundles.

MTN XtraValue offers plans such as XtraTalk for voice-heavy usage, XtraData for data-focused needs, and Value Data for data-only use. Subscribing to any MTN XtraValue bundle automatically migrates you to it.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng