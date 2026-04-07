How do I migrate to XtraSpecial Postpaid? Step-by-step guide and tariff benefits

How do I migrate to XtraSpecial Postpaid? To migrate to MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid, you can use a USSD code *409# if you are an existing prepaid customer or visit an MTN outlet if you are a new customer. This plan is designed for users who want flat-rate calling and discounted international rates without daily or monthly subscription fees.

MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid plan offers customers a flat rate of 20k/sec to all networks in Nigeria from the very first second. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid is a prepaid-style monthly billing plan offering a flat rate of 20k/sec to all Nigerian networks , with no daily or monthly access fees.

, with no daily or monthly access fees. Existing prepaid customers can migrate to Postpaid by simply dialling *409# and entering their BVN to complete the migration process.

If you are a new customer, you must visit an MTN outlet with your National Identification Number (NIN) to complete an activation form and pay a one-time service fee of ₦2,000.

How to migrate to XtraSpecial Postpaid?

Switching to MTN’s XtraSpecial Postpaid plan is actually quite straightforward, and it comes with some perks if you are a heavy caller or data user. The activation process depends on whether you are an existing MTN user or a new customer. Below are simple steps to migrate to XtraSpecial Postpaid.

Using the USSD route

The process for current MTN users is straightforward and can be done from your phone:

Existing MTN prepaid customers can migrate to XtraSpecial Postpaid by dialing *409#. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dial *409# on your MTN line.

Enter your Bank Verification Number (BVN) when prompted to complete the migration process.

Upon successful migration, you will receive an instant ₦2,000 onboarding credit limit valid until the end of the month.

Visiting an MTN store or service centre

If you are joining MTN for the first time, you must follow these steps:

Go to the nearest MTN store or service centre. Bring your National Identification Number (NIN) slip for verification. Fill out the postpaid activation form and subscriber agreement. Pay a one-time service activation fee of ₦2,000.

XtraSpecial Postpaid benefits

MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid gives subscribers flat-rate calls, discounted international rates and larger data bundles at lower prices. Photo: @MTNLoaded on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

XtraSpecial Postpaid benefits give you a simple and flexible way to stay connected without worrying about constant recharges. Here are the main benefits:

Customers enjoy 20k/sec calls to all networks from the very first second, with no hidden charges.

They get discounted international call rates, with Zone 1 at ₦31.2 per minute and Zone 2 at ₦62.4 per minute.

Customers pay less for selected data plans compared to prepaid users, giving them better value for their data usage.

They receive an instant ₦2,000 credit limit, valid from the day of activation until the end of the month.

Customers benefit from special roaming offers and loyalty rewards available to postpaid subscribers.

Customers get a free Platinum number when they activate their line in-store.

MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid data plans

MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid offers discounted monthly data bundles, including:

Data bundle Price Rate (per MB) Validity Activation code 25GB ₦7,000 ₦0.20/MB 30 days Text 402 to 312 14.5GB ₦5,000 ₦0.34/MB 30 days Dial 4083# 6.75GB ₦3,000 ₦0.43/MB 30 days Dial 4082#

What is MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid?

MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid is a special plan that offers customers a flat rate of 20k/sec to all networks in Nigeria from the very first second.

How do I switch to XtraSpecial?

For XtraSpecial Postpaid, you can visit an MTN outlet with your NIN, fill out a form, and pay a N2,000 activation fee. Existing prepaid users can switch to Postpaid by dialling *409# and providing their BVN.

How much does it cost to migrate to MTN XtraSpecial?

Migrating to MTN XtraSpecial is generally free for prepaid customers, while new XtraSpecial Postpaid activations require a one-time service fee of N2,000.

What is the MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid code?

The primary activation code for existing MTN prepaid customers to migrate to the XtraSpecial Postpaid plan is *409#.

What is the MTN XtraSpecial Postpaid call rate?

Customers enjoy a flat call rate of 20k per second to all local networks from the very first second.

Existing MTN prepaid customers can migrate to XtraSpecial Postpaid by dialling *409# and inputting their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to complete the process. If you are a new customer, you must visit an MTN outlet with your NIN to complete an activation form and pay a one-time service fee.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to migrate to MTN XtraValue. MTN XtraValue is a flexible tariff plan designed to give subscribers more value for their money by combining airtime and data in one convenient bundle. Whether you are a heavy caller or an avid internet user, XtraValue offers tailored options that ensure you stay connected without overspending.

Switching to this plan is straightforward, and it’s especially worth the move if you want a balanced package that saves costs while covering both calls and browsing. You can migrate using the MTN XtraValue code, the MyMTN app, or SMS, each option giving you more bundled value for calls and data than standard plans.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng