Tinubu has approved the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway using reinforced concrete pavement after sections of the road deteriorated

The federal government extended the Fourth Legacy Highway by 400 kilometres, increasing the strategic road corridor to about 1,100 kilometres

Tinubu also approved the completion of the abandoned Ibi Bridge, the construction of the Lau Bridge, and the dualisation of another 400 kilometres of the East-West Road

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway using reinforced concrete pavement, alongside the extension of one of Nigeria's flagship highway projects by an additional 400 kilometres as part of the Federal Government's infrastructure development programme.

Minister of Works David Umahi announced the approvals during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, describing them as a major boost to the administration's efforts to modernise the country's transport network and improve connectivity across regions, Punch and Daily Trust reports.

President Bola Tinubu approves the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with reinforced concrete pavement. Photo ABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu approves major federal road infrastructure projects

According to Umahi, the president approved the expansion of the Fourth Legacy Highway from about 700 kilometres to approximately 1,100 kilometres, extending the corridor into Taraba State and strengthening road links between the North-Central and North-East.

He said the additional stretch would pass through several historic communities before reaching Taraba, adding that the approval represented one of the largest expansions of a federal highway project in recent years.

The minister also confirmed that Tinubu approved the complete reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after sections of the road began showing signs of deterioration less than five years after rehabilitation.

Umahi said the project would replace the existing asphalt surface with reinforced concrete pavement, which the Ministry of Works believes offers a significantly longer lifespan and lower maintenance costs.

He explained that repeated repair works had failed to resolve the road's structural problems, making a full reconstruction the most sustainable option.

Tinubu greenlights completion of Ibi Bridge

Beyond the Lagos-Ibadan corridor, the President also approved the completion of the long-abandoned Ibi Bridge project in Taraba State, which was awarded in 2018 but stalled after reaching about 40 per cent completion.

Approval was equally granted for the construction of the 5.76-kilometre Lau Bridge across the Benue River and the dualisation of an additional 400 kilometres of the East-West Road corridor from Lokoja to Benin.

Umahi said the projects would improve road safety, facilitate trade and reduce travel time on some of Nigeria's busiest transport routes.

The minister further announced that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would officially be known as the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway, saying the decision was taken by the Ministry of Works in recognition of the President's long-standing vision for the project.

Giving an update on construction progress, Umahi said work was advancing simultaneously across several sections of the 750-kilometre coastal highway. He disclosed that the first section from Victoria Island to Eleko Village in Lagos was progressing steadily, while the second section towards the Lagos-Ogun boundary had reached about 60 per cent completion and was expected to be substantially completed by November, except for some bridge works.

He added that construction was also progressing across sections in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ogun and Ondo states, while work continued on other flagship projects, including the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway and the Trans-Sahara Highway.

According to the minister, the latest approvals align with the Tinubu administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises large-scale infrastructure investments aimed at improving national integration, reducing travel time and supporting economic growth across the country.

Tankers, trucks collide on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fatal road accident involving multiple vehicles has claimed six lives along the Ibadan toll gate section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, leaving several others injured and causing a major traffic disruption.

The crash, which occurred on the night of Friday, June 19, involved gas tankers, articulated trucks and private vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng