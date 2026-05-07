A young man who saw the age requirement for Dangote Refinery’s 2026 graduate trainee programme has shared his frustration

He shared his view after the Dangote Group made an announcement on its official media page for the trainee programme

The requirements, which contained the qualifications as well as the age limit for applicants, have generated reactions online

A young man lamented bitterly online after seeing the requirements announced by Dangote Refinery for applicants for the 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, via its official media page, announced the 2026 Graduate Trainee Programme while urging interested individuals to apply.

Dangote Refinery graduate trainee programme sparks reactions over age limit. Photo Source: Tiktok/DangoteGroup/Stcollinspower

Source: Twitter

Dangote Refinery posts job requirements, man reacts

The post shared by Dangote Group on its X page, @DangoteGroup, contained a photo with details of the role.

The details in the image read in part:

"DANGOTE PETROLEUM REFINERY."

"DANGOTE PETROLEUM REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS"

"2026 GRADUATE TRAINEE PROGRAMME"

"Are you a high-potential, vibrant, and enthusiastic initiative-taker looking to kick-start your career in a leading oil and gas company in Africa? Look no further than Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals!"

"At Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, we are offering you the opportunity to join our 2026 Graduate Programme, where you will have a chance to learn and grow in a global business environment while supporting the growth of our organisation."

"Throughout the 18-month programme, you will be exposed to various functions of refinery operations, gaining hands-on experience and learning from our highly skilled professionals. Be prepared to develop your skills, expand your knowledge, and make a true impact in the oil and gas industry."

"Requirements"

"- Technical: First Degree/Higher Diploma in Chemical, Production, Mining Engineering; Geological Sciences, Laboratory Sciences, Bio-Chemistry."

"- Technical Support: First Degree/Higher Diploma in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, and Power Engineering disciplines."

"- Support: A Degree or Diploma in Accounting & Finance, Social Sciences, Humanities, Business Administration, Law, or Information Technology."

"- Minimum of Second-Class Lower/HND Upper Credit."

"- Must not be above 28 years by May 31, 2026."

Man reacts after seeing Dangote Refinery 2026 trainee programme requirements. Photo Source: Tiktok/DangoteGroup/Stcollinspower

Source: Twitter

Seeing the age requirement and other conditions listed, a young man identified as @Stcollinspower stormed the comment section of the post to share his thoughts.

The individual, reacting to the age requirement, expressed his frustration.

His statement read:

"Omo, if you don clock 30 years for this country, everything is against you. The people that need the job most and will equally be more dedicated are those in their 30s. It’s sad how the country has become. I’ve never been a career person, but millions of people in their 30s with certificates are outside jobless."

Reactions as Dangote announces graduate trainee programme

@Abdurrahman_c3 explained:

"I'm a fan of Dangote @AlikoDangote but I see the age limit as a highest form discrimination. Our reality in Nigeria is entirely different and age limit must be out of a lot of things. Our system failed us: JAMB, NYSC, ASUU strikes, delays etc. Graduate trainee can be above 30."

@Kayeccentric shared:

"You spend years putting ssce jamb in order, spend 6 years+ in Uni, grad and wait extra year to get shortlisted for nysc, job hunt, see a manageable one then few years later an opportunity like this shows in your 30s. Nawa!"

@bolajiogidan said:

"The Nigerian labor market seriously needs to be reviewed. Many young people struggle to land their first real role until their late 20s or even 30s, yet some employers still expect candidates to be under 25 with years of experience."

@Fredlegend1520 wrote:

"You people have set age limit ooo.. later if you end up employing people who are not up to standard, you will still come online and say Nigerians are not employable."

@OilmanWeb3 added:

"Not more than 28yrs?? In UK, this is called Ageism and it's a crime. Age discrimination is a crime!!! I blame our Nigerian labour laws."

@AnnimationL said:

"When will you guys close the portal, because I’m done with nysc but I will have to wait till 21st of may to collect the certficate."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man based in Canada shared how he lost his airport job but quickly secured another one with better pay. He explained that instead of going home after being dismissed, he immediately approached another company at the airport and asked for a job opportunity.

Shell interview: Nigerian man advises applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared the simple steps that helped him pass a Shell job interview.

He said speaking well, working peacefully with others, and preparing before the interview helped him get the job.

Source: Legit.ng