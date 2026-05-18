Turkish giants, Trabzonspor, are currently monitoring a Nigerian forward ahead of the 2026/27 Super Lig 1

The Claret-Blues finished in third position this season despite recording 20 wins, 9 draws, and five losses

Trabzonspor have three Nigerians in their team, including Paul Onuachu, Anthony Nwakaeme, and Chibuike Nwaiwu

Trabzonspor have opened transfer talks with a Nigerian striker following his impressive statistics in the 2025/26 Serie A campaign.

The Turkish giants are eager to strengthen their squad ahead of next season after narrowly missing out on their objectives this term.

Turkish giants Trabzonspor are reportedly in talks with Nigerian international Rafiu Durosinmi. Photo by: Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

Trabzonspor target Durosinmi

Trabzonspor have stepped up their pursuit of Rafiu Durosinmi as they prepare for next season in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Claret-Blues have closely monitored the Nigerian forward’s performances in recent weeks and are now considering a move for the former Karvina striker, according to Ntvspor.

Durosinmi is reportedly viewed as a long-term option despite the continued presence of Paul Onuachu, who joined the club permanently from Southampton during the summer.

Reports indicate that the striker is approaching a crucial stage in his career after experiencing a mixed spell with Pisa Sporting Club following his January move to Serie A.

Trabzonspor ended the season in third place after recording 20 wins, nine draws, and five defeats to finish with 69 points.

The Turkish side currently boasts of three Nigerian players, Onuachu, Anthony Nwakaeme, and Chibuike Nwaiwu, with Onuachu remaining the only regular member of the Super Eagles squad.

Durosinmi in Pisa

Pisa landed Nigerian international Rafiu Durosinmi with €9 million, with €2m included in performance-related bonuses.

The Italian Serie A side and are willing to listen to offers between €8m and €10m for the striker this summer.

Durosinmi scored 14 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions this season, per Sofascore.

Premier League side West Ham United and Portuguese giants Benfica have reportedly maintained interest, especially regarding possible loan arrangements that could help rebuild his confidence and market value.

The 23-year-old was included in the Super Eagles provisional squad for the 2025 African Cup of Nations in Morocco, but missed out of Eric Chelle's 23-man final squad, where Nigeria finished in third position.

Trabzonspor targets Nigerian international Rafiu Durosinmi ahead of the 2026/27 Super Lig. Photo by: Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Durosinmi might find favour in the sight of Chelle in the Turkish League, as two of Nigeria's strikers are currently plying their trade here in the Super Lig.

The former Viktoria Plzen has been impressive in the last two seasons and is expected to give Chelle selection problems.

Eric Chelle was previously impressed with the performance of the former Czech Republic forward this season, especially in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League first stanza.

The former Mali coach has identified Durosinmi as a suitable replacement for Victor Osimhen following the unimpressive performances from Tolu Arokodare, Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers.

Saudi Club tempts Onuachu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu is reportedly attracting major interest from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Nigerian forward's performances have reignited memories of his time in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League with Genk, where he established himself as one of Europe’s most clinical strikers.

Source: Legit.ng