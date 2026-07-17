Sophia Momodu has initiated legal proceedings against Caroline Hutchings over an alleged defamatory social media post that sparked online speculation

Her legal team claims the post caused reputational damage, emotional distress, and intense online backlash, prompting several demands

As the dispute gains public attention, many are waiting to see how Caroline Hutchings will respond to the legal action

Nigerian socialite and reality star Sophia Momodu has officially taken legal action against her fellow reality star Caroline Hutchings, popularly known as Caroline Danjuma, over an alleged defamatory social media post.

A few days ago, Caroline had shared a Snapchat post claiming that a woman she once defended on national television had been involved with her former partner while they were still in a relationship.

Sophia Momodu files lawsuit against Caroline Hutchings, demands eye-popping damages. Credit: @thesophiamomodu, @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

Though she did not mention any names, the post quickly went viral and was widely interpreted by the public as referring to Sophia Momodu.

In response, Sophia Momodu, through her legal counsel, Prince (Dr) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN, of Ahonaruogho, Ahonaruogho & Co. (Paradise Law Firm), served Caroline Hutchings with a Notice of Intended Legal Proceedings. The notice demands an immediate retraction, an unreserved public apology, substantial monetary compensation, and other reliefs.

According to the notice, Caroline’s post subjected Sophia to “serious reputational harm, emotional distress and sustained cyberbullying.”

It further states that the online reactions exposed Sophia to “ridicule, malicious comments and attacks on her character, integrity and reputation.”

The legal document also reveals that Sophia personally reached out to Caroline on 3rd July 2026, asking her to clarify publicly that the post was not directed at her.

However, Caroline allegedly failed to respond or issue any clarification, allowing speculation to continue.

The notice emphasises that the publication caused Sophia “considerable embarrassment, emotional distress, reputational harm and injury to her standing among members of the public, her family, friends, business associates and society at large.”

This unfolding legal drama has sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and observers closely watching how Caroline Hutchings will respond to Sophia Momodu’s demands.

Sophia Momodu escalates dispute with Caroline Hutchings through major legal action. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Sophia and Caroline's saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

symply___nana said:

"Everyone saying, “But Caro didn’t mention Sophia’s name,” is mad. Even the slowest person knew Caro was referring to Sophia. Okay, let’s say she wasn’t. Didn’t Caro see all the comments pointing at Sophia? Why didn’t she come out to clear the air? I love this new Sophia. No need to go back and forth with anybody. If you accuse someone, you must provide evidence. Caro should go and answer in court.."

amebo1ofafrica said:

"Did they mention this old cargo's name."

blessing_adok

"She call your name?😂😂😂guilty conscience hmm."

beautyiconic_t said:

"10 billion? 😂😂😂😂 una dey really craze for this side o."

elendujoy said:

"Hiaa! Did she mention her name? 😂😂😂."

son_of_desmond said:

"You are suing someone that didn’t mention your name? Anyway, lawyers must chop sha."

Sophia Momodu clashes with troll

Legit.ng previously reported that Sophia Momodu again found herself at the centre of online drama after responding to a critic who questioned her lifestyle choices.

On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticising her for “always being in a club.”

She did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.

Source: Legit.ng