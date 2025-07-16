Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Inside Wakame Restaurant, Lagos: What's on the menu?
Guides

Inside Wakame Restaurant, Lagos: What's on the menu?

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
10 min read

Wakame Restaurant offers a fusion of Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Northern Indian cuisine for diners in Lagos, Nigeria. Located in the heart of Nigeria, the restaurant stands out with award-winning food and services. Explore the delights of Wakame Restaurant, Lagos, from drinks to meals and desserts, and their prices ahead of your next dining experience.

Different meals and drinks served at Wakame Restaurant, Lagos
The Wakame Restaurant offers guests a multicultural dining experiences with heavy influences from Chinese, Thai, Indian and Japanese cuisines. Photo: @WakameLagos (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Wakame Restaurant, Lagos' menu is a fusion of multiple cultures: Thai, Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisine.
  • Wakame Restaurant's reservations can be made through Eat2Eat.
  • The restaurant opens from Wednesdays to Sundays between 12 pm and 4 pm for lunch and 6 pm and 10:30 pm for dinner.

Exploring Wakame Restaurant, Lagos' menu and prices

Wakame Asian Kitchen and Grill opened its doors on 10 December 2021. Found in the heart of Nigeria, Chef Bishnu Khatri and Chef Krishna Thapa craft a bold, authentic, and unexpected dining experience that is influenced by Asian cuisine. Here is a breakdown of Wakame Restaurant's menu and each item's prices.

Drinks

The Lagos restaurant is located in the Marriott Hotel Ikeja, and offers a wide variety of drinks, from alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The wide range of drinks below features hot and cold beverages, wines, beers, brandies, whiskies, and cocktails.

Hot beverages

A hand pours tea from a pot at the Wakame Restaurant
Wakame Restaurant, Lagos offers a wide range of hot beverages; from tea to coffee and more. Photo: @Wakamelagos
Source: Facebook

This beverage menu contains classic shots of speciality coffee and tea selections. You can also expect authentic Asian touches in Jasmine tea and Macha-infused tea:

DrinkPrice (₦)
American Coffee3,000
Cappucino4,000
Espresso2,500
Double Espresso3,000
Café Latte4,000
Café Mocha3,500
Macchiato3,000
Hot Chocolate3,500
Premium Hot Tea3,000

Soft drinks

Are you a fan of chilled and sweetened soft drinks? There is a variety to choose from hand handcrafted and brand sodas. Here is a look at some soft drinks you can enjoy at the restaurant:

Soft DrinksPrice (₦)
Carbonated Soft Drinks3,500
Freshly Squeezed Juice5,500
Chilled Juice5,500
Small Local Bottled Water3,000
Large Local Bottled Water4,000
Perrier8,500
Soda water3,500
Tonic water3,500
Red Bull5,000
Monster5,000
Malt4,000

Beers

A group of people toasting on lunch at a restaurant
A group of patrons toasting in a restaurant. Photo: miodrag ignjatovic
Source: Getty Images

You can enjoy an assortment of Nigerian bitters, lagers and stouts as well as crisp Japanese international lagers and recognised international beers at the restaurant's bar. Check out the full list below:

DrinkPrice (₦)
Star7,000
33 Export6,500
Budweiser 60cl6,000
Legend Extra Stout8,000
Heineken7,000
Goldberg7,000
Guider8,000
Origin Large6,500
Smirnoff Ice5,000
Star Radler6,000
Guinness Stout Large8,500
Guinness Stout Small6,000
Guinness Extra Stout Smooth8,000
Tiger Beer6,500
Trophy6,000
Heineken Delight7,500
Flying Fish5,500

Bature Craft Beers

The restaurant's beer list contains a small selection of Bature craft beers. Have a look at these hit drinks from Nigeria's first craft brewery:

DrinkPrice (₦)
Founders Pale Ale5,000
Lagos Lager5,000
Harmattan Haze5,000
Black Stout5,000

White wines

Two guests click their wine glasses together at Wakame Restaurant, Lagos
Wines curated for Wakame Restaurant are balanced in flavout with the spicy and aromatic Asian cuisine. Photo: @WakameLagos
Source: Facebook

Wakame's wine list contains an assortment of white wines. Here is a curated list of wines you can pair with an Asia-inspired dinner at Wakame Restaurant, and with the menu prices:
Drink Price (₦)
Gran Castelflorit Dry47,000
Gran Castelflorit Semi-Sweet White47,000
Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet White40,000
Marques de Berol Shyrah40,000
Nederburg Sauvignon Blanc90,000
Linton Park Chardonnay65,000
KWV Sauvignon Blanc55,000
Pearly Bay Sweet White55,000
Kings of Prohibition Chardonnay62,500

Rosé wines

The restaurant offers a refined assortment of Rosé wines that pair well with the Asian cuisine it serves. Check them out:

DrinkPrice (₦)
Laurient Perrier Rosé 300,000
La Riviera Sparkling Wine35,000
Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet Rosé 40,000
Pink Rhino Sweet Rosé 35,000

Red wines

From fruity Merlot to the silky Pinot Noir and the bold Shiraz, the top picks at Wakame are guaranteed to satisfy your palate. Have a look at the wines available and their prices:

DrinkPrice (₦)
Gran Castelflorit Red47,000
Gran Castelflorit Semi-Sweet Red47,000
Gran Castelflorit Rosé 47,000
Marques de Berol Semi-Sweet Red40,000
Marques de Berol Vendimia Seleccionada, 201560,000
Berol Carbernet Sauvignon Blanc40,000
Nederburg Merlot95,000
Nederburg Shiraz95,000
Linton Park Melbec70,000
Linton Park Cabernet Sauvignon70,000
Linton Park Pinotage67,000
Linton Park Merlot67,000
KWV Rooderberg Red Blend44,000
KWV Shiraz65,200
Perly Bay sweet Red45,000
Clarendelle Medoc55,000
Kings of Prohibition Cabernet Sauvignon65,000

Sparkling wines and champagnes

Two bottles of wine and wine glasses on top of a table at Wakame Restaurant, Lagos
The wines and champagne options provided at the restaurant are perfectly curated to pair with the cuisine serves. Photo: @WakameLagos
Source: Facebook

Wakame Restaurant boasts a well-stocked bar with sparkling wines and bubbles for guests. Here is a list of the options available for your family dinner, romantic date, or celebration needs at the restaurant:

DrinkPrice (₦)
Moët Imperial Brut520,000
Moët Imperial Ice750,000
Moët Rosé Imperial680,000
Moët Nectar Imperial750,000
Moët Nectar Rosé Imperial490,000
Dom Perignon Blanc Vintage1,450,000
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label595,000
Veuve Clicquot Rosé995,000
Rich Veuve Clicquot985,000
Martini Prosecco Brut80,000
Martin Sparkling Rosé 75,000

Whisky

The refined Whisky selection offered at Wakame consists of Japanese Whisky, aged single malts and blended cocktails based on your palate. Have a look at this sample collection and its prices by bottle, shot or glass:

DrinkPrice (₦)By bottlePrice (₦)By shot/glass
Glenfiddich (23 years)1,950,000140,000
Glenfiddich (21 years)2,000,000165,000
Glenfiddich (18 years)700,00042,000
Famous Grouse Blended Scotch85,0006,500
Glenmorangie (18 years)950,00070,500
Glenmorangie Nectar D'or850,00062,000
Royal Salute700,00051,000
Glenlivet Founders Reserve175,00010,500
Glenlivet (15 years)490,00032,000
Chivas Regal (25 years)1,950,000128,000
Gekkeikan Sake75,0004,500
Tottori Blended225,00015,500
Suntory Toki165,000-
Kurayoshi Matsui Cask Sherry310,000-
Shochu Miyaki220,000-

Cocktails

Different cocktails pictured on the bar at Wakame Restaurant.
The inventive mixology, like Thai Mango Passion and Singapore Sling, reveals a global perspective. Photo: @WakameLagos
Source: Facebook

The cocktails offered at Wakame feature creative Asian inspired drinks. The mixology creativity seen in the list below offers guests a taste of something seasonal and exotic:

DrinkPrice (₦)
Singapore Sling15,500
Pega Club15,500
Cherry Blossom-tini15,500
Thai Mango Passion24,500
Spicy Ginger Citrus12,500
Giza Mary10,000
Wakame Gin & Tonic15,500
Lotus Blossom-tini15,500
Hibiscus & Ginger Champagne15,500

Mocktails

These alcohol-free drinks are as exotic and exciting as the cocktails offered at The Wakame Lounge - The Bar. Check out these unique mocktails available at the restaurant:

DrinkPrice (₦)
Thai Basil Lemonade10,000
Lassi Plain10,000
Green Iced Tea10,000
Marriott Chapman8,000
Virgin Belinni10,000
Mia K Soda10,000

Dining menu

While dining with your friends and loved ones, the restaurant offers a variety of unique and classic meals, including vegetarian and vegan options. Have a look at the selection available for diners at the restaurant.

Wakame Specials

Plates of food prepared at Wakame restaurant
An assortment of meals served at the Wakame Restaurant. Photo: @WakameLagos (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Wakame specials fully represent the restaurant's Asian-fusion style. Have a look at the bold options available in this selection:

FoodPrice (₦)
Tandoori Chicken Wings17,500
Yaki Udon Noodles (Vegetables)24,000
Yaki Udon Noodles (Chicken)26,500
Yaki Udon Noodles (Beef)29,000
Yaki Udon Noodles (Prawns)32,500
Lamb Rack & Tiger Prawns in Sweet Potato Mash98,000

Soups

The soup menu at the restaurant meets guests' tastes and demands. Here is a list of Wakame's healthy soups:

SoupPrice (₦)
Hot & Sour Soup with Silken Tofu16,000
Habanero & Lentil Soup with Crispy Chickpea13,000
Clear Chicken Wonton Soup15,000
Tom Yum Tiger Prawn Soup18,000

Wok Fried

The flavour profile of wok-fried meals in this menu is hot, spicy, sour and aromatic. Here is an assortment of dishes for an elevated dining experience:

Price (₦)
Sweet & Sour Chicken with Jasmin Rice22,000
Nasi Goreng with Signature House Trio24,000
Ginger Beef Tenderloin with Jasmin Rice25,000
Ginger Beef Noodles with Mixed Greens, Fried Egg & Garlic chips29,500
Prawn Kung Pea with Garlic & Lotus Chips33,000

Wakame Hand Crafted

An assortment of dumplings and bao buns with various sauces at Wakame Restaurant
Wakame Restaurant, Lagos offers an assortment of dumplings and bao buns with various sauces. Photo: @WakameLagos (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Like the wok-fried section of the menu, this part of the menu offers diners handmade Dim Sum dumplings, bao buns, Umami ramen, and samosas with an assortment of fillings.

FoodPrice (₦)
Vegetable Dumpling Dim Sum 13,000
Chicken Siew Mai14,000
Beef Siew Mai15,000
Pan-Fried Pork Gyoza Dim Sum14,000
Prawn Har Gao Dim Sum16,000
Bao with Tofu, Mushrooms, Carrot & Sweet Chilli Sauce13,000
Fried Chicken Bao, Cucumber, Lettuce, Spicy Mayo14,000
Pan Fried Duck Bao, Sweet Soy Sauce, Burnt Garlic Mayo15,000
Vegan Classic Ramen14,000
Chicken Spicy Miso Ramen16,000
Izakaya Pork Miso Ramen16,000
Vegetable Samosas9,500
Mutton Samosas13,000
Signature Duck Samosas15,000

Deep Fried

The deep-fried section of the menu offers guests handcrafted spring rolls and tempura. These options also come in vegetarian and vegan varieties, ranging from ₦12,000 to ₦17,000:

  • Spring Rolls served with Sweet Chilli Sauce & Soy Sauce
  • Vietnamese Spring Rolls served with Peanut sauce and Soy Sauce
  • Tempura served with Wasabi Mayo & Soy Ginger Sauce

Wakame's Tandoori Oven

Depending on your selection, Wakame's tandoori delights are served with Papadum, Raita, homemade chutneys or pickle.

FoodPrice (₦)
Paneer Tikka14,000
Chicken Tikka Tandoori19,000
Tiger Prawn Tandoori29,000
Lamb Rack Tandoori35,000

Signature Curries

A bowl of curry photographed at the Wakame Restaurant
A selection of curries offered at the restaurant reflect the restaurant's classic multicultural fusion. Photo: @WakameLagos
Source: Facebook

This portion of Wakame's menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries served with steamed or jeera rice. Here is a breakdown of the signature curries to share with loved ones at the restaurant:

FoodPrice (₦)
Butter Chicken21,000
Lamb Rogan Josh22,000
Coconut Prawn Curry with curly Chilli28,000
Palak Paneer16,000
Paneer Methi Malai17,000
Dal Tadka15,500
Dal Makhani16,000
Classic Aloo Gobi13,000

Robata Skewers and Grill

Customers who love grilled seafood can choose from three options. See below what's on the menu that you and and how much they cost:

GrillsPrice (₦)
Corn on the Cob, Soy Gaylic Butter & Crushed Wasabi Peas12,000
Chicken Thigh, Sweet Soy Glaze, Charred Lime15,000
Beef Tenderloin Skewers with Black Pepper Sauce19,000
Salmon Teriyaki, Cucumber & Carrot-sesame Salad33,000
Jumbo Prawns, Vegetable Slaw, Hot Ata Rodo Sauce39,000
Flamed Angus Beef Sirloin, Truffle Mushroom Sauce46,000
Flamed Lobster, Hot Ata Robo Sauce52,000

Chef Bishnu's Biryani

Chef Bishnu's Biryani special served at Wakame Restaurant
Chef Bishnu's Biryani special served at Wakame Restaurant. Photo: @WakameLagos
Source: Facebook

In this menu section, Wakame's executive chef, Chef Bishnu Khatri, prepares a special dish inspired by his Arghakhanchi roots in the East region of Nepal. The restaurant's biryani special comes in three alternatives: Chicken Tikka, Tiger Prawn, and Lamb Biryani, all priced between ₦24,000 and ₦33,000.

Sushi

As one of the Nigerian restaurants offering a variety of East Asian delicacies, sushi lovers have not been left out. Check out what's on the menu:

SushiPrice (₦)
Tuna 17,000
Salmon18,500
Ebi16,000
Spicy Tuna Gunkan17,000
Spicy Salmon Gunkan18,000
Unagi Sushi19,500

Vegetarian/Non-Vegetarian Maki

Here is a breakdown of what the Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Maki menu is likely to offer at Wakame Lagos, especially given their pan-Asian and modern fusion approach:

MakiPrice (₦)4 piecesPrice (₦)8 pieces
Vegan Tofu Maki9,00016,500
Classic Veg Kappa Maki9,50018,000
Shiitaki & Avocado Truffle Maki13,50025,000
Sesame Sucumber Maki13,50025,500
California Maki14,50027,500
Spicy Tekka Maki16,50031,000
Dynamite Maki17,00032,000
Red Dragon Maki19,50037,500
Salmon Sriracha Maki19,50037,500
American Cream Cheese Prawn Truffle Maki19,50037,500
Super Dynamite Roll19,50037,500
Tuna Crunch Maki19,50037,500

Sashimi

Wakame Restaurant, Lagos
Sashimi is a traditional Japanese delicacy consisting of thinly sliced raw seafood. Photo: @WakameLagos
Source: Facebook

Unlike sushi or maki, sashimi appeals most to diners who want to focus purely on the premium cuts offered at Wakame. Explore the Sashimi offerings featured on the menu:

SashimiPrice (₦)
Tuna17,500
Salmon18,000
Ebi17,000
Sicy Tuna Tartare22,000
Unagi27,500

Dessert

Wakame’s dessert menu blends Asian flavours with modern techniques. Here is what you might expect under the dessert menu at Wakame Lagos:

DessertPrice (₦)
Five Spiced Cake with Fennel Ice Cream & Milk Chocolate sauce8,000
Gajar Halwa with Cardamom ice cream8,000
Whisky Mouse Entremets with Passion Ice Cream9,000
Exotic Fruit Platter9,000
Cardamom, Lemon grass, Fennel, Passion Fruit or Coconut Ice Cream8,000

Wakame restaurant's locations

You can find Wakame restaurant on the first floor of the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja. Here are more contact details on where and how to reach them.

  • Address: 122 Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Lagos 100271
  • Phone: +234 707 469 3295
  • Email: LOSLG.Wakame@marriott.com

Wakame Restaurant, Lagos, offers a menu rich in classic and modern Asian flavours at reasonable prices. From delicious soups to main dishes, desserts and drinks, these mouthwatering specials bring out the authentic taste of Asian with a Nigerian twist.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or assistance and should not be relied upon to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article about Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices. Shifu Restaurant specialises in oriental and continental cuisine, offering quality meals at affordable prices. It is located at the ASD City Mall, Kaduna, Nigeria.

The Shifu Restaurant offers a wide range of South Asian and Italian cuisines. The restaurant also offers special meals for vegetarians and kids. Check out the Shifu Restaurant, Kaduna's menu and prices.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: