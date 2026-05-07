Turkiye has taken a bold step in defence innovation by unveiling the prototype of its first intercontinental ballistic missile, Yildirimhan, at the SAHA 2026 Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul

With a range of 6,000km and advanced propulsion technology, the missile signals Ankara’s ambition to strengthen its military capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign systems

The announcement comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, positioning Turkiye as a nation determined to enhance its strategic autonomy and deterrence

Turkiye has unveiled a prototype of its first intercontinental ballistic missile, named Yildirimhan, at the SAHA 2026 Defence and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul.

The announcement highlights Ankara’s ambition to strengthen its defence industry and reduce reliance on foreign military technology.

Turkiye unveils Yildirimhan ICBM prototype at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul, showcasing advanced missile technology. Photo credit: Gerasimov174/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Yildirimhan missile range and features

According to Al Jazeera, the Yildirimhan missile has a range of 6,000km (3,278 miles), which places it in the ICBM category as defined by the Federation of American Scientists. From Turkiye, it could reach targets across Europe, Africa and Asia.

It can reach a maximum speed of Mach 25, is powered by four rocket engines, uses liquid nitrogen tetroxide as fuel, and has a payload capacity of 3,000kg. Production has not yet begun, and the prototype remains a concept rather than an operational weapon.

Importance for Turkiye’s defence industry

Defence Minister Yasar Guler stated:

“In this era where economic cost has become an asymmetric weapon, Turkiye offers its allies not only weapon systems but also technology and a sustainable security economy.”

Experts argue that the unveiling is more about capability than immediate deployment.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli of the German Marshall Fund said the ability to produce such a missile is what matters most.

Burak Yildirim, a defence analyst, noted that the design overlaps with Turkiye’s Delta-V space programme, potentially boosting satellite launch ambitions.

Ali Bakir of the Middle East Council on Global Affairs described the prototype as a breakthrough, symbolising Turkiye’s leap into advanced missile technology.

Regional tensions and strategic goals

The unveiling comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East. The US-Israel war on Iran, missile interceptions over Turkiye, and hostile rhetoric from Israeli politicians have shaped Ankara’s defence priorities.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned:

“A new Turkish threat is emerging. We must act in different ways, but simultaneously against the threat from Tehran and against the hostility from Ankara.”

President Erdogan has strongly criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, calling them a “blood-stained genocide network”.

NATO defence spending and strategic autonomy

Turkiye’s missile development aligns with NATO’s pledge to increase defence spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035. Analysts note that Turkiye’s defence push is shaped by NATO commitments, export-oriented defence policy, and the use of defence industry as a diplomatic tool.

Unluhisarcikli added that Turkiye aims to upgrade the technological intensity of its overall industrial production through defence innovation.

The Yildirimhan prototype is not yet an operational weapon, but its unveiling signals Turkiye’s intent to establish itself as a regional power with sovereign deterrence capabilities. Analysts agree that the announcement is less about an immediate threat and more about positioning Turkiye as a nation determined to avoid coercion from external powers.

Turkiye strengthens defence industry with the unveiling of its first intercontinental ballistic missile. Photo credit: Akintevs/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Turkey declares public holiday for Eid

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed on Monday that the upcoming Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holiday will be extended to nine days for public sector employees. The announcement was made following a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Eid al-Adha will be observed from May 27 to May 30. Under the new arrangement, public employees will begin their holiday on the afternoon of May 26. Erdoğan explained that an extra one and a half days of administrative leave will be granted before the holiday, effectively designating Monday as a full day off and Tuesday morning as administrative leave.

Source: Legit.ng