Femi Gbajabiamila filed a defamation suit against PFIPC DG Adeniyi Adeyemi at an FCT High Court over bribery and murder allegations

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is seeking N10 billion in general damages, N5 billion in aggravated damages, and N200 million in legal costs

Adeyemi had alleged Gbajabiamila collected a N400 million bribe through a proxy and was linked to the death of an intermediary

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken legal action against Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Gbajabiamila filed a defamation suit before a Federal Capital Territory High Court over allegations of bribery and involvement in a man's death.

As reported by TheCable, the suit, filed after Adeyemi failed to comply with an earlier cease-and-desist demand, seeks a total of N15.2 billion in damages.

Specifically, Gbajabiamila is claiming N10 billion in general damages, N5 billion in aggravated damages, and N200 million to cover litigation costs, along with 10 percent interest on any judgment sum awarded.

Adeyemi allegations against Gbajabiamila

The dispute originated from a press conference Adeyemi convened on June 26, during which he claimed that Gbajabiamila received a N400 million bribe through a proxy in exchange for an appointment letter to the PFIPC.

Adeyemi further linked Gbajabiamila to the deployment of security agencies against him and to the death of one Babatunde Tanimola, whom he described as an intermediary between himself and the Chief of Staff.

On July 7, Gbajabiamila's counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, issued a formal letter demanding that Adeyemi remove all videos carrying the allegations and publish a full retraction and apology in at least five national newspapers and across all social media platforms where the press conference had circulated, within 72 hours.

Gbajabiamila's position in court

Rather than comply, Adeyemi subsequently gave an interview to social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, aired on Instagram, in which he acknowledged that he had never personally met Gbajabiamila and that all alleged contact had been conducted through Tanimola, who is now deceased.

He then appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today on July 13, anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, where he repeated the substance of his earlier claims without withdrawing them.

In his statement of claim, Gbajabiamila described the allegations as "entirely false, baseless, malicious, reckless and wholly devoid of any factual or evidential foundation."

"The claimant has never met the defendant, never held any meeting with him and has never authorised any intermediary, representative, agent or proxy to demand or receive money on his behalf."

Beyond monetary compensation, Gbajabiamila is asking the court to declare the statements defamatory and to order Adeyemi to publish a retraction and unconditional apology in five national newspapers within seven days of judgment.

Adeyemi will also sustain that apology across all social media and electronic platforms for 30 consecutive days, delete every publication and recording containing the disputed allegations, and observe a perpetual injunction barring any further such publication.

Source: Legit.ng