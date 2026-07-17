FAAN announced plans to roll out V-Pass, a biometric facial recognition system, across its managed domestic airports in Nigeria

The system allows one-time enrolment and uses automated e-Gates to speed up passenger verification while reducing dependence on physical ID documents

FAAN said V-Pass complies with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation and nationwide sensitisation and rollout updates are expected soon

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced plans to deploy a biometric facial recognition system called V-Pass at domestic airports under its management, describing it as a major step towards faster and more secure passenger processing.

FAAN made the announcement via its official X account on Thursday, July 17, 2026, stating that the technology would reduce queues through automated e-Gates and lessen the reliance on physical identification documents during airport checks.

Major Airport Shake-up: FAAN Set to Replace Physical ID With Facial Recognition for Domestic Travel

Source: UGC

Under the new system, passengers will complete a single enrolment session to register their facial data. From that point, their identity can be verified electronically each time they travel, removing the need to present physical ID at multiple checkpoints.

How V-Pass Works

FAAN described the system as being built with data privacy as a foundational principle and said it complies with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR). The authority did not specify a launch date but confirmed that a nationwide sensitisation campaign and rollout updates would follow.

Reactions to the V-Pass Announcement

The announcement drew largely positive responses from aviation observers and members of the public.

@Voluwaseun1 wrote:

"That's good. It makes things easy for the air passengers."

@femiadebimpe praised FAAN's leadership, saying:

"The resolve to continue improving travel experience by the current @FAAN_Official leadership under @faan_md has been revolutionary. The steps are now leaps, and it is heartwarming."

@cyberseye05 said:

"Leveraging biometric technology to simplify passenger processing while strengthening security is a positive innovation. Looking forward to the successful rollout of the V-Pass system."

@yunusxonline added:

"A commendable step towards modernising Nigeria's aviation sector. The introduction of the V-Pass facial recognition system has the potential to improve security, reduce waiting times, and provide passengers with a smoother travel experience. With proper implementation, public awareness, and strong data privacy safeguards, this innovation could significantly enhance domestic air travel across the country."

This development follows earlier efforts to introduce biometric technology at Nigerian airports.

Legit.ng had previously reported on the Federal Government's plan to install facial recognition technology at major airports, and also covered the announcement by the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, of a biometric verification system for passengers at Nigerian airports.

Tinubu suspends FAAN's cashless payment system

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the suspension of a new cashless payment system at airport toll gates, which was implemented by FAAN.

The directive comes a few days after the system was rolled out on March 1, 2026, by FAAN, requiring motorists to make payments using “Go Cashless” cards or point-of-sale (POS) machines instead of cash.

The policy was implemented at key airports, including the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, but quickly led to long queues, stranded passengers and reports of missed flights.

Source: Legit.ng