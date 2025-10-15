The viral drama between VDM and Blord is still very much ongoing after the crypto boss shared a new update

Recall that VDM had listed a number on his page for those who would like to order the iPhone XR to call

A random online user has now figured out who the number listed on VDM's page belongs to, triggering Blord

Cryptocurrency boss, Linus Williams Ifejika, has gone online to release a fresh update regarding his online spat with VDM.

By now, it is public knowledge that VDM and Blord have been at loggerheads ever since the crypto man spoke about his iPhone XR to iPhone 17 Pro business.

Blord exposes VDM's latest tactic online. Credit: @blord_official, @cerydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM took it upon himself to go to China, where the phones are repackaged, calling Blord's business a complete scam.

Blord retaliated by offering 500K for the critic's unclad picture, and now, he has exposed VDM. According to him, VDM listed his sister's number as the customer service number for those who would like to place an order for the XR, which costs N280 only.

Recall that VDM had written:



"BLORD I think you forgot that I am in china,why do you want to extort Nigerians? All in the name of business you want to make so much profit. Nigerians this phone that BLORD is selling for 450,000 naira is actually 280’000 plus shipping and delivery in any part of Nigeria if you are interested chat this number on WhatsApp +2349034281962 and they have the higher modifications,further more they have a very good customer service and it comes with a warranty."

"GOOD LUCK,furthermore all these people when Dey extort Nigerians all in the name of business I advise you to add a little profit and not be greedy(PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU COMMUNICATE WITH THE CUSTOMER CARE ON A PHONE CALL THEN WHATSAPP) before these evlll people go clone the WhatsApp."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Blord's post about VDM

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@carphy_flinks said:

"It doesn’t matter who Dey sell am,even if na Tinubu. In as much as they are delivering."

@louisa_barney said:

"Buy Blord 450k or buy VDM sister 280k… Omo na your choice o."

@ayomi___x said:

"If it’s not even ment, why should iPhone 17xr be causing an issue??😂 like, I’m trying to understand why."

@connectwrld_ said:

"Una mumu sha, china vendor dey use Nigeria number ?

Na una deliberately misconstrue the Presido words."

@lurdpedro said:

"He said if you are interested chat this number. He never said that is the number to any china man or china woman."

Blord shares his latest discvery about VDM. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram



@chidichomy said:

"Blord is still on the loosing end even after revealing so many things about vdm."

@iamlordphil__ said:

"I knew vdm Dey fvk up for this thing wey he Dey do 😂😂😂 look at it now. Shooting him self in the leg."

@realhr___ said:

"If to say una get sense by now none of una for dey listen to B Lord again, he claimed he's rich but he's still willing to take the little you have and he's running from one comment section to the other trying to do damage control.....A phone that's not supposed to be more than 300k he's selling it for 450k, he got exposed and all he could do is to say for my own market, If Una get sense una nor supposed to even do anything with B Lord again."

@basseygrace238 said:

"Make we no lie… blord dey win oh😂😂😂😂.. I no know say that guy get bad mouth oh😂😂."





VDM brings damaging evidence against Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared reported evidence he had against Blord.

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.

Source: Legit.ng