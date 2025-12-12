How to open SmartCash account — a beginner's guide

SmartCash is a leading payment service bank offering financial services to millions of Nigerians. If you would like to have an account with the bank and are wondering how to open SmartCash account, you can do so through a SmartCash POS agent, the mobile app, or USSD code. The process only requires basic details and simple verification.

Key takeaways

SmartCash is a Payment Service Bank that allows users to send money, buy airtime, and pay bills easily .

. You can open an account through USSD (*939#), the mobile app, or an authorised SmartCash POS agent.

No smartphone or internet connection is required to register using the USSD method.

A SmartCash account is free to open and takes only a few minutes to set up.

and takes only a few minutes to set up. Your account number and balance can be accessed anytime via the app or the USSD menu.

How to open SmartCash account

Opening a SmartCash account is quick, simple, and accessible to everyone. You can register using the USSD code, the SmartCash mobile app, or by visiting an authorised POS agent. Each method requires only basic details and easy verification. Below are the SmartCash account opening requirements:

A phone (smartphone or basic device)

An active phone number

A strong password or security PIN

Basic personal details (name, date of birth, gender)

BVN or government-issued ID for full verification

How to open SmartCash account online

With a smartphone and access to the internet, you can easily open a SmartCash account. You can download the bank’s mobile application, from which you can open an account and perform various transactions. Here is a step-by-step guide for opening a SmartCash account using an app.

Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Search SmartCash PSP Wallet, download, and install the app. Launch the app and tap Create Account. Enter your phone number and set a secure password. Verify the OTP sent via SMS. Fill in your personal details correctly. Complete BVN / NIN verification to unlock higher limits. Set a 4–6 digit transaction PIN.

How to open SmartCash account using a USSD code

You do not need a smartphone or internet access to open a SmartCash account. Even with a basic feature phone, the USSD code allows you to register in just a few quick steps. Follow the guide below to learn how to open a SmartCash account using USSD.

Dial the SmartCash code *939#. Select Create New Wallet Account. Enter your name, date of birth, and preferred PIN. Confirm your mobile number for wallet activation. Complete KYC later through USSD or app when required.

How to open SmartCash account through an agent

If you cannot open your SmartCash account online or through the USSD code, you can do it from an authorised agent near you. It is an easy method that requires you to have valid identification and a phone number to get started. Below is how you can register through an agent.

Visit a nearby SmartCash agent or shop with the SmartCash sign. Request New Account Registration. Provide your phone number and basic details. The agent captures your information on their device. You will receive a confirmation SMS once the account is created.

How do I use my SmartCash account?

SmartCash gives you a convenient way to manage money and carry out everyday transactions. Once your account is set up and funded, you can access several services anytime. Here are the common uses of a SmartCash account:

Send and receive money

Buy airtime and mobile data

Pay utility bills (electricity, water, TV subscriptions)

Deposit and withdraw cash at SmartCash POS agents

Check account balance and view transaction history

Transfer funds to other banks or mobile wallets

Save and manage funds securely through the app or USSD

Make quick payments for goods and services

How to delete my SmartCash account

If you no longer wish to use your SmartCash account, you must request closure directly through SmartCash customer support. Closing the account is not done through USSD or the app, so you will need to contact them and provide account verification details.

Steps to delete your SmartCash account:

Write an email to SmartCash customer support requesting account closure. Include your full name, phone number linked to the account, SmartCash account number, and a short reason for closing the account. Attach a valid means of identification (NIN or passport). Send your request to customercare@smartcashpsb.ng. Wait for confirmation. They may ask for additional verification before deleting the account.

Alternatively, you may also visit a SmartCash POS agent or service centre and request that they assist you with account closure. You will be guided through the verification process and follow up with customer support on your behalf.

What is SmartCash Wallet?

SmartCash Wallet is a mobile payment platform that allows users to send and receive money, buy airtime and data, pay bills, and perform other financial transactions.

Is SmartCash a bank account?

SmartCash operates as a Payment Service Bank (PSB), meaning it offers banking features such as deposits, transfers, and withdrawals but does not provide loans or credit services like traditional banks.

Which code can I use to open SmartCash?

You can open a SmartCash account using the USSD code *939# on any mobile device.

Is SmartCash only for Airtel users?

SmartCash is not limited to Airtel subscribers. Users of other mobile networks can register and operate an account.

Is a SmartCash account free to open?

Opening a SmartCash account is completely free, and you can register through USSD, the mobile app, or an agent.

How long does it take to open a SmartCash account?

It typically takes just a few minutes, provided you have the required personal details for registration and verification.

Can I open a SmartCash account without a smartphone?

You can open an account using the USSD code even if you do not have a smartphone or internet connection.

How do I know my SmartCash account number?

You can view your account number in the SmartCash mobile app or by dialling the USSD code *939# and following the prompt to check your account details.

What should I do if I forget my SmartCash login PIN?

Click on the Forgot PIN/Reset PIN option on the app and follow the prompts. You may need your registered phone number and OTP for verification.

Learning how to open SmartCash account is simple, whether you prefer using the mobile app, USSD code, agent centres, or online registration. With just a phone number and basic details, anyone can create an account and start enjoying various financial services conveniently.

