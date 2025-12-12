How to check Fidelity account balance made extremely simple

Learning how to check Fidelity account balance is simple when you know the right steps. Fidelity Bank allows customers to view their balance using USSD, the mobile app, internet banking, or an ATM. These options make it easy to monitor spending and manage funds without stress. Whether you have data or not, you can check your account at any time, from anywhere.

You can check your Fidelity account balance using the USSD code, mobile app, internet banking, and customer care. Photo: @FidelityBankplc on Facebook (modified by author)

How to check Fidelity account balance: all methods explained

Knowing your bank balance helps you monitor spending, manage savings, and detect unauthorised deductions. Below are the simplest and fastest ways to check your Fidelity account balance.

How to check Fidelity account balance with the USSD code

Using the USSD code is the fast method to check your Fidelity account balance. It works on any phone even without internet. Photo: @fidelitybankplc on Instagram (modified by author)

This is the easiest and most popular method because it works on any type of phone and does not require the internet. Below are the steps involved in checking your account balance via the USSD code.

Dial *770*0# on the phone number linked to your Fidelity account. Enter your Fidelity USSD PIN for confirmation. Your account balance will be displayed instantly on-screen, and an SMS notification will be sent to your phone.

How to activate Fidelity Bank USSD code if it’s your first time using USSD banking:

Dial *770# Follow the setup instructions. Create your 4-digit transaction PIN.

How to check Fidelity account balance using the mobile banking app

The Fidelity online mobile app gives you access to your balance plus extra features such as transfers, airtime purchases, account statements, and bill payments. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store. Here is how to check your Fidelity account balance on your mobile phone via the app:

Open the app and log in using your password or fingerprint. Your balance will display on the dashboard instantly.

This method is ideal when you have internet access and want full control over your banking.

How to check Fidelity account balance via internet banking

Fidelity online banking not only allows you to check your balance but also get more details such as transaction history and statements. Photo: online.fidelitybank.ng

Fidelity Bank’s online platform provides secure access to account details from your phone or laptop. With an internet connection and a smart device, you can access and manage your account. Below are the steps to check your balance:

Visit the Fidelity online banking portal. Log in with your username and password. Navigate to Account Summary. Your balance will be visible along with your last transactions.

In addition to viewing your balance, internet banking also allows you to view your transaction history and print bank statements.

How to check Fidelity balance using an ATM

If you do not have a phone or internet connection, but you have a Fidelity Bank debit card, you can still check your account balance easily. All you need is access to any ATM within your area. Below is how to check your bank balance at any ATM nationwide.

Insert your Fidelity ATM card. Enter your PIN. Select Balance Inquiry. Your available balance will display.

How to check Fidelity account balance via customer care

You can check your bank balance by contact Fidelity Bank customer care through call, WhatsApp, email address, and social media. Photo: @fidelitybankplc on Instagram (modified by author)

Fidelity Bank offers multiple customer care channels available around the clock to assist you whenever you need help. Their support agents can guide you through checking your account balance, but only after confirming your identity for security purposes. Below are the different customer care options you can use to access assistance.

Call centre : 0700 343 35489

: 0700 343 35489 Email address : true.serve@fidelitybank.ng

: true.serve@fidelitybank.ng WhatsApp : 0903 000 5252

: 0903 000 5252 Social media: Facebook, Instagram

For security, you may be asked to verify the following details:

Account number

Full name

Phone number linked to the account

Last transactions or account history

How to check balance by visiting a Fidelity Bank branch

In case you cannot check your balance through other methods, you can visit a Fidelity Bank branch near you for assistance. Photo: @FidelityBankplc on Facebook (modified by author)

If you are unable to access the above methods for checking the Fidelity bank balance, your only remaining option is to visit a nearby branch of the bank. The bank has several branches spread across the country, and if you do not know any around you, you can use the branch locator feature on its website.

To get your bank balance over the counter, here is what you should do:

Go to the nearest Fidelity branch. Request balance confirmation at the customer desk. Present a valid ID and provide your account details. Your balance will be checked and communicated to you.

How do I check my Fidelity account balance on my phone?

You can conveniently check your Fidelity Bank account balance using either the USSD code or the mobile banking app. The USSD method is the most preferred because it is fast and works without an internet connection. On the other hand, the mobile app offers a more detailed banking experience, but it requires internet access to function.

What is the USSD code for Fidelity Bank?

The official USSD code for Fidelity Bank is *770#. The code enables you to perform various transactions from your phone, such as checking your balance, purchasing airtime, transferring funds, and paying bills.

How do I check my Fidelity account balance via SMS?

You can view your Fidelity balance via SMS by dialling the USSD balance code *770*0# and entering your PIN, after which a message showing your available balance will be sent to you.

Can I check my balance with another phone number?

Fidelity Bank charges ₦20 to check your account balance using the USSD code. Photo: pixabay.com, @surprisingshots (modified by author)

The USSD balance checking method only works with the registered phone number. To view your balance on other devices, use the mobile banking app or internet banking.

Is checking my Fidelity balance secure?

All available balance-checking methods are secure, and transactions are protected using PINs, passwords, and verification codes.

Are there charges for checking the Fidelity balance?

All methods for checking bank balance are free except when using the USSD code. The bank charges a service fee of ₦20 for checking the balance via the USSD code.

How do I check my Fidelity balance without internet?

Without an internet connection, you can check your balance using the USSD code, call the customer care service, or visit a nearby branch of the bank.

Checking your Fidelity account balance is now easier than ever. With simple options like USSD *770#, mobile banking, online banking, ATM, and customer support channels, you never have to walk into a bank just to know how much you have left. Choose the method that works best for you and stay in control of your finances anytime, anywhere.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

