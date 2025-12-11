How to recover a Facebook account and the common reasons it gets locked

Knowing how to recover a Facebook account is vital in the event of unusual activity on the account, in the case of a hack, or even when you may need to reactivate an old account. Facebook account recovery often begins by confirming your identity and resetting your login credentials.

Knowing how to recover a Facebook account is dependent on using the official Facebook recovery page. Photo: @CyberGuyOfficial (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The primary recovery method for inaccessible Facebook accounts is using the ' Forgot Password ' method and using the reset code sent to your email or phone.

' method and using the reset code sent to your email or phone. If you suspect you have been hacked, use the dedicated tool at facebook.com/hacked .

. Enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is the most effective preventative measure against account locks and hacks.

How to recover a Facebook account: Explore all recovery methods

Whether you have forgotten your password, lost access to your email, or suspect a hacker has taken over, a clear, step-by-step process is the key to regaining control. Photo: @simonhibbard

If your account has been locked due to suspicious activity, you will receive an email from Meta informing you of the Facebook account status. Additionally, on the Facebook log-in page, you will see a message that your account has been locked. Here are all recovery methods you can use from restoring your Facebook login details to identify recovery.

How to recover a Facebook account without a phone number or email

If you no longer have access to the phone number or email linked to your account, Facebook allows for a deeper identity verification process.

Screenshots of a Facebook account recovery process using an email or phone number. Photo: @facebook.com (modified by author)

On a device you have used to log in before, type this into your usual browser: facebook.com/login/identify Enter your email address or mobile phone number, one you usually use to log in, or any other that you think could be registered to the account. Double check that you have entered your mobile phone number or email correctly at login. If you are entering a mobile phone number, include the country code. Provide new contact information. Follow the prompts to confirm that the account you are trying to recover belongs to you. Once you have successfully passed all the security checks, follow the instructions to reset your password.

How to recover a Facebook account without a password

You can reset a password without the current password using the 'Forgot Password' process, where a reset code is sent to your email or phone. Have a look at the process of recovering a Facebook account if you have forgotten your password.

Screenshots of a Facebook account recovery process when you have lost your password. Photo: @Polofula on Reddit

Go to the Facebook Login page and click 'Forgot Password?' Enter the email address or phone number linked to your account, or search using your full name or username. If Facebook finds your account, it will ask for a current or previous password. Choose your desired method for receiving the reset code via email or SMS. Check your email or phone for the 6-digit password reset code. Enter the code and click 'Continue'. Create a new, strong, and memorable password to log back into your account.

How to recover a Facebook account by name

To recover your Facebook account using your name, you need to use the official "Find Your Account" page and follow the recovery prompts. The name alone may not be sufficient, but it is the first step in the process.

Screenshots of a Facebook account recovery process by name. Photo: @engraphael.kibet

Go to facebook.com/login/identify. Click the option to search by name instead of email or phone. Enter your full name and click 'Search'. If multiple profiles appear, select the one that is yours. Facebook will then ask you to proceed with the password reset/verification using the available contact methods linked to that profile.

How to recover a Facebook account without a code

You can recover your Facebook account without a code, primarily by using a trusted device for identity confirmation or by verifying your identity through official documentation. Facebook's system can sometimes recognise devices you've used to log in previously, like your personal computer or phone.

Screenshots of a Facebook account recovery process with a code. Photo: @nicole_navon

Using a familiar device, open your browser and go to the Facebook account recovery page. Enter an email address or mobile phone number that might be linked to your account, or your full name or username. Select 'No longer have access'. After Facebook finds your account, the recovery options will appear. Follow the prompts to confirm your identity.

How to recover a hacked FB account

If your account has been compromised and the hacker has changed your password or contact information, use Facebook's dedicated tool.

Screenshots of a Facebook account recovery process for a hacked account. Photo: @Polofula on Reddit

Go directly to the special recovery page. Select the option 'My account is compromised.' Enter the email, phone number, or username of the hacked account. Enter the last password you remember using, even if you know the hacker changed it. This helps Facebook verify you're the real owner. Facebook will show a list of matching accounts. Select 'This isn't my account' or 'Recover' next to your profile. Follow the prompts to secure your account. You will be guided through a security check to review recent activity (posts, comments, etc.) and reset your password.

Common reasons why your Facebook account can get locked

Facebook's security systems are designed to protect users from suspicious hacked activity on your account, which often results in accounts being temporarily locked or permanently disabled.

Logging in from a new and unusual location or device.

Logging in via a VPN that frequently changes your IP address.

Sending an abnormally high number of friend requests or messages in a short time.

Publishing or sharing Facebook posts that violate community standards, such as hate speech, graphic violence, or organised fake news.

Using a fake name, an incomplete profile with no real photos, or creating a profile to impersonate another person.

Posting repetitive or spammy content repeatedly across groups or pages, or overusing third-party apps that violate terms of service.

How to keep your Facebook account safe

To keep your Facebook account safe, focus on strong authentication, security alerts, and cautious online behaviour. Here are some useful tips to ensure account safety.

Use a unique password

Set up the two-factor authentication system and other security options

Create a passkey

Do not share your login information

Don't accept friend requests from people you do not know

Never click suspicious links, even if they appear to come from a friend or a company you know

Watch out for malicious software

Log out of Facebook when you use a device you share with other people

Can I recover my FB account by name?

You can initiate the Facebook account recovery process by searching for your account using your full name. However, it is best to also try email, phone number, or username on the 'Find Your Account' page.

Can I recover my old Facebook account?

You can recover an old Facebook account, even without access to the original email or phone number. Start by going to the 'Find Your Account' page on Facebook and entering your name, username, or phone number to locate it. If you can't find it, use the 'No longer have access to these?' option to follow an alternate recovery path.

Can I use my ID to recover my Facebook account?

It is possible to use your government-issued ID to recover your Facebook account, especially if you no longer have access to the email address or phone number associated with it. This process helps Facebook confirm your identity to prevent unauthorised access.

Knowing how to recover your Facebook account ensures you can quickly regain access whether you've forgotten your password, lost your contact details, or faced a security breach. By following Facebook’s official recovery steps which include confirming your identity, resetting your login details, and securing your account, you can restore access safely and effectively.

