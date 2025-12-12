How to block a Fidelity Bank account quickly using USSD or online tools

Wondering about how to block a Fidelity Bank account quickly? You can do it using the official USSD code on any phone, the Fidelity Mobile app, online banking portal, or by calling customer care. Each method ensures the account is secured promptly and protects your funds from unauthorised access.

Key takeaways

Using USSD, the mobile app, and online tools together provides multiple ways to secure your account, ensuring access even if one option isn’t available.

The Fidelity Bank USSD code for blocking an account is *770*911# .

. Once your account has been blocked, you can have it unblocked by contacting Fidelity Bank or visiting any of its branches.

How to block a Fidelity Bank account and ATM card quickly

To safeguard your funds, immediately block your Fidelity Bank account and ATM card if they are lost or at risk. You can do this quickly via USSD, the Fidelity mobile app, internet banking, or by contacting customer care. Below are the different methods you can use.

How to block your Fidelity Bank account using the USSD code

Using USSD to block a Fidelity Bank account is a quick and easy way to protect your funds. Dial *770*911# from your registered phone to secure the account and prevent unauthorised transactions without internet access. Follow these simple steps to complete the process.

Dial *770*911# on your mobile phone. Enter the phone number linked to your Fidelity account when prompted. Choose whether to block USSD access only, or the account itself. Enter your 4-digit USSD PIN. Your Fidelity account or USSD access will be successfully blocked.

Note: You can follow this procedure even if the phone number you’re using to dial the USSD code is different from the one registered to your Fidelity account.

How to block a Fidelity Bank account online

If your device is still secure, you can quickly block your Fidelity Bank account online using the Fidelity mobile app, the internet banking portal, or by contacting customer support via email.

Using the internet banking portal

If you can log in to your Fidelity Bank internet banking account, you can conveniently manage your finances from any desktop or mobile browser. Here’s how to block your Fidelity Bank account using the online banking portal:

Visit the official Fidelity Bank online banking portal. Log in with your username and password to access your dashboard. Go to 'Cards' and select the ATM card you want to block. Click 'Block Card' and enter your internet banking PIN or password to confirm. You will then see an on-screen message confirming that your Fidelity Bank ATM card has been blocked successfully.

Using the mobile app

With the Fidelity Bank mobile app, securing your ATM card from your smartphone is fast and straightforward. Below are the step-by-step instructions to guide you through the process.

Open your Fidelity Mobile app and log in with your Fidelity username and password. Tap 'Cards' on the dashboard. Select the ATM card you want to block. Tap 'Block Card' and confirm by choosing 'Yes.' Your ATM card has been successfully blocked.

By sending an email

Another way to block a Fidelity Bank account online is by sending an email to the bank, especially if you do not have access to your phone to call or use a USSD code. Address your email to: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng, and include the following details:

Your full name

Account number

Phone number linked to the account

Reason for blocking the account

Although this method works, it is not the fastest option in an emergency, as the bank may take some time to process the request.

How to block a Fidelity Bank account using the customer care service

Fidelity Bank’s customer care service offers a fast and secure way to block your account or ATM card. Below are simple steps to follow.

Dial the Fidelity customer care number +234 0700 343 35489. Follow the automated instructions and wait for a representative to pick up. Inform them that you wish to block your account or ATM card, and provide the necessary details, such as your name, account number, and other verification information. After your identity is confirmed, your account or card will be blocked successfully.

Alternatively, you can reach them through the following options:

WhatsApp number: 0903 000 5252, 0903 000 0302

0903 000 5252, 0903 000 0302 X (Twitter) : @fidelitybankplc

: @fidelitybankplc Facebook : @FidelityBankplc

: @FidelityBankplc Instagram: @fidelitybankplc

How to block a Fidelity Bank account from another phone

You can use the above-discussed methods to block your Fidelity Bank account from another phone by dialling the USSD code *770*911# or calling +234 0700 343 35489, then following the prompts or speaking with a representative

How to check my Fidelity account number via SMS

Banks, including Fidelity Bank, do not disclose account numbers directly through mobile phones for security reasons. However, you can retrieve your account number by logging into mobile banking, contacting customer support, or visiting a branch.

How do I block my Fidelity Bank account when my phone is stolen?

You can dial *770*911# from any phone or call +234 070034335489 to speak with a customer care representative to prevent unauthorised access. You can also use the Fidelity Bank mobile app or online banking portal.

Blocking your Fidelity Bank account quickly is now easier than ever, with multiple methods to suit your needs. Whether you use the USSD code *770*911#, the Fidelity Bank mobile app, or call customer care directly, you can secure your account or ATM card promptly and conveniently.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

