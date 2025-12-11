How to block Moniepoint account in case your phone is stolen

Knowing how to block Moniepoint account can protect you from unauthorised access and fraudulent transactions. You can secure your account using the Moniepoint USSD code, by contacting customer support, or by requesting assistance through the Moniepoint help desk. Act fast and choose the most convenient option to safeguard your money instantly.

Key takeaways

You can block your Moniepoint account using the USSD code, customer support, email, or by visiting an agent/branch .

or by visiting an . Blocking your SIM card improves security, but you must still block your Moniepoint account directly.

improves security, but you must still directly. After recovery, you can easily reactivate your Moniepoint account once your identity is verified.

How to block a Moniepoint account

If your Moniepoint app is on a stolen device, someone could access your wallet or make withdrawals. You can block your account quickly, even without your phone.

Block your Moniepoint account using the USSD code

Moniepoint provides a simple USSD shortcode that allows you to freeze your account from any phone. This option works even if the phone is not registered to your SIM.

Borrow another phone. Dial *5573*911# Follow the prompt to block or freeze your account. Enter the requested details, such as phone number or account ID. Confirm the action. Once done, your wallet becomes inaccessible until you reactivate it.

Block your Moniepoint account through customer support

If you do not remember your login details or the USSD code is not working, customer support is the second-fastest method. Below is how you can reach out to Moniepoint customer care for assistance.

Contact Moniepoint support through another device. Provide your full name, phone number, and last transaction details for verification. Request an urgent freeze on your wallet.

You can reach them through any of the following official channels:

Call the bank customer care at 02018889990.

Email support@moniepoint.com to report the stolen phone and ask for an immediate freeze.

How to block Moniepoint account online

Below is a clear and detailed step-by-step guide on how to block your bank account using the Moniepoint personal banking app on a different phone.

Log in to your account. Click the menu icon in the top-left corner. Select 'Cards' and choose the card you want to block. Scroll down and click 'Block Card.' Enter the reason for blocking the card and submit by pressing the 'Block This Card' option below.

Visit a Moniepoint agent or physical office

Visiting a Moniepoint agent or physical office is another reliable way to secure your account. It is especially useful if you cannot access another device or phone. An agent can guide you through the process and help you block your account immediately. Here is how to go about it.

Go with a valid ID card. Explain that your phone was stolen, and your account must be blocked immediately. The agent will contact Moniepoint’s back office to freeze your account on the spot.

Block your SIM card immediately

Apart from blocking your Moniepoint account, blocking your SIM card adds another layer of security. This is important because someone may try to reset your Moniepoint password through your SMS line. To block your SIM:

Visit your network provider’s service centre. Request SIM blocking or an immediate SIM swap. Bring your NIN or any recognised identification.

How to unblock Moniepoint account

Reactivating your Moniepoint account is a simple process once you are ready to resume transactions. You will need to verify your identity and request an account reactivation through the available channels. Below are the steps involved in unblocking the Moniepoint account.

Log in to your Moniepoint account or contact support. Verify your identity through OTP, BVN, or ID card. Request an account unfreeze. Reset your password and activate additional security measures.

Tips to secure your Moniepoint account

Keeping your Moniepoint account secure should always be a priority. Simple safety practices can prevent unauthorised access and financial loss. Following these tips helps ensure your money and information remain protected.

Enable 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) – Every time you log in, you will need a second approval step, such as a code or device verification. This means that even if someone knows your password, they would not be able to access the account without additional verification.

– Every time you log in, you will need a second approval step, such as a code or device verification. This means that even if someone knows your password, they would not be able to access the account without additional verification. Set a strong PIN and password – Avoid using your name, phone number, or birth year as part of your password, as these are easy to guess. Combine letters, numbers, and symbols for more protection.

– Avoid using your name, phone number, or birth year as part of your password, as these are easy to guess. Combine letters, numbers, and symbols for more protection. Log out of the app when not in use – Always log out on shared devices, especially cybercafés or borrowed phones, to avoid unintended access. Staying permanently signed in puts your account at risk. Logging out ensures only you can re-enter when needed.

– Always log out on shared devices, especially cybercafés or borrowed phones, to avoid unintended access. Staying permanently signed in puts your account at risk. Logging out ensures only you can re-enter when needed. Avoid storing your PIN in your phone notes or screenshots – If your phone is stolen, the thief should not find your PIN easily. Save your PIN in a secure location, such as a password manager, instead of storing it digitally.

– If your phone is stolen, the thief should not find your PIN easily. Save your PIN in a secure location, such as a password manager, instead of storing it digitally. Update your Moniepoint app regularly – New updates include improved security patches and bug fixes. An outdated app may have vulnerabilities that hackers can exploit.

Can I block my bank account online?

Most banks, including Moniepoint, allow users to block their accounts online through mobile apps or online platforms.

Can I block my Moniepoint account from another phone?

You can block your Moniepoint account using another device. Simply log into the Moniepoint app or visit the official website and request an account freeze through support channels such as live chat or email. You may also use the USSD code or contact customer care for instant assistance.

How do I block another person from accessing my Moniepoint account?

The best way to deny access to an unauthorised person is to block or temporarily freeze your account. You can do this online, via USSD, through customer support, or by visiting a Moniepoint agent. Changing your PIN and enabling 2FA afterwards enhances your security even further.

What is Moniepoint's customer care number?

For phone support, users can reach customer care at 02018889990. It is advisable to always verify the number on official Moniepoint platforms for accuracy.

How long does it take Moniepoint to freeze my account?

Usually, Moniepoint freezes accounts within a few minutes after confirming ownership details. The process is designed to be fast to prevent fraudulent transfers or unauthorised access.

How do I block my ATM card with USSD code?

You can block your Moniepoint ATM card using USSD by dialling *5573*911# from any phone. Select the card menu, choose Block Card, enter your linked phone or account number, and confirm with your PIN. Your card will be blocked immediately, securing it from unauthorised use.

How can I unblock my Moniepoint account?

You can unblock your Moniepoint account by contacting customer support and verifying your identity. Once confirmed, your account can be reactivated for regular use. You may be required to reset your password or update your security details during reactivation.

Blocking your Moniepoint account when your phone is stolen is the best way to protect your money from unauthorised access. You can use the USSD code, customer support, the Help Desk, or a Moniepoint agent to freeze the account fast. Always act immediately and reactivate your account only after ensuring your device and SIM are secure.

