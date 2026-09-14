Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the minimum funds foreigners must show to qualify for its Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462)

Applicants must prove they have enough money to support themselves during their stay and cover the cost of leaving Australia afterwards

The visa comes with a set of conditions covering how long holders can work for a single employer and how long they can study

Australia has published the minimum financial requirement for foreigners applying for its Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462), setting the benchmark of a particular amount for an initial stay, plus the cost of a return fare out of the country.

The Department of Home Affairs specifies that applicants must demonstrate they have enough funds to support themselves throughout their time in the country and to cover their departure at the end of the visit.

Australia mentions amount foreigners must have to get Work and Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

The AUD5,000 figure (roughly ₦4,733,475) is described as a general guide rather than a fixed threshold.

What Australia Work and Holiday visa allows

Holders of the subclass 462 visa are permitted to take up any type of employment during their stay, though there is a restriction on working for the same employer for longer than six months.

The visa is designed to allow short-term work that helps fund travel, rather than serve as a formal work arrangement. Those whose primary intention is employment are directed towards dedicated work visa options.

Study is also permitted, but capped at four months, or 17 weeks. Applicants whose main goal is academic study are encouraged to apply for a Student visa instead.

The visa is valid for 12 months from the date of first entry into Australia and must be activated within 12 months of the grant date. During that 12-month stay, holders may leave and re-enter the country as many times as they wish. The government has confirmed it will not extend or defer the entry window under any circumstances.

Path to Second Work and Holiday visa

One notable provision is the opportunity to qualify for a second Work and Holiday visa. To become eligible, holders must complete three months of specified subclass 462 work during their first visa period. This pathway gives those who meet the requirement an additional year in the country beyond their initial stay.

The Home Affairs Department also cautions visa holders against applying for other visas, such as the eVisitor (subclass 651), after being granted the Work and Holiday visa. Doing so would automatically cancel the Work and Holiday visa and the associated work rights on the date the new visa is granted.

Anyone who enters Australia on such a subsequently granted visa would then be ineligible to apply for another first Work and Holiday visa while still in the country.

Travellers holding dual citizenship are reminded to enter Australia using the same passport that is linked to their visa grant.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng