Tolu Fagbure has commented on Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye in a trending interview online

The creative consultant was a guest on a show where he spoke about some industry practitioners and his observations about them

What he said about Ademoye did not sit well with fans, who lashed out at him and gave him a piece of their minds

Creative consultant Tolu Fagbure has shared his observations about Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye.

The creative personality was a guest of Juwon Beta, where he aired his views about the movie industry and some of the practitioners he knows.

Reactions trail what Tolu Fagbure said about Bimbo Ademoye during an interview. Photo credit@tolufagbure/@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

According to him, Ademoye is everything an actor should be. He noted that he had been on a movie set where Ademoye had to switch roles.

He explained that the actress was on the phone speaking to someone, and immediately after the call, she switched into another role perfectly.

Fagbure shares more about Bimbo Ademoye

He commended the movie star and stated that she is very talented.

However, he also claimed to have heard how undisciplined Ademoye can be. According to him, not one but four people had spoken to him about her alleged lack of discipline.

Fagbure added that a close friend told him that Ademoye once arrived late on a movie set while he was directing a film.

He stated that such behaviour could affect Ademoye negatively. Sharing more, he said the actress could not behave that way on his movie set.

Fans defend Bimbo Ademoye over Tolu Fagbure's utterance. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

While explaining why some actors are not disciplined, Fagbure noted that many people stop learning. He added that several thespians speak about method acting without fully understanding it.

He suggested that actors should return to the style of veterans like Tunde Kelani, Duro Ladipo, and others, who worked closely with academics on movie sets.

Fans react to Fagbure’s utterance

Reacting, fans were not pleased with what Tolu Fagbure said about Ademoye.

They noted that while they appreciate constructive criticism, the way he spoke about the actress was not pleasant.

Some prayed that what Fagbure said about Ademoye would not come to pass as they praised her skills and acting prowess.

A few others stated that they know the actress would not respond to him, while urging people to be kinder in their approach when speaking about others.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans support Bimbo Ademoye over utterance

Here are comments below:

@thamaverick1 shared:

"He is entitled to his opinion; y'all don't work with her to know if it's a fact or not. No need for all this name-calling and bashing."

@anita__chi said:

"It has to be a fair man. Ndi custard bucket complexion."

@lekwetse_sebulele wrote:

"Bimbo runs a strict programme, and they hate to see a girl do that."

@isoken_igbinehi stated:

"She will not break, she can never break in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen.'

@_cocomill commented:

"First, why is the interviewer asking about other people from him? Did he train them? Have they worked together before? If he’s just asking for the guest's view on these persons, then he’s so wrong. Then the guest ?!!! Lmao, you need salt."

@doyinn reacted:

"Constructive feedback is allowed; however, delivery is key. Are you saying it in a way that builds or breaks?? This was distasteful on so many levels. There was nothing constructive here."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng