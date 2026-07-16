Activist Israel Joe shared a photo of Faith Agbro, the twin sister of murder victim Favour, whose silent grief and swollen face alarmed those present at the police station

Faith told those around her that Favour appeared to her in a dream urging her to seek revenge, marking her first sleep in nearly three weeks since the burial

Israel Joe publicly called for close monitoring and therapy for Faith, while also revealing that Favour's mother only bathed for the first time after learning of the suspect's arrest

Faith Agbro, the twin sister of a young lady named Favour who reportedly took her own life after allegedly being assaulted by Odogwu Asaba, drew urgent concern from activist Israel Joe.

The activist had witnessed her devastating reaction to news of the suspect's arrest in Asaba.

Twin sister of late Favour shares disturbing dream. Photo credit: Israel Joe/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Man speaks about grieving twin sister

Joe, who shared a photo of Faith on Facebook, described the young lady's silent grief as unlike anything he had encountered before.

Although Faith did not say a word when she arrived at the police station, her swollen eyes, face and body told their own story.

Joe wrote that he quietly pulled aside both his colleagues and Favour's family to flag what he was observing, urging them to keep a close eye on her.

The only thing Faith said before leaving was that Favour had appeared to her in a dream, telling her she must avenge her death.

Joe noted that this was the first time Faith had slept in nearly three weeks since her twin sister was laid to rest, making the dream all the more significant and alarming to those around her.

The anguish extended to Favour's mother as well. According to Joe, she had not bathed since the burial, and only felt enough relief to do so after he telephoned the father that morning to say the suspect, whom he referred to as "Odogwu of Asaba," had been arrested and that the family should come to the station.

Joe closed his post with a clear and direct appeal, calling on anyone around Faith to ensure she receives proper therapy and is not left alone.

Reactions to Faith's visible grief

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments.

Idu Stephen said:

"She really needs proper watch before she'll take her life too."

Ese said:

"I’m trying to think what’s going through her mind at that point in time. Justice should be served."

See the post below:

Lady recounts experience with Odogwu Asaba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as AlexandriaEkeh on X shared a chilling account of how she escaped Odogwu Asaba back in April 2018.

She revealed that Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly called Odogwu Asaba, was a regular customer who tipped her and gradually crossed boundaries.

Source: Legit.ng