A young Nigerian lady whose kidneys failed shared a video on TikTok speaking about one of the reasons it happened

In the now-viral video, she spoke at length about her health and advised people against making the same mistake she did

Social media users who came across her video on TikTok took turns sharing their opinions in the comments section

A young Nigerian woman whose kidneys failed has spoken publicly about the role poor eating habits played in her illness.

She used a TikTok video to share her experience and to warn others against repeating the choices she made.

Lady warns people as she speaks about kidney failure. Photo credit: Eso Kidney/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady whose kidneys failed shares advice

The lady, identified as @esokidney, explained that her condition was linked to the way she fed herself while she was at university.

She admitted that she had been careless with both food and water, describing herself as too lazy to maintain proper habits.

According to her, she rarely ate balanced meals and often neglected to drink enough water during that period.

She singled out instant noodles as the food she relied on most heavily at the time.

Although she had already warned viewers about it in an earlier video, she reiterated that dependence on the meal was harmful to her.

She recalled eating it constantly, both before leaving for class and after returning, because it was quick and required little effort.

She noted that her focus on reading made her avoid preparing proper food, so the noodles became her main source of sustenance day and night.

Looking back, she said she believed she was managing well, but in reality she was damaging her organs without realising it.

She stressed that her body had suffered because she did not pay attention to nutrition during those years.

In her message, she urged viewers to take food seriously if they wanted to protect their health.

She advised making sure to eat properly, to stay disciplined with diet, and to drink enough water, saying these were the basics for keeping the body nourished.

Lady's post goes viral as she speaks about kidney failure. Photo credit: Eso Kidney/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Speaking further, she pointed out that many people watching were likely doing the same things she had done, and she encouraged them to stop before facing similar consequences.

She ended by telling people to avoid instant noodles entirely, insisting that it offered no benefit.

She also said a prayer for her audience and a wish that they would stay safe.

Reactions as lady whose kidneys failed dishes advice

The video drew attention on TikTok, with users discussing her story and sharing their own views in the comments section.

@emmyvic said:

"I celebrated 2 years of no noodles, no sodas, no bread, no packaged food, no alcohol. I am living the best life right now."

@Immortality said:

"Stop eating processed foods. and cut down on carbohydrates, eat lots of vegetables and drink water, avoid soft drinks and alcohol, eats fruits and prepare ur smoothie."

@osujiBc said:

"l called my thirteen year old daughter who only feeds on tea and bread to see this video. thanks for sharing. May God grant you divine healing."

@zyeeworldcollection said:

"As a clinical dietician se I no go open a tiktok acct for the management of different diseases condition like ds?"

@JoycelynHadasah commented:

"A lot of people doubt my age cause of how young I look. Reason is I try my best to eat right, however good health and long life are all blessings from God."

See the post below:

Anatomist speaks on important medical tests

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a human anatomist and health coach went viral on social media after giving advice to his followers on Instagram.

In a video posted on his official account, he advised them to take five medical tests, which he said were necessary for people aged 30 and above.

Source: Legit.ng