The Ooni of Ife has announced the safe arrival of twin princes, born to his beautiful queen, Olori Mariam Ajibola

The monarch expressed deep gratitude to the Almighty God, confirming that both the new mother and the royal babies are in perfect health

His major blessing came years after the king expanded his household to preserve the rich, centuries-old heritage and custom of the Ile-Ife throne,

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has announced the birth of twin princes with his wife, Olori Mariam Ajibola.

The traditional ruler shared the exciting development in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Friday, May 15.

In his message, the monarch thanked God for what he described as another season of abundant blessings in the royal household.

Ooni of Ife announces the safe arrival of twin princes, born to his beautiful queen, Olori Mariam Ajibola. Photos: Ooni of Ife.

Source: Instagram

The statement read:

“To God be all the glory and adoration for His wondrous works and abundant blessings once again. Warmest congratulations to the entire House of Oduduwa and to Olori Mariam Ajibola on the joyous arrival of twin princes to the royal throne of Oduduwa today. We give thanks to Almighty God as both mother and children are in good health.”

Recall that the Ooni became one of the most discussed traditional rulers in Nigeria after marrying six wives within the space of about three months in 2022.

The queens included Mariam Anako, Elizabeth Akinmuda, Tobiloba Phillips, Ashley Adegoke, Ronke Ademiluyi, and Temitope Adesegun.

However, while celebrating his 48th birthday and seventh coronation anniversary, the monarch explained that some of the decisions were connected to the traditional heritage and responsibilities attached to the throne of Ile Ife.

Read Ooni's statement here:

Nigerians congratulate Ooni and his wife

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AdeyemiAde82729 stated:

"Congratulations to the new born king ! Congratulations to His Royal Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II Onirisha..."

@ADavies57318 noted:

"With reverence, I extend my warmest congratulations to His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on the glorious arrival of a Prince to the revered Royal Throne of Ile-Ife. Congratulations to Kabiyesi, the Royal Household, and the good people of Ile-Ife. Kábíyèsí o!"

@IamSlimice

"Congratulations to Olori Alade gbogbo, Baba wa Oonirisa, Ogunwusi Enitan Adeyeye, CFR on the arrival of the prince and prince. Double joy double blessing from Olodumare"

@AdeyemiAde82729 stated:

"Congratulations to the new born king ! Congratulations to His Royal Majesty Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II Onirisha and Her Majesty Mariam Ajibola."

@odunfa27997 shared:

"Congratulations to him and the entire kingdom but you said a "prince to the royal throne Oduduwa"what of Tadenikawo?"

Ooni of Ife expresses deep gratitude to the Almighty God, confirming that both the new mother and the royal babies are in perfect health. Photo: Ooni of Ife.

Source: Instagram

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng also reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves online over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who was delighted to be with his son, stood as the young prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng