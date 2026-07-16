The MTN 4G LTE bonus — how to qualify and exactly what data you get for free

Switching to an MTN 4G SIM unlocks up to 10 GB of free data plus a 100% data bonus on qualifying bundles — but only if you know exactly how to claim it. This guide explains every offer available, who qualifies, and the precise steps to activate each one.

MTN rewards customers who upgrade to a 4G/LTE SIM with 10 GB of free data through its 4G Connect offer. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

MTN's 4G Connect offer rewards customers who newly upgraded their SIMs to 4G/LTE with FREE 10 GB data upon a successful upgrade.

rewards customers who newly upgraded their SIMs to 4G/LTE with upon a successful upgrade. The LTE 100%/25% bonus rewards newly upgraded customers with a 100% bonus on select data plans priced at ₦15,000 and below for the first three months, then a 25% bonus from month four to month six.

rewards newly upgraded customers with a on select data plans priced at ₦15,000 and below for the first three months, then a from month four to month six. The Kpalasa offer (4G Smartphone offer) gives new and existing customers with new 4G smartphones a 50% data bonus for three to six months, activated automatically when the SIM is inserted into a new device.

(4G Smartphone offer) gives new and existing customers with new 4G smartphones a for three to six months, activated automatically when the SIM is inserted into a new device. To check whether your current SIM card is 4G/LTE enabled, simply send '4G' to 312 via SMS.

via SMS. To check your LTE bonus data balance at any time, dial *323*4# or send 2 to 312 via SMS.

Requirements before you start

Before you can enjoy any MTN 4G LTE bonus, confirm you have the following:

A 4G-compatible phone. Check your phone's network settings for the phrases "LTE," "4G," "4G LTE," "LTE Advanced," or "VoLTE" to confirm it supports 4G.

Check your phone's network settings for the phrases "LTE," "4G," "4G LTE," "LTE Advanced," or "VoLTE" to confirm it supports 4G. A 4G/LTE-enabled SIM (USIM). If your SIM is not a USIM (4G-enabled), visit any MTN store near you to upgrade your SIM to 4G.

If your SIM is not a USIM (4G-enabled), visit any MTN store near you to upgrade your SIM to 4G. Your NIN. Providing your National Identification Number (NIN) is mandatory by law for registering and activating your SIM.

Providing your National Identification Number (NIN) is mandatory by law for registering and activating your SIM. A valid government-issued ID. Acceptable forms include a driver's licence, voter's card, national ID card, NIN slip, or international passport.

Acceptable forms include a driver's licence, voter's card, national ID card, NIN slip, or international passport. MTN 4G network coverage. You must be within an MTN 4G coverage location; MTN has the widest 4G network spread across Nigeria. Confirm coverage at MTN's coverage locator .

Step-by-step instructions

A welcome SMS confirms your SIM upgrade and free 10 GB data offer. Photo: @MTNLoaded (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Checking if your SIM is already 4G-enabled

Do this before visiting a store to avoid an unnecessary trip.

Open your phone's dialler. Send the SMS '4G' to 312 from your MTN line. Wait for MTN's reply. A confirmation message means your SIM is already 4G-enabled. A rejection message means you need to upgrade. Alternatively, dial *123*41# on your phone to check device and SIM compatibility on the MTN network.

Upgrading your SIM to 4G at an MTN store

This is the critical step that triggers the 4G Connect (free 10 GB) and LTE 100%/25% bonus offers.

Back up your contacts before going to the store, as contacts saved on the SIM card may be lost during the upgrade. Visit any MTN Service Centre near you, bringing a valid National ID, NIN printout slip, or driver's licence. At the counter, provide your phone number and NIN. You will then dial *663# and receive an upgrade OTP. Provide correct details of your SIM registration — full name, address, and date of birth — along with your last recharge amount and date. Submit your old SIM card and fill out the form provided. The store will issue you a new 4G-enabled SIM at no charge. Insert the new SIM into your phone and restart the device. As soon as your SIM is successfully upgraded, you will receive a welcome message informing you about the FREE 10 GB data and other 4G Upgrade offers.

Activating your phone's 4G network setting

After inserting the new SIM, ensure your handset is set to use 4G. Steps vary by device type.

Android (most brands — TECNO, Infinix, itel):

Go to Settings → Network & Internet. Tap Mobile Network. Tap Preferred network type and select 4G network.

Samsung Android:

Go to Settings → Connections. Tap Mobile Networks → Network Mode. Select LTE to activate the 4G connection.

iPhone (iOS):

Step-by-step guide showing how to enable a 4G (LTE) connection on an iPhone. Photo: AI illustration

Source: UGC

Go to Settings → Mobile Data → Mobile Data Options. Tap Voice & Data. Select LTE to activate the 4G connection.

Claiming the LTE 100%/25% bonus after upgrading

Once your new 4G SIM is active, follow these steps to unlock the bonus.

If you newly upgraded your SIM to 4G, you do not need to dial or send any opt-in code. Simply buy select data bundles priced at ₦15,000 and below to enjoy the 100% bonus from the moment your SIM is upgraded. The LTE 100% bonus applies only to select data plans priced at ₦15,000 and below. Visit mtn.ng/personal/4g for the full eligible bundle table. Subscribe to a qualifying data bundle by dialling *312*1# or via the MyMTN NG app . Your bonus data is credited automatically. The 100% and 25% bonus data share the same validity as the data bundle you activated. For example, if you activated a monthly bundle, both the main data and the bonus data are valid for 30 days.

If you already had a 4G SIM before this offer:

Text 'LTE' to 312 to opt in and enjoy the 25% bonus on select data bundles you buy for six months. Purchase any qualifying data bundle to activate the 25% bonus. Note that existing 4G SIM holders can only use the 25% bonus data while connected to a 4G network.

Checking your 4G LTE bonus balance

Open your phone's dialler. Dial *323*4# on your phone, or send the number 2 to 312 via SMS. You will receive a reply showing your remaining LTE bonus data balance.

Troubleshooting/common errors

Problem Likely cause Fix No welcome SMS after upgrade SIM not fully activated Restart your phone; wait up to 30 minutes 4G symbol not showing Network mode not set to LTE Go to Settings → Network Mode → select LTE/4G Bonus not applied after buying bundle Bundle is not on the eligible list Check the eligible plans table *663# OTP not received Poor network or wrong details Move to an area with strong signal and retry Already on a 4G SIM but no 100% bonus Offer only applies to new upgrades Text 'LTE to 312' to opt in for the 25% bonus instead.

Note: The LTE 100% and 25% bonus offer is one-off — you can only enjoy it once after your SIM has been upgraded to 4G.

Also, you cannot roll over unused LTE bonus data — use it before it expires.

Channel Details MTN 4G Upgrade page mtn.ng/personal/4g Data bundle subscription Dial *312*1# Check 4G/LTE bonus balance Dial *323*4# or SMS 2 to 312 Locate nearest MTN store Dial *123*7*1# or visit mtn.ng MTN coverage checker coverage.mtn.ng MTN customer care Call 180 (free from MTN lines) MyMTN NG App Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

FAQs

How do I activate MTN 4G LTE?

If your current SIM is not a USIM (4G-enabled), visit any MTN store near you to upgrade your SIM to 4G. After getting your new SIM, set your phone's network mode to LTE/4G in your device settings. As soon as the upgrade is successful, you will receive a welcome message confirming your free 10 GB data and other 4G offers.

How much data do you get for free on the MTN 4G LTE bonus?

There are two separate free data components. The MTN 4G Connect offer rewards customers who newly upgraded their SIMs to 4G/LTE with FREE 10 GB data upon a successful upgrade. This FREE 10 GB data is valid for three days from the day of upgrade.

On top of that, the LTE bonus gives newly upgraded customers a 100% bonus on select data plans priced at ₦15,000 and below for the first three months, then a 25% bonus from month four to month six.

What is the code for the MTN 4G LTE bonus?

Send '4G' to 312 via SMS to check whether your SIM card is 4G/LTE enabled. To check your LTE bonus balance, dial *323*4# or send 2 to 312. To subscribe to qualifying data bundles and trigger the bonus, dial *312*1# and select your preferred plan.

What is MTN fixed LTE?

MTN is combining fibre rollout with 4G and 5G-based Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) under its "Own-The-Home" strategy. MTN broadband data plans are internet bundles specifically designed for broadband devices such as MTN routers, modems, MiFi devices, and fixed wireless terminals — as opposed to standard mobile SIM data plans. You can explore fixed LTE router plans at mtn.ng/broadband .

How long does the MTN LTE bonus take to activate?

As soon as your SIM is successfully upgraded to 4G, you will receive a welcome SMS confirming your free data. The 4G Connect (10 GB) bonus is generally credited immediately after upgrade. Many users receive the bonus automatically after the upgrade, while others may need to send the activation SMS ('4G' to 312) to trigger it. Allow up to 30 minutes; if there is still no confirmation, contact MTN customer care on 180 .

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng also shared details about the MTN Kpalasa offer, an exciting opportunity for customers with new 4G devices on the MTN network to receive a 50% data bonus for three to six months. With this offer, users not only save money but also enhance their internet experience—missing out could mean leaving a significant amount of extra data behind every month.

Source: Legit.ng