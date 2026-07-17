The United States announced a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign nationals accused of supporting far-left terrorist and aligned groups

The State Department said the restrictions would apply to individuals involved in financing, recruiting, inciting or facilitating terrorist and violent criminal activities

US authorities stated that the measure was introduced to strengthen national security and prevent extremist networks from exploiting American visa pathways

The United States has unveiled a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign nationals accused of supporting or facilitating activities linked to far-left terrorist organisations and aligned groups.

The policy, announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a press statement released on Thursday, July 16, forms part of Washington's broader efforts to strengthen national security and prevent individuals associated with political violence from entering the country.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the new visa restriction policy. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

US visa restrictions target foreign extremists

According to the State Department, the new measure is intended to block visa access for foreign nationals who finance, recruit, incite or otherwise assist groups involved in terrorism, violent criminal activities and economic sabotage.

The department said the restrictions would apply to individuals found to have supported or encouraged acts of terrorism, participated in violent criminal conduct, financed or recruited members of extremist groups, provided logistical assistance for violent operations, or facilitated cooperation among networks planning violent actions.

US authorities argued that some far-left terrorist organisations rely on organised international networks to carry out bombings, assassinations and other violent acts aimed at intimidating political opponents, influencing government policies and disrupting democratic institutions.

America tightens entry rules against terrorism

The State Department said the visa restrictions are designed to prevent such individuals from exploiting US immigration channels to coordinate or support activities that could threaten public safety or national security.

According to the statement, the policy supports National Security Presidential Memorandum-7 and complements ongoing efforts by the US government to disrupt networks believed to be involved in political violence before their activities escalate into criminal acts.

"The policy will safeguard the American homeland by restricting entry of foreign nationals who finance, recruit, incite, or otherwise enable terrorist, violent and criminal Far-Left Terrorist networks," the department said.

Officials added that the restrictions are intended to close visa pathways that could be used by extremist networks to threaten American lives, undermine economic stability and coordinate violent actions within the United States.

The State Department noted that the policy is being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows the government to deny entry to foreign nationals whose presence is considered detrimental to US foreign policy or national security.

The announcement did not identify specific organisations or countries that would be affected by the new visa restriction policy.

Trump: Why US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng