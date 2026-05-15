To block your Jaiz Bank account quickly after suspicious activity, you can use the Jaiz Bank USSD emergency code, contact customer care, or visit a branch. Acting fast helps stop unauthorised transfers and protects your savings. If your phone, ATM card, or banking details were compromised, your first step should always be to secure the account immediately.

Jaiz Bank provide multiple ways to block your account in case of suspicious access, including USSD code and customer care support. Photo: @JaizBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Jaiz Bank customers can block accounts using the USSD emergency code *773*911*PhoneNumber# .

. You can initiate the block from another phone if your registered SIM or device was stolen.

Accounts can usually be reactivated through Jaiz Bank customer support or by visiting a branch for verification.

After recovering your account, change your PINs, passwords, and security details immediately to prevent another compromise.

How to block your Jaiz Bank account

Cyber fraud, phishing links, stolen phones, and leaked banking details are now common threats to bank customers. If you suspect someone has access to your Jaiz Bank account, do not wait for confirmation before acting. Blocking the account immediately can prevent additional losses. Below are ways of blocking your Jaiz Bank account.

Use the Jaiz Bank USSD emergency blocking code

The fastest way to block your Jaiz Bank account is using the USSD code which you can dial on any phone. Photo: @JaizBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jaiz Bank provides a quick USSD option for emergency account blocking. The USSD code can be used on both smartphones and feature phones and does not require internet access. Furthermore, you can use the code on another phone if your phone is stolen. Here is how to block your Jaiz Bank account using USSD code.

Dial *773*911*PhoneNumber#. Ensure you put the phone number linked to your Jaiz Bank account. Follow the prompts on your screen. Select the account you want to block. Enter your USSD PIN, mobile banking PIN, or token details if requested. Confirm the blocking request.

Once successful, a Post No Debit (PND) restriction is placed on the account to stop outgoing transactions.

You can call the Jaiz Bank customer care centre for assistance with blocking your bank account. Photo: @JaizBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If the USSD method fails or you cannot remember your banking PIN, contact customer support immediately and explain that your account may have been compromised and request an urgent debit restriction. You can contact Jaiz Bank customer support on 07007730000.

To secure your bank account, request the bank to temporarily disable transactions on mobile banking, internet banking, ATM card usage, and USSD transactions. Be prepared to provide the following details:

Your full name.

Registered mobile number.

Account number.

Recent transaction details.

Identification details for verification.

Use the Jaiz Mobile Plus app

You can conveniently secure your Jaiz Bank account by block it through the mobile app in case of suspicious activity. Photo: @JaizBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jaiz Bank customers can also use the Jaiz Mobile Plus app to secure their accounts whenever they notice suspicious activity or unauthorised transactions. The app allows users to manage their accounts, cards, and security settings conveniently from their smartphones. To block your Jaiz Bank account through the mobile app, follow these steps:

Open the Jaiz Mobile Plus app on your phone. Log in using your username and password. Navigate to the Cards, Security, or Account Settings section. Select options such as Block Card, Freeze Account, or Disable Transactions. Choose the account or debit card you want to block. Confirm the request using your PIN, OTP, or biometric verification.

Once the block is successful, your account or card transactions will be temporarily restricted until you reactivate the account through Jaiz Bank customer support or at a bank branch.

Visit the nearest Jaiz Bank branch

The nearest Jaiz Bank branch can help you block your account if all other methods fail. Photo: @JaizBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In some cases, you may need to visit a nearby Jaiz Bank branch for assistance. This is especially important if other bank account blocking methods have failed or one of the following events has happened.

Fraudulent transfers have already occurred.

Your SIM card was hijacked.

Your online banking password was changed.

Your ATM card was stolen.

Your account remains inaccessible after blocking.

Jaiz Bank staff can place additional restrictions on the account and guide you through the recovery process.

How to secure your Jaiz Bank account afterwards

Blocking the account is only the first step if your Jaiz Bank account has been compromised. After the immediate threat has been stopped, you need to secure and restore your banking access properly. Below are some of the actions you should take to secure your bank account and recover it.

Replace your SIM card if necessary

You can unblock your Jaiz Bank account by seeking assistance from the nearest bank branch. Photo:@JaizBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If your phone or SIM was stolen, visit your mobile network provider first. Fraudsters sometimes use stolen SIM cards to intercept banking OTPs and alerts. Recovering your phone number before reactivating mobile banking helps reduce the risk of another attack.

Reset all banking credentials

After regaining access to the account, change all your banking credentials. Ensure you use the official bank procedures to change the following details:

USSD PIN

Mobile banking password

Internet banking password

ATM PIN

Email password linked to the account

Avoid using birthdays, repeated digits, or simple combinations.

Review recent transactions carefully

Always check your transaction history thoroughly to identify and report any suspicious activities. Early reporting improves the chances of investigation and possible recovery. Look for:

Unauthorised transfers

Airtime purchases you did not make

Unknown beneficiaries

Failed login attempts

Suspicious card withdrawals

Secure your phone and email accounts

Secure your bank account by setting strong passwords and PINs. Avoid common dates and predictable numbers. Photo: @JaizBankPlc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many banking compromises begin with hacked phones or email accounts. Security researchers have repeatedly warned about phishing apps, fake banking links, and malicious mobile software targeting banking users. To improve security:

Enable screen lock and biometric protection.

Avoid downloading APK files from unknown sources.

Never share OTPs or banking PINs.

Ignore suspicious SMS links.

Enable two-factor authentication on email accounts.

What is the Jaiz Bank code to block a bank account?

The Jaiz Bank emergency code used to block an account is *773*911*PhoneNumber#. Once activated, the bank places a Post No Debit (PND) restriction on the account to stop outgoing transactions.

How do I block my Jaiz Bank account from another phone?

You can block your Jaiz Bank account from another device by dialling *773*911*PhoneNumber# on any available phone. Complete verification using your USSD PIN, mobile banking PIN, or token digits.

How can I block my bank account immediately?

The fastest way to block a compromised Jaiz Bank account is to dial *773*911*PhoneNumber#. Alternatively, you can contact the Jaiz Bank customer care immediately or visit the nearest branch.

Always check your bank account transaction history and immediately report any suspicious transactions. Photo: @jaizbankplc on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do I unblock my Jaiz account?

You can unblock your Jaiz Bank account by visiting the nearest branch for verification, or you can call the bank’s customer care centre for assistance. Be ready to verify your identity before the restriction is removed.

How can I block a Jaiz Bank account without a phone number?

If you no longer have access to your registered phone number, contact Jaiz Bank customer care or visit the nearest branch immediately. The bank may request identification details, account information, and transaction history before placing restrictions on the account.

Can I block a Jaiz Bank account without an ATM card?

You do not necessarily need your ATM card to block the account. Jaiz Bank allows customers to use the emergency USSD code or contact customer care directly to stop transactions on the account.

What is the Jaiz Bank customer care number?

You can reach the Jaiz Bank customer support for assistance through the number +2347007730000. Alternatively, you can send your queries to the email address customercare@jaizbankplc.com.

Knowing how to block your Jaiz Bank account can help you minimise losses when fraud or suspicious activity occurs. The USSD emergency code provides a fast way to stop transactions even if your phone is missing. After securing the account, focus on resetting your credentials, reviewing transactions, and strengthening your digital security to avoid future compromises.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article explaining how to block a First Bank account. Like many financial institutions, First Bank has security measures designed to protect customers’ funds and personal information.

Customers can block a First Bank account using the USSD code 894911#, the mobile banking app, customer care service, or by visiting the nearest branch. Before the restriction is activated, the bank may require verification of your identity and account details. Read on to learn how to block and unblock the First Bank account.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng