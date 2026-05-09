A young lady celebrated as she bagged a degree in nursing and became a registered nurse from the University of Benin

She opened up about how she spent seven years in school after crying to gain admission in 2019, sharing her experience in school

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to celebrate her on her nursing induction

A young lady, Joy Aliu, celebrated her successful graduation from the University of Benin.

She shared her school experience as she celebrated her induction into the nursing profession as a registered nurse.

A lady who wrote UTME several times bags nursing degree from UNIBEN after 7 years. Photo: @joyaliu2

Source: TikTok

UNIBEN nursing student shares UTME experience

Identified as @joyaliu2 on TikTok, the lady shared how she wrote UTME several times before she gained admisison.

She wrote:

"Finally Graduated and Inducted into the Nursing Profession. I remember breaking down in tears in 2019, asking God for admission.I was desperate to study Nursing at the University of Benin. I prayed.I got scared. I got discouraged….especially after several failed attempts at JAMB, and even when my course was changed.

"But eventually, I got the admission.And it was the best day of my life! …until Nursing looked at me and said, “my dear, I will finish you.” I fought HARD being a Student nurse by Day Fashion Designer by night.Sleepless nights upon sleepless nights studying,Sewing,Plus Vigil church rehearsals! My God!

"There were days I got to the ward and ended up crashing in one corner from exhaustion.I would literally take clothes to night class,nights to exams to sew buttons while reading through surgical nursing procedures and still having to show for 8am classes!

"These habits even got me an award during a comic session at our induction: ‘Best Graduating Student in Sleeping of the Class.’ I laughed so hard when they called my name but at thesame time it brought tears to my eyes.Because it wasn’t just a joke.It was a reminder….Of how hard I worked….Of how much I pushed myself…..Of how I kept going, even when I was tired.

"And I’m usually not one to give myself credit…but that moment felt like a loud call saying…..“Aliu, you did that!…You worked for this…You showed up for yourself….You didn’t give up. And today, I’m choosing to be proud of my journey so far in Nursing school.God carried me through every single step… and this is only the beginning."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's graduation from UNIBEN

Dr Olamzz said:

"Congratulations Celebrity Jayzzz."

Umzzz said:

"Congratulations darling."

~charity~ said:

"Congratulations sis."

A lady shares emotional experience as she bags nursing degree from UNIBEN. Photo: @joyaliu2

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng