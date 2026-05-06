Dele Odule has shared an emotional story of how he lost his son many years ago and what he and his family went through

The actor explained how some people took advantage of his situation and the things he was asked to do in a bid to keep his son alive

Fans who knew his late son also reacted, noting the strong resemblance between father and son

Nollywood veteran actor Dele Odule has recalled losing his son years ago while granting an interview.

In a recording making the rounds online, the actor explained that people took advantage of his situation as he moved from one place to another seeking healing for his child.

Reactions as Dele Odule gets emotional, shares how he lost his son. Photo credit@deleodule

Source: Instagram

According to him, when people heard it was his son, they began suggesting places he could take the child for treatment. He noted that they visited UCH Ibadan, a babalawo, and even an alfa’s house for help.

Dele Odule shares more about late son

In the recording, he said some people also directed him to a man in a town near Ijebu, and he took his son there.

According to him, the man instructed them to prepare akara for over 200 people and share it, which he did.

He added that the man told them that if the first two akara stuck together, it meant his son would live.

Dele Odule grants an interview about his late son, shares what passed through. Photo credit@deleodule

Source: Instagram

The actor said he felt relieved when the akara stuck together, but sadly, he later lost his son to the prolonged illness.

He revealed that the boy died on August 14, 2004, despite all the money and efforts made to keep him alive.

Fans share reactions over Dele Odule's video

Reacting, fans prayed that no parent would lose a child and asked God to grant the late boy eternal rest.

One fan noted that the boy, who died in 2004, closely resembled the actor and recalled the struggles the family faced at the time.

Others added that many people go through painful experiences but keep them private.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions as Dele Odule about late son

This revelation has stirred reactions online, with many praying for the actor and his family. Here are comments below:

@555xyz1 shared:

"May Almighty forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firduas."

@lolaoge said:

"Quesara, what will be will be, Lord don't make the death of our children a test for us, Amen."

@meloamdala shared:

"That his late son looks exactly like him, the boy died in 2004, if I'm not making a mistake of the year."

@progress_akorede commented:

"I kept on telling people this, but till you have to face the reality of life, most of people will not understand this."

@amb.eksontemidayo reacted:

"Hnmm Lord please don't fight for me with the death of my child."

Dele Odule attains legendary status

Legit.ng had reported that Dele Odule paid his dues in the industry, with his career dating back as far as 35 years.

The actor, who celebrated 61 in 2022, took fans and colleagues down memory lane with a throwback photo before he got his big break as a movie star. The photo was taken in 1988 with a young Odule, a theatre man to the core, smiling heartily.

Source: Legit.ng