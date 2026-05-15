President Bola Tinubu has called for intracontinental trade between African countries for the future of the continent

The Nigerian president made the call while speaking at the just-concluded Africa CEO Forum's panel discussion in Kigali, Rwanda

President Tinubu said black nations must look inward to overcome economic dilemmas to built its posterity of the continent

President Bola Tinubu has called on Africans to look inward and build the continent for prosperity's sake, while recounting his experience at the just-concluded Africa CEO Forum's panel discussion in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Thursday, May 14.

In a statement on his social media page on Friday, May 15, the Nigerian president called for an intracontinental trade between African countries while urging the black nations "that Africa must put Africa first."

President Bola Tinubu calls for intra-continental trade between African countries Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His statement reads in part:

"Our continent cannot build scale by looking outward first. We must invest in one another, trade more with one another, build the corridors that connect our markets, ensure our innovative, youthful population get the support they need, and give African businesses the confidence to expand across African borders."

Tinubu further stressed that his reforms in Nigeria were not only to correct the wounds of the past but to prepare the country to lead Africa of tomorrow. He expressed the confidence of turning Africa's resources and population into what he described as a "real continental prosperity.

Nigerians react as Tinubu sends message to Africans

However, Nigerians have started reacting to the statement by the president on Friday. Below are some of their comments:

Mamatee commended the president:

"We hear you loud and clear, my president. You are the best. On behalf of Nigerian youth. I am saying from North in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Adamawa to East in Anambra, Abia, Rivers, and our own south west here in Osun, Oyo, Ogun, we will massively vote for you, not an empty skull @PeterObi or my watch @atiku. God bless you, Mr President."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu speaks on the Nigerian economy Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fisayo Ademuwagun praised the president:

"Africa has been selling raw materials to Europe and buying it back as finished products for 100 years. Tinubu dey talk about trading with ourselves first. That's the only way we go stop begging. Peter Obi talked at this level before?"

Yeminem commended the president:

"You are the only Nigerian president who has ever done us proud on the biggest stages of galvanising discussions, from your meeting with Xi, with King Charles, and now this one you are doing well. But please work harder on the economy cuz it's stifling the masses. Congrats presido."

Musah Isah urged Nigeria to lead against neocolonialism:

"I wish you could take it upon yourself to lead all other African countries out of the clutches of imperialist, neocolonial masters. We, in Nigeria, should be the ones channelling this cause. We must start to put African first just the way they are putting themselves first."

Read the full statement on X here:

Gbajabiamila explains how he escaped Tinubu's sacking

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he would have been sacked if he had not maintained a close relationship with the president.

Gbajabiamila recalled how the role of Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the move to remove Speaker Mudashiru Obasa pitched him against Tinubu.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed the development while addressing APC stakeholders in Surulere on Thursday, May 14.

Source: Legit.ng