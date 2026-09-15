BBNaija Season 11 housemate Yusuf has broken up with Bells again, saying he no longer wants to continue their romantic relationship

Yusuf told Big Brother that Bells’ repeated public comments about their private moments made him feel uncomfortable and weakened his trust in her

The housemate said he still values Bells as a person but believes their relationship is better off as a friendship

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Yusuf has once again called time on his romantic relationship with fellow housemate Bells.

The housemate announced his decision during his diary session with Big Brother on Tuesday, revealing the issue that finally pushed him to walk away, reports The Vanguard.

Yusuf says he no longer wants to continue a romantic relationship with Bells. Photos: Yusuf/Bells.

Source: Instagram

Yusuf shares reason for breakup

According to him, Bells’ habit of making public comments and jokes about their private relationship has become a major source of concern for him.

According to New Nigeria, he cited a recent incident during the Arena game when Bells brought up a private joke involving him and Keivo.

Yusuf explained that he and Keivo had previously joked about Keivo interrupting him while he was spending time with Bells.

However, Bells later repeated the joke publicly, leaving Yusuf uncomfortable.

“I genuinely feel like my identity is not safe with her,” he told Big Brother.

Yusuf said he had previously warned Bells about discussing certain matters publicly and that she had promised to work on it.

But the latest incident appears to have been the final straw.

Yusuf told Big Brother that he no longer wanted to be private or romantically involved with Bells.

“I do not want to be intimately or romantically involved with her anymore,” he said.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the housemate has attempted to end their romance.

Yusuf recalled making a similar decision earlier in the season before they eventually reconciled.

This time, however, he said Bells had reinforced his lack of trust that the issue would change.

Despite the breakup, Yusuf described Bells as an “amazing person” and said he would rather maintain a friendship with her.

Yusuf tells Big Brother that Bell’s repeated public comments about their private moments made him feel uncomfortable. Photo: Yusuf.

Source: UGC

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Source: Legit.ng