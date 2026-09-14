France Football released its 30-man 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees list, featuring Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele

Mbappe publicly backed himself for the award, pointing to his performances in La Liga, the Champions League and the World Cup

Yamal fired back with a bold claim about where he and Mbappe stand in world football right now and why he deserves it

Lamine Yamal has waded into the 2026 Ballon d'Or conversation with a direct challenge to Kylian Mbappe, insisting both players stand alone at the top of world football and that he personally deserves the award based on what he has won this year.

The remarks came after France Football published its 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which features a host of elite names including Mbappe, Yamal, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele. The annual ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 26.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe during the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe moved first, publicly arguing that his performances across La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup make him the deserving winner of the award. The Real Madrid forward pointed to his individual contributions across all three competitions as the basis for his claim.

Yamal sparks rivalry with Mbappe

Yamal, however, did not hold back when responding to the debate. Speaking in quotes attributed to DAZN, the Barcelona winger said his own achievements this year give him an equally strong case.

"I sincerely believe that there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I deserve it for what I've won," Yamal said.

"For me, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. For me, it's clear, and everyone who watches the matches knows it."

The direct nature of Yamal's comments has sharpened what was already shaping up to be one of the most closely contested Ballon d'Or races in recent years.

With both players having delivered strong seasons across club and international football, the debate between their respective supporters continues to grow ahead of the October ceremony.

The full 30-man nominees list from France Football includes several other contenders, meaning neither Mbappe nor Yamal can take the outcome for granted. Fans will have to wait until October 26 to find out which player the voters favour.

Cech snubs Mbappe and Yamal

Legit.ng previously reported that Petr Cech snubbed Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe and named who he thinks deserved to win the Ballon d'Or.

The Chelsea legend named Lionel Messi as who he thinks deserved to win the award after a brilliant performance at the World Cup at 39.

Source: Legit.ng