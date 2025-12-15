How to block First Bank account to stop unauthorised access

Knowing how to block a First Bank account can save you from unexpected financial loss. You can block it instantly using USSD, the mobile app, customer care, or by walking into the nearest branch. This swift step is vital if your phone or ATM card is lost or if you spot any suspicious transactions.

First Bank lets you block your account via USSD, the mobile app, or customer care. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

First Bank allows you to block your account via USSD , mobile app, contacting customer care, or by visiting an agent/branch.

mobile app, contacting customer care, or by visiting an agent/branch. The First Bank USSD code *894*911# is the quickest way to block your account, whether you're offline or using a different phone.

is the quickest way to block your account, whether you're offline or using a different phone. After blocking your account, filing a police report can help with replacement requests or resolving issues later.

How to block the First Bank account and ATM card to stop unauthorised access

There are several quick ways to block your First Bank account or ATM card: via USSD, the FirstMobile app, customer care, or by visiting a branch. This guide provides step-by-step instructions to help protect your funds and stop any suspicious transactions.

How to block your First Bank account using the USSD code

You can quickly block your First Bank account from any phone using the USSD code *894*911#. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria (modified by author)

Blocking your First Bank account via the USSD code is one of the fastest ways to secure your funds, even without an internet connection. With just a few taps from any mobile phone, you can temporarily or permanently block your account to prevent unauthorised access. Follow the steps below to secure your account quickly and safely.

Dial *894*911#. Follow the on-screen prompts to block or freeze your account. Enter the phone number linked to your account when requested. Confirm the action. Once completed, your account will be restricted until you reactivate it.

Note: You can use any phone to dial the USSD code, provided you enter the phone number linked to your First Bank account.

How to block your First Bank account via customer care

Blocking your First Bank account through customer care is a convenient option when you need professional assistance. By calling the First Bank customer care number, you can quickly prevent unauthorised access to your account or ATM card. Follow the steps below to secure your account.

Dial First Bank’s official customer care numbers: 0201 227 8000, +234 807 019 4190, or +234 708 062 5000. Follow the automated instructions and wait for a representative to pick up. Inform the customer care representative that you wish to block your ATM card. Verify your identity by sharing your account number, the details of your most recent transaction, or other personal identification as requested. Wait for confirmation that your account and ATM card have been successfully blocked.

Alternatively, you can reach them through the following options:

Email: @firstbanknigeria.com

@firstbanknigeria.com WhatsApp: +234 812 444 4000

X (Twitter): @FirstBankNgr

@FirstBankNgr Facebook: @firstbankofnigeria

@firstbankofnigeria Instagram: @FirstBankNigeria

Note: Although using the email method is effective, it is not ideal in emergencies, as the bank may take time to respond. For urgent account blocking, avoid using email and opt for a faster method instead.

How to block your First Bank account by visiting a branch

You can easily block your First Bank account by visiting a First Bank branch. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria (modified by author)

Visiting a First Bank branch to block your account is a safe and straightforward option. It allows you to get direct support from bank staff, verify your identity in person, and secure your account immediately. Here’s how to do it.

Visit the nearest First Bank branch. Bring a valid form of identification, such as a government-issued ID or your bank account details. Request and complete a card-blocking form. Submit the form to the bank staff. Wait for confirmation; your ATM card will be blocked immediately.

This approach is reliable, particularly if you prefer handling banking matters in person, though it may take a bit longer than digital methods.

How to block a First Bank account online

Blocking your First Bank account online is quick and convenient, especially when visiting a branch isn't possible. Here's how to easily secure your account using First Bank's digital platforms.

Using First Bank online banking

If you have access to your First Bank online banking, you can easily manage your account safely from your desktop or mobile browser. Here is how to block a First Bank account or ATM card online:

You can easily block your First Bank account through internet banking. Photo: ibankonline.firstbanknigeria.com

Log in to the official First Bank Internet Banking website (FirstOnline) using your username/account number and password.

Go to the 'Cards' or 'Card Services' section on your account dashboard.

Select 'Block/Unblock Card' from the available card management options.

Choose the card you want to block if you have multiple cards linked to your account.

Confirm the block request as prompted by the system.

Once completed, your ATM/debit card will be blocked.

Using the First Bank's FirstMobile app

The FirstMobile app makes it easy to manage your account from anywhere, without needing to visit a branch. It is especially useful when your account or ATM card is at risk and needs to be blocked quickly. Here’s how to use the app to block your account.

Download and open the FirstMobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Log in with your internet or mobile banking credentials, or register if you haven’t set up the app yet. Go to the Cards or Card Services section in the app. Select the ATM card you want to block. Choose the block option and confirm using your PIN or biometric authentication. Your card will be deactivated instantly.

Steps to follow when you block your First Bank ATM Card

Blocking your First Bank ATM card immediately deactivates it, preventing any transactions and protecting your funds. You can then use the FirstBank Mobile App or online banking to follow instructions for obtaining a replacement.

You need to visit a First Bank branch to get a replacement ATM card after blocking it. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

To receive a new ATM card after blocking the old one, you will need to:

Go to a First Bank branch with a valid form of identification. Request for a replacement ATM card. Pay any applicable fees for the replacement, if required.

What is *894 used for?

The USSD code *894# enables First Bank customers to access banking services directly from their mobile phones, even without an internet connection. One key use of this code is to quickly block or deactivate your ATM card through the card control options, which helps prevent unauthorised transactions.

Can I block my bank account by phone?

The USSD code for blocking a First Bank account is *894*911#. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

You can block your First Bank account by phone by calling customer care at +234 807 019 4190 or +234 708 062 5000. Alternatively, you can dial the USSD code *894*911# from the phone linked to your account to block your ATM card immediately.

How can I block my FirstBank account?

You can block your First Bank account through the USSD code (*894*911#), the FirstMobile app, internet banking, customer care, or by visiting a branch with a valid form of identification. Digital options, such as USSD, the mobile app, or customer care, are the quickest for urgent situations.

How to block a First Bank account without an ATM card

Even without an ATM card, you can block your First Bank account by calling customer care, visiting a branch with a valid ID, or using the FirstMobile app or internet banking to block your account digitally.

Blocking your First Bank account is straightforward and can be done through USSD, the FirstMobile app, internet banking, customer care, or at a branch. Acting promptly helps safeguard your funds and prevent unauthorised transactions.

