A Nigerian man identified as Sunday Ishaku Togira has shared his reaction on social media after failing to get the Jerry Eze Foundation grant

He posted a screenshot of the email he received from the foundation, which informed him that his application was not successful

The man, however, was grateful, highlighting the business lessons he learned during the application process

An applicant for the Jerry Eze Foundation empowerment programme has earned attention online for his response after being denied the grant.

Sunday Ishaku Togira shared the "unsuccessful" email he received, choosing to celebrate the winners instead of expressing bitterness.

An applicant who was not selected for the Jerry Eze foundation grant speaks out. Photo credit: Sunday Ishaku Togira/Facebook, Jerry Eze/Instagram

Source: Facebook

The Jerry Eze Foundation recently held a major ceremony in Abuja where N1 billion was distributed to 240 Nigerian entrepreneurs. Beneficiaries reportedly received, allegedly, $3,000 to boost their small businesses across different sectors.

In his Facebook post, Togira thanked Pastor Jerry Eze for investing in the lives of young people rather than focusing on personal assets. He explained that he applied just two days before the deadline but did not make the final list.

He noted that the process taught him the importance of proper bookkeeping and having credible referees for his business. He also congratulated those who emerged as beneficiaries of the multi-million naira empowerment scheme.

Sunday Ishaku Togira said:

"Although my application was not selected, I am truly grateful for the experience and the valuable lessons I learned through the application process. I learned the importance of proper bookkeeping and keeping accurate business records."

See the Facebook post below:

Muslim benefits from Jarry Eze foundation grant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Muslim man, a cybersecurity specialist, reacted after the Jerry Eze Foundation sent millions to his account.

Source: Legit.ng