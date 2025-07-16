Inside Wakame Restaurant, Lagos: What's on the menu?
Wakame Restaurant offers a fusion of Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Northern Indian cuisine for diners in Lagos, Nigeria. Located in the heart of Nigeria, the restaurant stands out with award-winning food and services. Explore the delights of Wakame Restaurant, Lagos, from drinks to meals and desserts, and their prices ahead of your next dining experience.
Key takeaways
- Wakame Restaurant, Lagos' menu is a fusion of multiple cultures: Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisine.
- Wakame Restaurant's reservations can be made through Eat2Eat.
- The restaurant opens from Wednesdays to Sundays between 12 pm and 4 pm for lunch and 6 pm and 10:30 pm for dinner.
Exploring Wakame Restaurant, Lagos' menu and prices
Wakame Asian Kitchen and Grill opened its doors on 10 December 2021. Found in the heart of Nigeria, Chef Bishnu Khatri and Chef Krishna Thapa craft a bold, authentic, and unexpected dining experience that is influenced by Asian cuisine. Here is a breakdown of Wakame Restaurant's menu and each item's prices.
Drinks
The Lagos restaurant is located in the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, and offers a wide variety of drinks, from alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The wide range of drinks below features hot and cold beverages, wines, beers, brandies, whiskies, and cocktails.
Hot beverages
This beverage menu contains classic shots of speciality coffee and tea selections. You can also expect authentic Asian touches in Jasmine tea and Macha-infused tea:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|American Coffee
|3,000
|Cappucino
|4,000
|Espresso
|2,500
|Double Espresso
|3,000
|Café Latte
|4,000
|Café Mocha
|3,500
|Macchiato
|3,000
|Hot Chocolate
|3,500
|Premium Hot Tea
|3,000
Soft drinks
Are you a fan of chilled and sweetened soft drinks? There is a variety to choose from hand handcrafted and brand sodas. Here is a look at some soft drinks you can enjoy at the restaurant:
|Soft Drinks
|Price (₦)
|Carbonated Soft Drinks
|3,500
|Freshly Squeezed Juice
|5,500
|Chilled Juice
|5,500
|Small Local Bottled Water
|3,000
|Large Local Bottled Water
|4,000
|Perrier
|8,500
|Soda water
|3,500
|Tonic water
|3,500
|Red Bull
|5,000
|Monster
|5,000
|Malt
|4,000
Beers
You can enjoy an assortment of Nigerian bitters, lagers and stouts as well as crisp Japanese international lagers and recognised international beers at the restaurant's bar. Check out the full list below:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Star
|7,000
|33 Export
|6,500
|Budweiser 60cl
|6,000
|Legend Extra Stout
|8,000
|Heineken
|7,000
|Goldberg
|7,000
|Guider
|8,000
|Origin Large
|6,500
|Smirnoff Ice
|5,000
|Star Radler
|6,000
|Guinness Stout Large
|8,500
|Guinness Stout Small
|6,000
|Guinness Extra Stout Smooth
|8,000
|Tiger Beer
|6,500
|Trophy
|6,000
|Heineken Delight
|7,500
|Flying Fish
|5,500
Bature Craft Beers
The restaurant's beer list contains a small selection of Bature craft beers. Have a look at these hit drinks from Nigeria's first craft brewery:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Founders Pale Ale
|5,000
|Lagos Lager
|5,000
|Harmattan Haze
|5,000
|Black Stout
|5,000
White wines
Wakame's wine list contains an assortment of white wines. Here is a curated list of wines you can pair with an Asia-inspired dinner at Wakame Restaurant, and with the menu prices:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Gran Castelflorit Dry
|47,000
|Gran Castelflorit Semi-Sweet White
|47,000
|Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet White
|40,000
|Marques de Berol Shyrah
|40,000
|Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc
|90,000
|Linton Park Chardonnay
|65,000
|KWV Sauvignon Blanc
|55,000
|Pearly Bay Sweet White
|55,000
|Kings of Prohibition Chardonnay
|62,500
Rosé wines
The restaurant offers a refined assortment of Rosé wines that pair well with the Asian cuisine it serves. Check them out:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Laurient Perrier Rosé
|300,000
|La Riviera Sparkling Wine
|35,000
|Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet Rosé
|40,000
|Pink Rhino Sweet Rosé
|35,000
Red wines
From fruity Merlot to the silky Pinot Noir and the bold Shiraz, the top picks at Wakame are guaranteed to satisfy your palate. Have a look at the wines available and their prices:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Gran Castelflorit Red
|47,000
|Gran Castelflorit Semi-Sweet Red
|47,000
|Gran Castelflorit Rosé
|47,000
|Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet Red
|40,000
|Marques de Berol Vendimia Seleccionada, 2015
|60,000
|Berol Carbernet Sauvignon Blanc
|40,000
|Nederburg Merlot
|95,000
|Nederburg Shiraz
|95,000
|Linton Park Melbec
|70,000
|Linton Park Cabernet Sauvignon
|70,000
|Linton Park Pinotage
|67,000
|Linton Park Merlot
|67,000
|KWV Rooderberg Red Blend
|44,000
|KWV Shiraz
|65,200
|Perly Bay sweet Red
|45,000
|Clarendelle Medoc
|55,000
|Kings of Prohibition Cabernet Sauvignon
|65,000
Sparkling wines and champagnes
Wakame Restaurant boasts a well-stocked bar with sparkling wines and bubbles for guests. Here is a list of the options available for your family dinner, romantic date, or celebration needs at the restaurant:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Moët Imperial Brut
|520,000
|Moët Imperial Ice
|750,000
|Moët Rosé Imperial
|680,000
|Moët Nectar Imperial
|750,000
|Moët Nectar Rosé Imperial
|490,000
|Dom Perignon Blanc Vintage
|1,450,000
|Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
|595,000
|Veuve Clicquot Rosé
|995,000
|Rich Veuve Clicquot
|985,000
|Martini Prosecco Brut
|80,000
|Martin Sparkling Rosé
|75,000
Whisky
The refined Whisky selection offered at Wakame consists of Japanese Whisky, aged single malts and blended cocktails based on your palate. Have a look at this sample collection and its prices by bottle, shot or glass:
|Drink
|Price (₦)By bottle
|Price (₦)By shot/glass
|Glenfiddich (23 years)
|1,950,000
|140,000
|Glenfiddich (21 years)
|2,000,000
|165,000
|Glenfiddich (18 years)
|700,000
|42,000
|Famous Grouse Blended Scotch
|85,000
|6,500
|Glenmorangie (18 years)
|950,000
|70,500
|Glenmorangie Nectar D'or
|850,000
|62,000
|Royal Salute
|700,000
|51,000
|Glenlivet Founders Reserve
|175,000
|10,500
|Glenlivet (15 years)
|490,000
|32,000
|Chivas Regal (25 years)
|1,950,000
|128,000
|Gekkeikan Sake
|75,000
|4,500
|Tottori Blended
|225,000
|15,500
|Suntory Toki
|165,000
|-
|Kurayoshi Matsui Cask Sherry
|310,000
|-
|Shochu Miyaki
|220,000
|-
Cocktails
The cocktails offered at Wakame feature creative Asian inspired drinks. The mixology creativity seen in the list below offers guests a taste of something seasonal and exotic:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Singapore Sling
|15,500
|Pega Club
|15,500
|Cherry Blossom-tini
|15,500
|Thai Mango Passion
|24,500
|Spicy Ginger Citrus
|12,500
|Giza Mary
|10,000
|Wakame Gin & Tonic
|15,500
|Lotus Blossom-tini
|15,500
|Hibiscus & Ginger Champagne
|15,500
Mocktails
These alcohol-free drinks are as exotic and exciting as the cocktails offered at The Wakame Lounge - The Bar. Check out these unique mocktails available at the restaurant:
|Drink
|Price (₦)
|Thai Basil Lemonade
|10,000
|Lassi Plain
|10,000
|Green Iced Tea
|10,000
|Marriott Chapman
|8,000
|Virgin Belinni
|10,000
|Mia K Soda
|10,000
Dining menu
While dining with your friends and loved ones, the restaurant offers a variety of unique and classic meals, including vegetarian and vegan options. Have a look at the selection available for diners at the restaurant.
Wakame Specials
The Wakame specials fully represent the restaurant's Asian-fusion style. Have a look at the bold options available in this selection:
|Food
|Price (₦)
|Tandoori Chicken Wings
|17,500
|Yaki Udon Noodles (Vegetables)
|24,000
|Yaki Udon Noodles (Chicken)
|26,500
|Yaki Udon Noodles (Beef)
|29,000
|Yaki Udon Noodles (Prawns)
|32,500
|Lamb Rack & Tiger Prawns in Sweet Potato Mash
|98,000
Soups
The soup menu at the restaurant meets guests' tastes and demands. Here is a list of Wakame's healthy soups:
|Soup
|Price (₦)
|Hot & Sour Soup with Silken Tofu
|16,000
|Habanero & Lentil Soup with Crispy Chickpea
|13,000
|Clear Chicken Wonton Soup
|15,000
|Tom Yum Tiger Prawn Soup
|18,000
Wok Fried
The flavour profile of wok-fried meals in this menu is hot, spicy, sour and aromatic. Here is an assortment of dishes for an elevated dining experience:
|Price (₦)
|Sweet & Sour Chicken with Jasmin Rice
|22,000
|Nasi Goreng with Signature House Trio
|24,000
|Ginger Beef Tenderloin with Jasmin Rice
|25,000
|Ginger Beef Noodles with Mixed Greens, Fried Egg & Garlic chips
|29,500
|Prawn Kung Pea with Garlic & Lotus Chips
|33,000
Wakame Hand Crafted
Like the wok-fried section of the menu, this part of the menu offers diners handmade Dim Sum dumplings, bao buns, Umami ramen, and samosas with an assortment of fillings.
|Food
|Price (₦)
|Vegetable Dumpling Dim Sum
|13,000
|Chicken Siew Mai
|14,000
|Beef Siew Mai
|15,000
|Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza Dim Sum
|14,000
|Prawn Har Gao Dim Sum
|16,000
|Bao with Tofu, Mushrooms, Carrot & Sweet Chilli Sauce
|13,000
|Fried Chicken Bao, Cucumber, Lettuce, Spicy Mayo
|14,000
|Pan Fried Duck Bao, Sweet Soy Sauce, Burnt Garlic Mayo
|15,000
|Vegan Classic Ramen
|14,000
|Chicken Spicy Miso Ramen
|16,000
|Izakaya Pork Miso Ramen
|16,000
|Vegetable Samosas
|9,500
|Mutton Samosas
|13,000
|Signature Duck Samosas
|15,000
Deep Fried
The deep-fried section of the menu offers guests handcrafted spring rolls and tempura. These options also come in vegetarian and vegan varieties, ranging from ₦12,000 to ₦17,000:
- Spring Rolls served with Sweet Chilli Sauce & Soy Sauce
- Vietnamese Spring Rolls served with Peanut sauce and Soy Sauce
- Tempura served with Wasabi Mayo & Soy Ginger Sauce
Wakame's Tandoori Oven
Depending on your selection, Wakame's tandoori delights are served with Papadum, Raita, homemade chutneys or pickle.
|Food
|Price (₦)
|Paneer Tikka
|14,000
|Chicken Tikka Tandoori
|19,000
|Tiger Prawn Tandoori
|29,000
|Lamb Rack Tandoori
|35,000
Signature Curries
This portion of Wakame's menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries served with steamed or jeera rice. Here is a breakdown of the signature curries to share with loved ones at the restaurant:
|Food
|Price (₦)
|Butter Chicken
|21,000
|Lamb Rogan Josh
|22,000
|Coconut Prawn Curry with curly Chilli
|28,000
|Palak Paneer
|16,000
|Paneer Methi Malai
|17,000
|Dal Tadka
|15,500
|Dal Makhani
|16,000
|Classic Aloo Gobi
|13,000
Robata Skewers and Grill
Customers who love grilled seafood can choose from three options. See below what's on the menu that you and and how much they cost:
|Grills
|Price (₦)
|Corn on the Cob, Soy Gaylic Butter & Crushed Wasabi Peas
|12,000
|Chicken Thigh, Sweet Soy Glaze, Charred Lime
|15,000
|Beef Tenderloin Skewers with Black Pepper Sauce
|19,000
|Salmon Teriyaki, Cucumber & Carrot-sesame Salad
|33,000
|Jumbo Prawns, Vegetable Slaw, Hot Ata Rodo Sauce
|39,000
|Flamed Angus Beef Sirloin, Truffle Mushroom Sauce
|46,000
|Flamed Lobster, Hot Ata Robo Sauce
|52,000
Chef Bishnu's Biryani
In this menu section, Wakame's executive chef, Chef Bishnu Khatri, prepares a special dish inspired by his Arghakhanchi roots in the East region of Nepal. The restaurant's biryani special comes in three alternatives: Chicken Tikka, Tiger Prawn, and Lamb Biryani, all priced between ₦24,000 and ₦33,000.
Sushi
As one of the Nigerian restaurants offering a variety of East Asian delicacies, sushi lovers have not been left out. Check out what's on the menu:
|Sushi
|Price (₦)
|Tuna
|17,000
|Salmon
|18,500
|Ebi
|16,000
|Spicy Tuna Gunkan
|17,000
|Spicy Salmon Gunkan
|18,000
|Unagi Sushi
|19,500
Vegetarian/Non-Vegetarian Maki
Here is a breakdown of what the Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Maki menu is likely to offer at Wakame Lagos, especially given their pan-Asian and modern fusion approach:
|Maki
|Price (₦)4 pieces
|Price (₦)8 pieces
|Vegan Tofu Maki
|9,000
|16,500
|Classic Veg Kappa Maki
|9,500
|18,000
|Shiitaki & Avocado Truffle Maki
|13,500
|25,000
|Sesame Sucumber Maki
|13,500
|25,500
|California Maki
|14,500
|27,500
|Spicy Tekka Maki
|16,500
|31,000
|Dynamite Maki
|17,000
|32,000
|Red Dragon Maki
|19,500
|37,500
|Salmon Sriracha Maki
|19,500
|37,500
|American Cream Cheese Prawn Truffle Maki
|19,500
|37,500
|Super Dynamite Roll
|19,500
|37,500
|Tuna Crunch Maki
|19,500
|37,500
Sashimi
Unlike sushi or maki, sashimi appeals most to diners who want to focus purely on the premium cuts offered at Wakame. Explore the Sashimi offerings featured on the menu:
|Sashimi
|Price (₦)
|Tuna
|17,500
|Salmon
|18,000
|Ebi
|17,000
|Sicy Tuna Tartare
|22,000
|Unagi
|27,500
Dessert
Wakame’s dessert menu blends Asian flavours with modern techniques. Here is what you might expect under the dessert menu at Wakame Lagos:
|Dessert
|Price (₦)
|Five Spiced Cake with Fennel Ice Cream & Milk Chocolate sauce
|8,000
|Gajar Halwa with Cardamom ice cream
|8,000
|Whisky Mouse Entremets with Passion Ice Cream
|9,000
|Exotic Fruit Platter
|9,000
|Cardamom, Lemon grass, Fennel, Passion Fruit or Coconut Ice Cream
|8,000
Wakame restaurant's locations
You can find Wakame restaurant on the first floor of the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja. Here are more contact details on where and how to reach them.
- Address: 122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Lagos 100271
- Phone: +234 707 469 3295
- Email: LOSLG.Wakame@marriott.com
Wakame Restaurant, Lagos, offers a menu rich in classic and modern Asian flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious soups to main dishes, desserts and drinks, these mouthwatering specials bring out the authentic taste of Asian with a Nigerian twist.
