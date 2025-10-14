Activist VeryDarkMan visited the factory, allegedly cloning the iPhone XR into the iPhone 17 Pro

He exposed how old phones are “boosted” with ₦2k battery upgrades and new packaging

The visit deepened his ongoing feud with businessman Blord, who insists his phones are legit

Social activist and influencer, VeryDarkMan, has visited a Chinese factory allegedly behind the controversial “iPhone XR-to-iPhone 17 Pro” conversion.

The activist shared a video on his Instagram page showing how the so-called “new iPhones” are actually refurbished devices.

In the viral clip, VDM walked viewers through the process, showing how technicians buy low-battery iPhones and boost them to 100% capacity for just ₦2,000.

VeryDarkMan visits the factory, allegedly cloning the iPhone XR into the iPhone 17 Pro. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

He also revealed how the phones are cleaned up, repackaged, and boxed with chargers and accessories to appear brand new.

In his caption, he wrote:

“Now let’s break the table some more. Watch how they buy low battery life iPhones and boost the battery to 100% with just ₦2k. I hope you know those cords una dey call follow-come no be follow-come o.”

The video is the latest in the online saga between him and businessman Blord.

Blord had shared a video showing off an “upgraded” iPhone XR he claimed had been transformed into an iPhone 17 Pro.

According to Blord, the modification was done in China and matched the latest Apple flagship in looks and interface. He even boasted about having a major office in an Asian country where such upgrades take place.

However, VDM quickly called him out, accusing him of misleading Nigerians by overpricing refurbished phones and claiming they were genuine high-end models.

Unfazed by the backlash, Blord clapped back, saying his operation was legitimate and accusing VDM of chasing clout.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@adamsechomed:

"I love this guy. Him don bust the whole business"

@cy_de_entertainer:

"Ratel presido, abeg I still need one XR to 17 pro as I first tell you for the first video. Abeg I wan give my wife"

@douglasopc11

"Chaii things they sup o, me I know say this sealed paper dem dey work am, mostly for new laptop too, you can't tell me the shop owner buys a new laptop keeping it in their shop without opening it to check what's inside."

@kings_dine_event_cuisine_:

"If Apple survives this one dem no go try do iPhone 18 again because like this nobody go believe say no be upgraded reason you Dey use"

@benzik.ikendubuisi:

"The bitter truth of this whole thing is that everything this China people are doing here can be done in Aba and Onitcha, even Alaba self, but let them do it now and you'll see many bigots and evil persons shouting "Igbos like fake thing, Igbos spoiling business" and all sorts of sh*ts. But it's done in China and we praise them and see it as good thing. This country never ready to move forward!"

VDM shows how old phones are “boosted” with ₦2k battery upgrades and new packaging. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

