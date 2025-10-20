Canal+ is now the official owner of MultiChoice and now has control of DStv, GOtv, Showmax, and DStv Stream

The French media giant is now planning new content for DStv subscribers offered by Canal+

Football fans are set to enjoy more live action, and there are also new channels for subscribers

DStv subscribers will now enjoy live coverage of select French Ligue 1 football matches on SuperSport, following a new content partnership with the platform’s parent company Canal+.

This was disclosed by Supersport management in a statement released over the weekend.

According to SuperSport, over the 10 months of the season, three selected matches will now be available for DStv and GOtv subscribers every weekend.

It said:

“Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches will now air live on SuperSport for DStv, DStv Stream, and GOtv viewers across Africa.”

New owner, more content

Rendani Ramovha, MultiChoice’s executive head of English sports content, said the addition reinforces DStv’s position as Africa’s home of premium football.

He said.

“Football is deeply loved across the continent, and adding Ligue 1 strengthens the value of our sports offering."

The French Ligue 1 is the first major addition to DStv’s content lineup since Canal+, the French media giant, acquired control of MultiChoice last month.

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot said the partnership will deepen collaboration and expand access to both African and European content.

He said.

“We produce around 4,000 hours of African programming each year in up to 15 language.

“Together with MultiChoice’s 6,000 hours of local content, we aim to provide about 10,000 hours annually in over 30 languages.”

Ramovha stated that the final result will be a large catalogue of content available to a bigger audience through dubbing and rescripting.

More changes coming to DSTV

Canal+ also plans to roll out a unified “super app” that integrates content from DStv, GOtv, Showmax, and Canal+ into a single platform.

Group CEO Maxime Saada said the initiative will make it easier for subscribers to access global and local entertainment while continuing the company’s strategy of offering bundled deals with international streaming partners such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Paramount+.

The company also plans to continue its super content aggregator strategy following its DStv acquisition.

5 new channels on DStv

The new additions include SuperSport Action, which will showcase combat sports such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), including UFC and EFC events, alongside boxing, WWE, and UCI cycling competitions.

Another channel is Africa Magic Showcase, featuring a selection of Nollywood dramas, romance, action and adventure.

