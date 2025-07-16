Inside Wakame Restaurant, Lagos: What's on the menu?

Wakame Restaurant offers a fusion of Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Northern Indian cuisine for diners in Lagos, Nigeria. Located in the heart of Nigeria, the restaurant stands out with award-winning food and services. Explore the delights of Wakame Restaurant, Lagos, from drinks to meals and desserts, and their prices ahead of your next dining experience.

The Wakame Restaurant offers guests a multicultural dining experiences with heavy influences from Chinese, Thai, Indian and Japanese cuisines. Photo: @WakameLagos (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Wakame Restaurant, Lagos' menu is a fusion of multiple cultures : Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisine.

: Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisine. Wakame Restaurant's reservations can be made through Eat2Eat .

. The restaurant opens from Wednesdays to Sundays between 12 pm and 4 pm for lunch and 6 pm and 10:30 pm for dinner.

Exploring Wakame Restaurant, Lagos' menu and prices

Wakame Asian Kitchen and Grill opened its doors on 10 December 2021. Found in the heart of Nigeria, Chef Bishnu Khatri and Chef Krishna Thapa craft a bold, authentic, and unexpected dining experience that is influenced by Asian cuisine. Here is a breakdown of Wakame Restaurant's menu and each item's prices.

Drinks

The Lagos restaurant is located in the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, and offers a wide variety of drinks, from alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The wide range of drinks below features hot and cold beverages, wines, beers, brandies, whiskies, and cocktails.

Hot beverages

Wakame Restaurant, Lagos offers a wide range of hot beverages; from tea to coffee and more. Photo: @Wakamelagos

This beverage menu contains classic shots of speciality coffee and tea selections. You can also expect authentic Asian touches in Jasmine tea and Macha-infused tea:

Drink Price (₦) American Coffee 3,000 Cappucino 4,000 Espresso 2,500 Double Espresso 3,000 Café Latte 4,000 Café Mocha 3,500 Macchiato 3,000 Hot Chocolate 3,500 Premium Hot Tea 3,000

Soft drinks

Are you a fan of chilled and sweetened soft drinks? There is a variety to choose from hand handcrafted and brand sodas. Here is a look at some soft drinks you can enjoy at the restaurant:

Soft Drinks Price (₦) Carbonated Soft Drinks 3,500 Freshly Squeezed Juice 5,500 Chilled Juice 5,500 Small Local Bottled Water 3,000 Large Local Bottled Water 4,000 Perrier 8,500 Soda water 3,500 Tonic water 3,500 Red Bull 5,000 Monster 5,000 Malt 4,000

Beers

A group of patrons toasting in a restaurant. Photo: miodrag ignjatovic

You can enjoy an assortment of Nigerian bitters, lagers and stouts as well as crisp Japanese international lagers and recognised international beers at the restaurant's bar. Check out the full list below:

Drink Price (₦) Star 7,000 33 Export 6,500 Budweiser 60cl 6,000 Legend Extra Stout 8,000 Heineken 7,000 Goldberg 7,000 Guider 8,000 Origin Large 6,500 Smirnoff Ice 5,000 Star Radler 6,000 Guinness Stout Large 8,500 Guinness Stout Small 6,000 Guinness Extra Stout Smooth 8,000 Tiger Beer 6,500 Trophy 6,000 Heineken Delight 7,500 Flying Fish 5,500

Bature Craft Beers

The restaurant's beer list contains a small selection of Bature craft beers. Have a look at these hit drinks from Nigeria's first craft brewery:

Drink Price (₦) Founders Pale Ale 5,000 Lagos Lager 5,000 Harmattan Haze 5,000 Black Stout 5,000

White wines

Wines curated for Wakame Restaurant are balanced in flavout with the spicy and aromatic Asian cuisine. Photo: @WakameLagos

Wakame's wine list contains an assortment of white wines. Here is a curated list of wines you can pair with an Asia-inspired dinner at Wakame Restaurant, and with the menu prices:

Drink Price (₦) Gran Castelflorit Dry 47,000 Gran Castelflorit Semi-Sweet White 47,000 Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet White 40,000 Marques de Berol Shyrah 40,000 Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc 90,000 Linton Park Chardonnay 65,000 KWV Sauvignon Blanc 55,000 Pearly Bay Sweet White 55,000 Kings of Prohibition Chardonnay 62,500

Rosé wines

The restaurant offers a refined assortment of Rosé wines that pair well with the Asian cuisine it serves. Check them out:

Drink Price (₦) Laurient Perrier Rosé 300,000 La Riviera Sparkling Wine 35,000 Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet Rosé 40,000 Pink Rhino Sweet Rosé 35,000

Red wines

From fruity Merlot to the silky Pinot Noir and the bold Shiraz, the top picks at Wakame are guaranteed to satisfy your palate. Have a look at the wines available and their prices:

Drink Price (₦) Gran Castelflorit Red 47,000 Gran Castelflorit Semi-Sweet Red 47,000 Gran Castelflorit Rosé 47,000 Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet Red 40,000 Marques de Berol Vendimia Seleccionada, 2015 60,000 Berol Carbernet Sauvignon Blanc 40,000 Nederburg Merlot 95,000 Nederburg Shiraz 95,000 Linton Park Melbec 70,000 Linton Park Cabernet Sauvignon 70,000 Linton Park Pinotage 67,000 Linton Park Merlot 67,000 KWV Rooderberg Red Blend 44,000 KWV Shiraz 65,200 Perly Bay sweet Red 45,000 Clarendelle Medoc 55,000 Kings of Prohibition Cabernet Sauvignon 65,000

Sparkling wines and champagnes

The wines and champagne options provided at the restaurant are perfectly curated to pair with the cuisine serves. Photo: @WakameLagos

Wakame Restaurant boasts a well-stocked bar with sparkling wines and bubbles for guests. Here is a list of the options available for your family dinner, , or celebration needs at the restaurant:

Drink Price (₦) Moët Imperial Brut 520,000 Moët Imperial Ice 750,000 Moët Rosé Imperial 680,000 Moët Nectar Imperial 750,000 Moët Nectar Rosé Imperial 490,000 Dom Perignon Blanc Vintage 1,450,000 Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label 595,000 Veuve Clicquot Rosé 995,000 Rich Veuve Clicquot 985,000 Martini Prosecco Brut 80,000 Martin Sparkling Rosé 75,000

Whisky

The refined Whisky selection offered at Wakame consists of Japanese Whisky, aged single malts and blended cocktails based on your palate. Have a look at this sample collection and its prices by bottle, shot or glass:

Drink Price (₦) By bottle Price (₦) By shot/glass Glenfiddich (23 years) 1,950,000 140,000 Glenfiddich (21 years) 2,000,000 165,000 Glenfiddich (18 years) 700,000 42,000 Famous Grouse Blended Scotch 85,000 6,500 Glenmorangie (18 years) 950,000 70,500 Glenmorangie Nectar D'or 850,000 62,000 Royal Salute 700,000 51,000 Glenlivet Founders Reserve 175,000 10,500 Glenlivet (15 years) 490,000 32,000 Chivas Regal (25 years) 1,950,000 128,000 Gekkeikan Sake 75,000 4,500 Tottori Blended 225,000 15,500 Suntory Toki 165,000 - Kurayoshi Matsui Cask Sherry 310,000 - Shochu Miyaki 220,000 -

Cocktails

The inventive mixology, like Thai Mango Passion and Singapore Sling, reveals a global perspective. Photo: @WakameLagos

The cocktails offered at Wakame feature creative Asian inspired drinks. The mixology creativity seen in the list below offers guests a taste of something seasonal and exotic:

Drink Price (₦) Singapore Sling 15,500 Pega Club 15,500 Cherry Blossom-tini 15,500 Thai Mango Passion 24,500 Spicy Ginger Citrus 12,500 Giza Mary 10,000 Wakame Gin & Tonic 15,500 Lotus Blossom-tini 15,500 Hibiscus & Ginger Champagne 15,500

Mocktails

These alcohol-free drinks are as exotic and exciting as the cocktails offered at The Wakame Lounge - The Bar. Check out these unique mocktails available at the restaurant:

Drink Price (₦) Thai Basil Lemonade 10,000 Lassi Plain 10,000 Green Iced Tea 10,000 Marriott Chapman 8,000 Virgin Belinni 10,000 Mia K Soda 10,000

Dining menu

While dining with your friends and loved ones, the restaurant offers a variety of unique and classic meals, including vegetarian and vegan options. Have a look at the selection available for diners at the restaurant.

Wakame Specials

An assortment of meals served at the Wakame Restaurant. Photo: @WakameLagos (modified by author)

The Wakame specials fully represent the restaurant's Asian-fusion style. Have a look at the bold options available in this selection:

Food Price (₦) Tandoori Chicken Wings 17,500 Yaki Udon Noodles (Vegetables) 24,000 Yaki Udon Noodles (Chicken) 26,500 Yaki Udon Noodles (Beef) 29,000 Yaki Udon Noodles (Prawns) 32,500 Lamb Rack & Tiger Prawns in Sweet Potato Mash 98,000

Soups

The soup menu at the restaurant meets guests' tastes and demands. Here is a list of Wakame's healthy soups:

Soup Price (₦) Hot & Sour Soup with Silken Tofu 16,000 Habanero & Lentil Soup with Crispy Chickpea 13,000 Clear Chicken Wonton Soup 15,000 Tom Yum Tiger Prawn Soup 18,000

Wok Fried

The flavour profile of wok-fried meals in this menu is hot, spicy, sour and aromatic. Here is an assortment of dishes for an elevated dining experience:

Price (₦) Sweet & Sour Chicken with Jasmin Rice 22,000 Nasi Goreng with Signature House Trio 24,000 Ginger Beef Tenderloin with Jasmin Rice 25,000 Ginger Beef Noodles with Mixed Greens, Fried Egg & Garlic chips 29,500 Prawn Kung Pea with Garlic & Lotus Chips 33,000

Wakame Hand Crafted

Wakame Restaurant, Lagos offers an assortment of dumplings and bao buns with various sauces. Photo: @WakameLagos (modified by author)

Like the wok-fried section of the menu, this part of the menu offers diners handmade Dim Sum dumplings, bao buns, Umami ramen, and samosas with an assortment of fillings.

Food Price (₦) Vegetable Dumpling Dim Sum 13,000 Chicken Siew Mai 14,000 Beef Siew Mai 15,000 Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza Dim Sum 14,000 Prawn Har Gao Dim Sum 16,000 Bao with Tofu, Mushrooms, Carrot & Sweet Chilli Sauce 13,000 Fried Chicken Bao, Cucumber, Lettuce, Spicy Mayo 14,000 Pan Fried Duck Bao, Sweet Soy Sauce, Burnt Garlic Mayo 15,000 Vegan Classic Ramen 14,000 Chicken Spicy Miso Ramen 16,000 Izakaya Pork Miso Ramen 16,000 Vegetable Samosas 9,500 Mutton Samosas 13,000 Signature Duck Samosas 15,000

Deep Fried

The deep-fried section of the menu offers guests handcrafted spring rolls and tempura. These options also come in vegetarian and vegan varieties, ranging from ₦12,000 to ₦17,000:

Spring Rolls served with Sweet Chilli Sauce & Soy Sauce

Vietnamese Spring Rolls served with Peanut sauce and Soy Sauce

Tempura served with Wasabi Mayo & Soy Ginger Sauce

Wakame's Tandoori Oven

Depending on your selection, Wakame's tandoori delights are served with Papadum, Raita, homemade chutneys or pickle.

Food Price (₦) Paneer Tikka 14,000 Chicken Tikka Tandoori 19,000 Tiger Prawn Tandoori 29,000 Lamb Rack Tandoori 35,000

Signature Curries

A selection of curries offered at the restaurant reflect the restaurant's classic multicultural fusion. Photo: @WakameLagos

This portion of Wakame's menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries served with steamed or jeera rice. Here is a breakdown of the signature curries to share with loved ones at the restaurant:

Food Price (₦) Butter Chicken 21,000 Lamb Rogan Josh 22,000 Coconut Prawn Curry with curly Chilli 28,000 Palak Paneer 16,000 Paneer Methi Malai 17,000 Dal Tadka 15,500 Dal Makhani 16,000 Classic Aloo Gobi 13,000

Robata Skewers and Grill

Customers who love grilled seafood can choose from three options. See below what's on the menu that you and and how much they cost:

Grills Price (₦) Corn on the Cob, Soy Gaylic Butter & Crushed Wasabi Peas 12,000 Chicken Thigh, Sweet Soy Glaze, Charred Lime 15,000 Beef Tenderloin Skewers with Black Pepper Sauce 19,000 Salmon Teriyaki, Cucumber & Carrot-sesame Salad 33,000 Jumbo Prawns, Vegetable Slaw, Hot Ata Rodo Sauce 39,000 Flamed Angus Beef Sirloin, Truffle Mushroom Sauce 46,000 Flamed Lobster, Hot Ata Robo Sauce 52,000

Chef Bishnu's Biryani

Chef Bishnu's Biryani special served at Wakame Restaurant. Photo: @WakameLagos

In this menu section, Wakame's executive chef, Chef Bishnu Khatri, prepares a special dish inspired by his Arghakhanchi roots in the East region of Nepal. The restaurant's biryani special comes in three alternatives: Chicken Tikka, Tiger Prawn, and Lamb Biryani, all priced between ₦24,000 and ₦33,000.

Sushi

As one of the Nigerian restaurants offering a variety of East Asian delicacies, sushi lovers have not been left out. Check out what's on the menu:

Sushi Price (₦) Tuna 17,000 Salmon 18,500 Ebi 16,000 Spicy Tuna Gunkan 17,000 Spicy Salmon Gunkan 18,000 Unagi Sushi 19,500

Vegetarian/Non-Vegetarian Maki

Here is a breakdown of what the Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Maki menu is likely to offer at Wakame Lagos, especially given their pan-Asian and modern fusion approach:

Maki Price (₦) 4 pieces Price (₦) 8 pieces Vegan Tofu Maki 9,000 16,500 Classic Veg Kappa Maki 9,500 18,000 Shiitaki & Avocado Truffle Maki 13,500 25,000 Sesame Sucumber Maki 13,500 25,500 California Maki 14,500 27,500 Spicy Tekka Maki 16,500 31,000 Dynamite Maki 17,000 32,000 Red Dragon Maki 19,500 37,500 Salmon Sriracha Maki 19,500 37,500 American Cream Cheese Prawn Truffle Maki 19,500 37,500 Super Dynamite Roll 19,500 37,500 Tuna Crunch Maki 19,500 37,500

Sashimi

Sashimi is a traditional Japanese delicacy consisting of thinly sliced raw seafood. Photo: @WakameLagos

Unlike sushi or maki, sashimi appeals most to diners who want to focus purely on the premium cuts offered at Wakame. Explore the Sashimi offerings featured on the menu:

Sashimi Price (₦) Tuna 17,500 Salmon 18,000 Ebi 17,000 Sicy Tuna Tartare 22,000 Unagi 27,500

Dessert

Wakame’s dessert menu blends Asian flavours with modern techniques. Here is what you might expect under the dessert menu at Wakame Lagos:

Dessert Price (₦) Five Spiced Cake with Fennel Ice Cream & Milk Chocolate sauce 8,000 Gajar Halwa with Cardamom ice cream 8,000 Whisky Mouse Entremets with Passion Ice Cream 9,000 Exotic Fruit Platter 9,000 Cardamom, Lemon grass, Fennel, Passion Fruit or Coconut Ice Cream 8,000

Wakame restaurant's locations

You can find Wakame restaurant on the first floor of the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja. Here are more contact details on where and how to reach them.

Address : 122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Lagos 100271

: 122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Lagos 100271 Phone : +234 707 469 3295

: +234 707 469 3295 Email: LOSLG.Wakame@marriott.com

Wakame Restaurant, Lagos, offers a menu rich in classic and modern Asian flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious soups to main dishes, desserts and drinks, these mouthwatering specials bring out the authentic taste of Asian with a Nigerian twist.

