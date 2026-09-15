Aliko Dangote’s fortune reaches $51.3 billion, exceeding the combined wealth of Nigeria’s three other Forbes-listed billionaires

Refinery revaluation drives Dangote’s wealth surge, following a $2.5 billion private placement and planned N2.15 trillion share offering

Bloomberg values Dangote lower, underscoring uncertainty surrounding privately held assets and the refinery’s eventual market valuation

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Aliko Dangote’s fortune has surged to $51.3 billion, widening an extraordinary wealth gap between Africa’s richest man and Nigeria’s other dollar billionaires tracked by Forbes.

Forbes valued Dangote at $51.3 billion as of Monday, September 14, putting his fortune at more than twice the combined wealth of Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga and Femi Otedola.

Aliko Dangote pulls away from other Nigerian billionaires amid refinery's IPO listing. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Rabiu is valued at $12.2 billion, Adenuga at $7 billion and Otedola at $1.9 billion, giving the three businessmen a combined fortune of $21.1 billion.

That means Dangote alone is worth about $30.2 billion more than the three combined and controls roughly 71% of the wealth attributed to Nigeria’s four Forbes-listed billionaires.

Refinery revaluation transforms Dangote’s fortune

The most striking development is how quickly Dangote’s fortune has increased.

Forbes valued the Nigerian industrialist at about $31.5 billion on September 4. In just 10 days, his estimated net worth jumped by almost $20 billion.

The increase was largely driven by a new valuation of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery rather than a sudden acquisition of new businesses.

Forbes had previously applied a conservative valuation to the Lagos-based refinery because it was privately held and lacked a publicly traded market price.

That changed after a private placement reportedly raised $2.5 billion from investors. The transaction provided a clearer benchmark for valuing the refinery and Dangote’s controlling interest.

The refinery is now moving further into the public market through a major share sale.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals is offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each, with the offer scheduled to close on October 13. The shares represent about 3.3% of the company.

The offer could raise approximately N2.15 trillion if fully subscribed.

Bloomberg gives Dangote lower valuation

Not every billionaire tracker has placed Dangote above $50 billion yet.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index values his fortune at about $35.3 billion, highlighting how different methodologies can produce significantly different estimates for privately held assets.

However, Bloomberg has projected that Dangote's fortune could rise much further once the refinery's valuation is established through the market.

Rabiu, Adenuga and Otedola remain billionaires

Dangote’s widening lead comes despite significant gains by Nigeria’s other richest businessmen.

Rabiu built his fortune through BUA Group, with major interests in cement, sugar and food production. His BUA Cement and BUA Foods businesses are listed on the Nigerian Exchange.

Adenuga’s wealth comes primarily from telecommunications and oil. He founded Globacom and controls Conoil, after building his early fortune through distribution and construction.

Otedola, meanwhile, has increasingly concentrated his investments in financial services. He owns a substantial stake in First HoldCo, the parent company of FirstBank, and serves as its chairman.

His estimated fortune has also climbed sharply from the $1.3 billion Forbes attributed to him earlier in 2026.

Dangote controls bulk of Nigerian billionaire wealth

The figures underline the extraordinary concentration of billionaire wealth at the top.

Nigeria has four citizens on Forbes’ billionaire ranking, but Dangote alone now accounts for about seven out of every 10 dollars of their combined estimated fortunes.

Aliko Dangote's wealth dwarfs that of other Nigerian billionaires as refinery share sale begins. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian-born entrepreneurs Tope Awotona, founder of Calendly, and Adebayo Ogunlesi, founder of Global Infrastructure Partners, are classified as Americans by Forbes and therefore do not appear in Nigeria’s country count.

Dangote’s valuation could change again after the refinery's public offer and subsequent market pricing provide investors with a clearer indication of what Africa's biggest refinery is worth.

Aliko Dangote’s wealth hits $54 billion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote’s estimated wealth has climbed to about $54 billion after the prospectus for the planned initial public offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery disclosed that he owns 87.27% of the company.

A calculation by Billionaires Africa valued Dangote’s stakes in four companies at N71.46 trillion, equivalent to $53.99 billion using an exchange rate of N1,323.55 to the dollar and Nigerian Exchange closing prices on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng