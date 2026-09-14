NCC and MTN Nigeria identified five main reasons mobile data drains faster than expected

MTN Nigeria CEO Karl Toriola held a public forum in Lagos in June 2026 to address growing concerns over rapid data depletion

Nigerians spent an estimated N3.67 trillion on mobile data in the first six months of 2026, making the issue a major financial concern

The complaint is the same every month from Lagos to Kano: you buy a data bundle, barely touch your phone, and the credit disappears anyway.

According to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerians consumed 1.53 million terabytes of internet data in June 2026 alone, rising to 1.66 million terabytes in July.

Watching videos in high quality can consume gigabytes of data quickly Photo: Mtn

Source: UGC

At an average benchmark price of N431 per gigabyte, that translates to an estimated N3.67 trillion spent on data in the first six months of 2026 . The spending is real. But so is the confusion about where the data actually goes.

MTN Nigeria convened a public forum in Lagos in June 2026, called "Data on Trial," where its engineers and technology teams dissected the most common causes of rapid data depletion in front of journalists, content creators, regulators and consumers. Karl Toriola, the company's chief executive, set the tone:

"Every day, our customers stream videos, participate in video calls, use artificial intelligence tools, update applications, access financial services, share content and stay connected with family and friends. As technology evolves, so does the volume of data consumed."

The NCC has released its own guidance on the same question, and the findings from both sources agree on the five biggest culprits.

Video Streaming: The biggest single drain on your Bundle

Video is the heaviest data activity a smartphone can perform, and the quality setting on your screen makes all the difference. The NCC's consumer guidance provides these estimates: one hour of non-HD video streaming uses approximately 350MB, while one hour of HD streaming uses approximately 1GB.

A separate NCC advisory on data usage calculators puts HD streaming at approximately 3GB per hour . On a 10GB bundle, ten hours of HD streaming would consume the entire plan.

Michael Ndukwe, General Manager for Network Performance and Quality Assurance at MTN Nigeria, gave a more granular illustration recently. A 15-second TikTok video viewed in standard definition consumes between 2MB and 3MB of data.

The same 15-second clip watched in high definition can consume 15MB. In Full HD, that figure can exceed 20MB . That is more than a tenfold difference in data cost for the same content.

The problem is made worse by autoplay. TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook Videos and YouTube Shorts are all designed to load the next video before a user finishes the current one.

"Even before you click a video, they keep changing. Those apps are already downloading content in the background so that there is no buffering," Ndukwe explained .

According to independent data usage analysis, TikTok alone consumes approximately 1GB per hour at its default quality setting . YouTube at 1080p uses up to 3GB per hour.

At 480p, the same content costs 0.5GB, which is six times less data for what is, on a smartphone screen, a barely perceptible quality difference.

What to do: On YouTube, tap the three-dot menu, select Quality, and choose 480p or 360p when on mobile data.

On TikTok, go to Profile, then Settings and Privacy, then Data Saver, and switch it on.

On Netflix, go to App Settings and set Cellular Data Usage to "Save Data."

The NCC's guidance is direct: download video content on Wi-Fi and watch it later .

Automatic App Updates: The silent overnight thief

One of the most frequently asked questions on MTN Nigeria's official help page is:

"Why did my data finish overnight?" The operator's own answer names the culprit clearly: "Your data may be used overnight due to WhatsApp backups, Google Photos or iCloud uploads, app or system updates, or apps refreshing in the background."

The NCC confirms the same finding in its consumer guidance, identifying operating system and background app updates as potential sources of hundreds of megabytes or even gigabytes of hidden consumption .

The situation is particularly acute after buying a new phone. During initial setup, the device may begin restoring applications, photos and account information from the cloud immediately, consuming significant data before the subscriber has browsed a single page .

A subscriber who leaves the Google Play Store or Apple App Store set to automatic updates over mobile data can find that a single overnight session, during which several large applications update simultaneously, consumes more data than a full day of active browsing.

The Play Store alone can push updates for dozens of installed applications at once.

What to do:

On Android, open the Play Store, tap your profile icon, go to Settings, then Network Preferences, then Auto-update Apps, and select "Over Wi-Fi only."

On iPhone, go to Settings, then App Store, and switch App Updates under Automatic Downloads to off when on mobile data. For operating system updates, go to Settings, then General, then Software Update, and disable Automatic Updates .

Toriola made this the centrepiece of his advice at the Data on Trial forum:

"Switch off auto backup and auto updates over the mobile network for every single application, especially services such as iCloud and automatic app updates. That is the one piece of advice I have for you."

Background App activity: The apps working while you sleep

Closing Instagram or Twitter does not mean those applications have stopped communicating with the internet.

Both Android and iPhone allow applications to refresh feeds, sync messages, retrieve notifications and download content in the background, that is, while the app is not open and sometimes while the phone screen is off entirely.

The NCC's guidance on data depletion explicitly identifies this as a source of consumption that happens "without your knowledge," noting that most smartphones are configured to automatically search for and download software updates and sync app data in the background .

MTN Nigeria's help page confirms the same:

"Some apps use data in the background even when you're not using your phone. Examples include WhatsApp auto-downloads and backups, Google Photos or iCloud syncing, email refresh, app updates, and social media preloading content."

According to independent app-usage analysis for Nigerian networks, Instagram consumes approximately 720MB per hour of Reels viewing, Facebook approximately 500MB per hour with video, and Twitter/X approximately 300MB per hour when scrolling video content. Background refresh from these apps can accumulate silently across many hours.

David Ogunshola of MTN Nigeria's information technology team offered an explanation for why a subscriber's device reading and the network's billing record can appear different:

"Devices typically track only user activities and application-level consumption, while the network records the entire data session, including signalling and other processes required to establish and maintain connectivity."

That gap is not theft; it is the difference between what the app counts and what the network counts.

What to do: On Android, go to Settings, then Network, then Data Usage, and restrict background data for every app that does not need constant syncing.

Alternatively, enable Android's built-in Data Saver mode under Settings, then Network, which restricts background data across all apps automatically.

On iPhone, go to Settings, then General, then Background App Refresh, and turn it off or set it to Wi-Fi only.

Apple's Low Data Mode, found under Settings, then Mobile Data, then Mobile Data Options, also pauses automatic downloads and limits background activity.

Your data bundle could be going to apps running in the background Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Cloud Backup: iCloud and Google photos are uploading everything you shoot

Every photo and video taken on a Nigerian subscriber's smartphone can be silently uploaded to iCloud or Google Photos immediately after it is captured.

This happens because both services are set to back up automatically by default, and many users never change that setting.

The NCC's guidance names cloud storage deactivation as one of its recommended steps for saving data:

"By deactivating all cloud storages except when or where necessary."

MTN Nigeria's help centre is more specific: "Restrict WhatsApp, Google Drive, iCloud and other cloud backup services to Wi-Fi connections."

The data cost of cloud backup is directly proportional to the size of files being uploaded. A five-minute video shot at high resolution can run to several hundred megabytes.

A subscriber who records frequently, particularly video content for WhatsApp status or social media, can consume gigabytes of upload data monthly without streaming a single minute of online video.

TechView Africa's consumer guide, published on 22 August 2026, notes that "uploading counts as data usage too, someone who frequently records videos can consume significant data without streaming anything."

Ndukwe identified this pattern at the Data on Trial forum:

"Many smartphones are configured to synchronise photos, videos, and application data automatically, often during off-peak hours when users are asleep."

This means a subscriber who goes to bed with a half-full bundle can wake up to find it substantially reduced, with no active browsing session to account for the loss.

What to do: On iPhone, go to Settings, then your name, then iCloud, then Photos, and turn off "Mobile Data" under Cellular Data. On Android, open Google Photos, tap your profile, go to Photos Settings, then Backup, and switch "Use mobile data for backup" to off. Set all cloud services to Wi-Fi only and back up manually when connected to a trusted network.

WhatsApp media Auto-Download: Every group you are in is costing you data

WhatsApp is the most widely used communication app in Nigeria and, for many subscribers, the primary source of hidden data consumption.

The platform is configured by default to automatically download every photo, video, audio file and document sent to any chat or group on a subscriber's phone, regardless of whether the subscriber wants to see that content or not.

The NCC's guidance identifies this directly, listing instant messaging apps including WhatsApp as a common cause of data depletion, and naming media downloads as a specific source of consumption.

MTN Nigeria's guidance identifies WhatsApp auto-downloads and backups as one of the top reasons data finishes overnight.

Ndukwe explained the group dynamic at the Data on Trial event: "The more WhatsApp groups you belong to, the more photos, videos and documents are downloaded to your device. These activities contribute significantly to overall data usage." For a subscriber who belongs to multiple family groups, a school alumni group, a workplace group, a church group and a community group, video files and voice notes from each can accumulate to hundreds of megabytes daily without a single deliberate download.

WhatsApp's own backup feature also interacts with Google Drive on Android and iCloud on iPhone, uploading the subscriber's full chat history, photos and videos to cloud storage at regular intervals. The MTN help centre identifies this as a specific reason data can disappear overnight.

What to do: Open WhatsApp, go to Settings, then Storage and Data, then Media Auto-Download. Set "When Using Mobile Data" to "No Media" for all three categories: photos, audio and documents.

For video, the setting should always be "Never" on mobile data, as a single unsolicited group video can consume 50MB or more. For WhatsApp backup, go to Settings, then Chats, then Chat Backup, and set "Back Up Over" to "Wi-Fi" only.

Use MTN's data calculator to know exactly what is happening

Beyond the settings changes above, MTN Nigeria has deployed a dedicated tool for subscribers who want to understand their data consumption in real time.

The Data Calculator Portal, independently validated by KPMG, allows subscribers to see a breakdown of which activities consumed their data, with a timestamp record.

Collins Ona of KPMG confirmed at the Data on Trial forum: "Our validation confirmed a perfect alignment between what is displayed on the portal and the actual usage charged to customers from the billing system."

Subscribers can also monitor consumption through the MyMTN NG App, which provides usage history, per-app breakdowns, and allows users to set data limits and usage alerts.

The app can be used to check data balance at any time, identify unusual deductions and contact support directly through the AI assistant, Zigi.

For subscribers on other networks, the same principle applies. Every Android phone has a built-in data usage monitor under Settings, then Network, then Data Usage, which shows exactly how much data each app has consumed over any period.

On iPhone, the equivalent is under Settings, then Mobile Data. TechView Africa's guide, published on 22 August 2026, recommends checking this before calling the network:

"If Instagram has consumed 8GB while WhatsApp used 500MB, you already know where to focus."

The NCC advises subscribers who check their device usage, make the adjustments above, and still find genuine discrepancies to contact their service provider first, request a trouble ticket as evidence of the complaint, and escalate to the Commission at toll-free number 622 if the matter is not resolved within the stated timeline .

The broader picture is significant. Nigeria's mobile internet subscriptions exceeded 153 million in Q1 2026 , and the country recorded 192.23 million active telephone subscriptions in June 2026, with fixed fibre connections at only 319,735 for the same period.

That means the mobile network remains, for the overwhelming majority of Nigerians, the only network. Every megabyte counts. Understanding what is consuming those megabytes is not a technical exercise; it is basic financial self-defence.

Source: Legit.ng