Fast tips for how to check UBA account number without going to the bank
Are you curious about how to check UBA account number without going to the bank? You can check your account number online, via the UBA Mobile App, USSD code. Additionally, you can find your UBA account number by calling customer care, checking your chequebook, and reviewing your bank statement.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How to check UBA account number without going to the bank
- How to check UBA account number online
- How to check UBA account number on the phone
- How to check UBA account number with BVN
- Other methods of checking your account number
Key takeaways
- Customers can check the UBA account number online through the UBA website, social media, and Leo chat banking.
- You can find your account number through the UBA Mobile App, by calling customer care, or by dialling USSD codes *919*00# and *368*1#.
- Other ways to confirm your account without visiting the bank include checking your bank statement or checking your chequebook.
How to check UBA account number without going to the bank
UBA Bank is a commercial bank that allows its customers to check their accounts remotely, without needing to visit their branches, via mobile phones and online.
How to check UBA account number online
Customers can check their account numbers online through the UBA website, Leo chat, and through their social media pages. Below are the steps for each method.
Website
UBA customers can log into the internet banking platform by following these simple steps.
- On your browser, visit the UBA login website.
- Enter your user ID and click 'Login'.
- You will find your account number on the landing page of the website.
Leo Chatbanking
You can also chat with Leo, a chatbot accessed through the UBA official website. Users can chat with Leo on Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp. It will prompt you with questions that you will answer to get our account number.
Via social media
You can log in to X (Twitter), WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook and inbox the UBA support team to get your account number. You will need to provide them with details such as the account holder's full name, registered mobile number, BVN linked to the account, date of birth, and email address.
How to check UBA account number on the phone
Another method to check your UBA account number is through your mobile phone. You can complete this process through the UBA mobile app, USSD code, or SMS.
How to check UBA account number via the UBA mobile app
To use this method, you need to download, install, and activate the UBA bank mobile app on your phone.
- Open your app and log in using your credentials.
- Click on the menu option that is on the home screen.
- Click the three dashes or settings icon.
- Select the App Appearance option, and you will see your account number.
How to check UBA account number USSD
UBA does not offer a direct USSD code to retrieve your bank account number, as confirmed across official, and updated guides. Instead, use USSD for balance checks *919# or BVN retrieval *919*18#, which may indirectly help identify your account. Dial *919# on the phone number linked to your UBA account to access the main menu, register if needed by creating a 4-digit PIN, but no option displays the full account number.
How to check UBA account number via SMS
UBA does not provide a direct SMS code to retrieve your bank account number without using USSD first. Instead, dial *919# on your registered phone number to access UBA Magic Banking.
The main menu or balance check option *919# sends your account details via SMS after entering your PIN. Registration for *919# is free initially but incurs a small fee and requires your linked phone and debit card details if first-time
How to check UBA account number with BVN
UBA does not offer a direct method to retrieve your account number, using only your BVN. This is because BVN services focus on verification or retrieving BVN from known account details. Instead, contact UBA through official channels and submit the following:
- Full name as registered on the account.
- Bank Verification Number (BVN) which is an11 digits number.
- Linked mobile number, DOB, and email for identity confirmation.
Other methods of checking your account number
Besides the above methods, you can retrieve a bank account through the following methods.
Bank statement
Your account number is clearly printed on your monthly or periodic bank statements. You can access these digitally through the internet banking portal or the mobile app, or refer to any paper statements you have received.
Chequebook
If you have a UBA chequebook, the account number is printed at the bottom of the cheques, located between the bank's routing number and the cheque number.
Customer care
Contact customer care through their official contacts:
- Mobile number: +234 700 2255 822
- Phone number: +234 02012808822
- Email: cfc@ubagroup.com
Checking your UBA account number does not necessarily require you to go to the bank. UBA has devised several methods that you can use to retrieve your account number online and through your mobile phone.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
