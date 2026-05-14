MTN Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2026 scholarship programs for students in public tertiary institution

The scholarships are to be awarded under three categories; Science & Technology, Blind Students and new category for medical students

A total of 400 students will receive N300,000 each year for four years to assist them pay for their tuition, books

Dave Ibemere, Legit.ng journalist with over a decade of experience in business journalism, has extensive knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and overall market dynamics.

The MTN Foundation has opened application for its 2026 scholarship programs to help students in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

The Foundation disclosed that the application includes its Science and Technology Scholarship (STS) and the scholarship for Blind Students (SBS) and another newly launched category specifically for medical students.

Nigerian students can now apply for MTN Foundation’s 2026 scholarships Photo: Frédéric Soltan / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The telcom gaint stated that medical students were hitherto placed under its STEM scholarship but now separate them for focused and adequate support.

While 400 beneficiaries will be chosen, 100 will be reserved for medical students, who, along with all the beneficiaries, will receive N300,000 annually towards tuition, textbooks, and maintenance.

Director speaks

Odunayo Sanya, Executive Director of the MTN Foundation said that this is part of its commitment towards supporting education and youth development.

She continued that scholarship is designed to give young Nigerians the capacity to compete with globally and nation-building, MSME reports.

There are various scholarship categories avaialle for Nigerian students

1. Science and Technology Scholarship (STS)

It is available for students studying STEM courses in Nigerian public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Application is open for students in 300-level in STEM courses.

It is open for medical students in 400-level in public universities and teaching hospitals.

2. Scholarship for Blind Students (SBS)

The scholarship is open for blind students in Nigerian public tertiary institutions.

Application is open for students in 200 and 300 levels.

However, law students are allowed from 300 level due to the 5-year program rule.

3. Medical Students Scholarship (New Category)

It is solely available for medical students in 400 level in public universities and teaching hospitals.

Medical students, hitherto, placed under the STEM scholarship have been separated to enable efficient and dedicated scholarship application for them.

MTN Foundation’s 2026 scholarships will support tuition, textbooks, and living expenses for beneficiaries. Photo: MTN Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Eligibility criteria

STS applicants must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0-3.5, depending on the university/institution.

Blind students must have a minimum CGPA of 2.0-2.5 depending on the institution/university.

Medical students must have a pass or an equivalent grade.

All applicants must be in eligible course levels (either 200, 300 or 400 depending on scholarship category).

Additional benefits

The scholarship would be renewed annually till graduation (upon meeting specific academic criteria).

Students would receive mentoring and career development support.

Students would gain technical training and employability skills via the Skill Up initiative.

To apply use this link

Deadline for application is May 31, 2026.

NNPC, Seplat announce 2026 scholarship programme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NNPC/SEPLAT Joint Venture (JV) has officially opened applications for its 2026 National Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

Eligible undergraduates from accredited Federal and State Universities across Nigeria.

In a statement shared, Seplat said the scholarship is part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives aimed at promoting educational development.

Source: Legit.ng