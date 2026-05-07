A young lady trends online after posting a video of her encounter with popular singer, Davido

She explained in the caption of the video that the singer paid a visit to her school, as she also shows other students

She got close to the car of Davido in the viral video and told him to do something unexpected, which he did

A beautiful young lady got many people jealous after she walked up to popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adeleke, known popularly as Davido.

According to the description of her video, she explained that Davido came to her school as she showed the moment he was seen with several other students.

Davido’s school visit sparks reactions as lady shares surprising encounter. Photo Source: Tiktok/fayfave0

Source: TikTok

Lady meets Davido, posts video online

While there are several other videos of Davido online, the lady captured a video of herself, and the moment she and his friend walked up to the singer.

As @fayfave0 got close to Davido, who could be seen seated inside a car, she immediately made a statement, which was like asking Davido to do something.

Lady trends online after unexpected moment with Davido goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/fayfave0

Source: TikTok

She told him:

"Davido, put your face here."

Immediately Davido heard this, he smiled and put forward his face, which beamed with a smile.

As the lady captured this rare moment, she shared the video on TikTok and many people who came across it stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady meets Davido

𝙂𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙜𝙞𝙧𝙡𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 added:

"E be like I go do change of Sch oooo this one davido just Dey come this Sch yearly."

DaMiLoLa noted:

"Something wey fc fans nor fit relate too😭 our idolo no dey carry us play ni sehhh."

House of sparky 🌸lash&brows shared:

"Na when I graduate davido con come 😫e pain me 🤦2025 class."

Mhessy's kitchen&Accessories added:

"The way she said Davido put your face here nd my oga put am Asap🥰🥰I love this man."

yourskinutrition said:

"I went home just yesterday and davido is in school today????"

Davido's second wife noted:

"Did you just tell davido to put his face here?"

Bella noted:

"I no understand that guy wey turn light 😂😂 the audacity"

DaMiLoLa noted:

"Something wey fc fabs no fit relate too our idolo nor dey carry us play ni sehhhh.

Tife noted:

"Is only GOD and Jesus that can save y’all from my jealousy."

Chioma said:

"I’m so jealous 😭 she said Davido put your face here and he did."

Daniel noted:

"Na desame mama born cardi b and Baddest I just can’t prove it."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Davido has spoken about the possibility of combining music with public service, saying that even if he ever takes up a government role, it would not stop his music career completely.

He noted that he draws inspiration from former Haitian President Michel Martelly, who continued performing while in office.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Davido took to social media to apologise to fans after missing a scheduled performance due to travel challenges involving his private jet. He explained that global issues affected fuel availability and disrupted his flight plans.

Davido’s driver speaks on singer’s kindness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido’s longtime driver, Mr Solo, stirred reactions online after speaking about his close relationship with the singer.

He said the love Davido receives in person is different from the negativity seen online, and also expressed strong loyalty, adding that he believes the singer would always take care of his family if anything ever happened to him.

Source: Legit.ng