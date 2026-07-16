United States Embassy in Kenya announces seven job vacancies across multiple departments

Annual salaries of up to Kenya Shillings 3.86 million offered for selected positions

Interested applicants must submit applications before the advertised July and December 2026 deadlines

The United States Mission in Kenya has announced several job openings, inviting qualified candidates to apply for positions across different departments at its Nairobi office.

According to the latest vacancies published by the US Department of State, seven positions are currently available, covering political affairs, public diplomacy, library services and administrative support.

The United States Embassy in Kenya has announced seven job vacancies. Photo credit: Cheng Xin/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Vacancies and salaries announced

Among the positions open to all interested applicants are Political Specialist, Ethiopic Languages Librarian, and Librarian (Acquisitions Technician). The mission is also recruiting a Customer Engagement Supervisor and Public Engagement Assistant (Alumni Coordinator), although those roles are reserved for internal applicants.

The advertised annual salaries include KSh3,864,600 for the Political Specialist and Customer Engagement Supervisor positions, KSh2,478,361 for the Public Engagement Assistant and Ethiopic Languages Librarian roles, and KSh1,944,609 for the Librarian (Acquisitions Technician).

Application deadlines

The embassy urged interested candidates to submit their applications before the specified deadlines. The earliest closing date is 16 July 2026 for the Political Specialist position, while other vacancies close between 19 July and 31 July 2026. The Roving Secretary (Administrative Assistant) vacancy remains open until 31 December 2026.

The vacancy notice states that "The U.S. Mission in Kenya is seeking eligible and qualified applicants" for the advertised positions.

Applicants are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements and submit their applications through the official US Department of State recruitment portal before the relevant deadlines.

How to get job in US

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Source: Legit.ng