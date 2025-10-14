The drama between crypto boss Blord and activist VeryDarkMan reached new heights as the former made new requests online

Recall that the duo have been at loggerheads since Blord’s claims concerning his iPhone XR to iPhone 17 Pro surfaced

In a new post, Blord made a request about VDM’s past and even offered to pay handsomely for it

Nigerian online users did not expect to see the tension between VDM and Blord reach new heights so quickly. It is now public knowledge that VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Otse Martins, and Linus Ifejika have locked horns for about 24 hours.

The businessman had earlier posted a video showing off what he described as a transformed iPhone XR, upgraded to the latest iPhone 17 Pro model.

Fans react as Blord offers N500K for VDM's unclad picture over iPhone 17 Pro saga.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the entrepreneur claimed that the customized smartphone was converted in China, boasting similar features, icons, and design as Apple’s newest release. VDM countered his claims and called him fake and a fraud.

He proceeded to China to show how the new phone could easily be repackaged, further negating Blord's claims.

In a new post, Blord has now requested VDM's unclad photos in exchange for N500,000. He further stated that when the critic was selling his pictures online, he was building an empire.



See the post below:

Blord's request triggers online reactions

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@cee_dgudguy said:

"I get the n*de but na 2m I thy sell my own."

@bigmide_r said:

"Bro abeg sell your market and enjoy your peace."

@mk_okpede said:

"Baba say his own price 😂😂 later now Wuna go Dey say nija government corrupt this and that."

@cukiesbrown_ said:

"😂😂😂 do you want to use it to jark yourself or what 🤔🤷🏼."

@daneygramm said:

"Video wey we don watch from the beginning of VDM limelight? If nah una this video una get against am then what’s the essence of fighting him cus that’s nothing at all

Once una get fight with am nah to say he deh sell gbola like una never do worst. If he never told us about it maybe we never might find out. Even Izzy get mind deh shade VDM wey be say she too get n*de."

@ayomi___x said:

"Still doesn’t change the fact that you actually wanted to rip people off🙄."

Blord drags VDM with new post, brags about his empire.

Source: Instagram

@timmeydc_ said:

"It’s business it’s business… but if una landlord increase rent una go shout 😑."

@pcg_rythm said:

Nobody care about Nu*es again ooooooooooooooooooo na old story be that.



@official_okemute said:

"Ask vdm, he will send it to you him self. That one na kuku crase😂."





VDM brings damaging evidence against Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared reported evidence he had against Blord.

The businessman was detained on charges of cryptocurrency fraud, terrorism funding, and facilitating internet fraud, among others, against his firms.

Verydarkman, who earlier made claims about the viral arrest, shared a series of complaints from different people against the Bitcoin entrepreneur.

